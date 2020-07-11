Watch UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels MMA Event

Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7:44 pm

The fight island will see UFC 251 and it will feature Kamaru Usman taking on the title challenger Jorge Masvidal. The main card match was supposed to be held between Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns, but Burns was tested COVID-19 positive and therefore he is no longer taking part in the UFC 251. Usman will be fighting Masvidal instead, being the small fry, he will be resolute to make the fullest of the opportunity.

Masvidal has had a good run in recent times. He had three straight wins against the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren, and the recent win against Nathan Diaz. Diaz was the scourge of Conor McGregor at one point in time.

However, going into the fight Usman is a clear favorite. The Nigerian fighter has had a total of 15 wins at a stretch which includes his most recent win against Colby Covington. The last 5 fights in which Usman’s took part have all ended in the final round, and 4 of the 5 matches he won by unanimous decisions. This time also fans will be treated to another exhausting demonstration from the UFC 251 this weekend. Another match on the card has Max Holloway who is looking to take revenge against Alexander Volkanovski. As Holloway lost against Volkanovski in the UFC Featherweight Championship in December 2019.

Event: Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251

When: July 12, 2020

Where Flash Forum, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live Stream: Watch Here

How to watch Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 live streaming Reddit channels?

Fans are eager to catch the epic-looking MMA event, channels have legitimately opened the PPV sales so that you can be ready well ahead of the bout. Whoever you are rooting for during the MMA action this weekend, we have put a list of the channels to watch the UFC 251’s main card from anywhere in the world.

Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 live stream Reddit

Reddit is one of the most underestimated platforms in social media. But, when it comes to viewing UFC 251 match between Usman Vs Masvidal, Reddit is the most uplifting choice. Browse through a long list of Subreddits, you can find the link and stream UFC anywhere and anytime.

All that is required is a Reddit account, do a little research and get the latest UFC updates effortlessly, watch the matches and do much more with Reddit.

UFC TV: Official Channel

The UFC 251 Usman Vs. Masvidal matches can be watched on the official channel UFC TV. Fans can watch the fight on UFC Pay-Per-View by purchasing the subscription. The price of the channel is $64.99 with this you will get to watch HD video quality. When you subscribe to the channel, you can watch the bout live. The UFC Fight Pass can also be purchased, which can be used for a single match which costs $9.99 per month.

But you can save some money if you pay for a half-yearly subscription which will cost $8.99 per month, or and then if you want to pay for the yearly subscription then the price will be $7.99. With the yearly subscription, you can watch the previous MMA fights. You can also check the fighter profiles, and see all the other details of the latest bouts and their fixtures.

ESPN +: – Official Channel

Fans can tune into ESPN+ and watch the UFC 251 Usman Vs Masvidal match live stream online. It is the official channel of the UFC. It was mentioned on the channels first fight night in January. ESPN has acquired the telecast rights of all the UFC matches in the USA.

The channel is priced depending on if you are a new or an existing user.

If you are new to the channel, then opt for the UFC bundle that’s the best thing to do. You will save money as the channel costs only $79.99 for a year. With this bundle, you will not only get the UFC 251 PPV, but you can get the ESPN+ subscription for the entire year. For existing users, ESPN + can still be accessible to watch UFC 251 at just $59.99.

BT Sports

Usman Vs. Masvidal UFC 251 fight can be watched in the UK through the BT sports channel. BT sports has acquired the exclusive rights to telecast the UFC 251 match between Usman and Masvidal. You can also get to watch the spoiler-free live coverage on TV. But in the UK you will have to watch the fight at odd hours as it will be available for the fans in the UK at 3 am, so be ready to burn some midnight oil.

But if you cannot be awake at 3:00 am then there is nothing to worry about, you can also watch the reply of the fight. Soon after the fight is finished the channel will show a rerun of the complete main card and the preliminary cards.

Sling TV

The next channel is Sling TV with which you can watch the UFC 251 match between Usman and Masvidal. The platform offers the ability to customize which has 3 bundles. You can choose from any of the following. The Orange ($25/mo), the Blue ($25/mo), and the Orange + Blue ($40/mo). Only Sling Orange bundle has the ESPN+ and you can also check the quality of the channel with the 7-day free trial.

Sling TV can be added with more channels by opting for the premium networks of your choice and also the extra channels. New and existing channel subscribers will get 50hours of storage. This can be availed at an extra $5 a month for the service.

Fubo TV

FuboTV is a great platform for sports lovers to watch the Usman Vs. Masvidal match, it gives the subscribers a high number of channels. You can choose from the 4 packages which are – Fubo ($44.99/mo, $39.99 for the first month), Fubo Extra ($49.99/mo, $44.99 for the first month), Fubo Latino ($17.99/mo), and Fubo Portugues ($19.99/mo).

You can add more channel packs afterward, along with premium networks. FuboTV consists of ESPN+ in its channel list, and it’s not difficult to get the network you need since it is accessible in the 2 main packs of Fubo and Fubo Extra. You can simply select the one that serves your purpose and cost-effective, showcasing the best channels for you.

The service also provides subscribers with a means to record games and other programs when you are not able to watch them live. One gets 30 hours of storage space at Cloud DVR service here. It can be further expanded to 500 hours for just $9.99 per month. While you are watching the boxing match and your family wants to watch a different program, it is possible as the Fubo tv can stream simultaneously on 2 devices. At an extra cost of $ 5.99 a month, you can add one more screen.

When and where will the UFC 251 be held?

The UFC 251 will be held on Saturday July 11 in Abu Dhabi. But the telecast will begin in the early hours on Sunday the 12th of July 2020.