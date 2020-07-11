Watch UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – MMA HD

Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7:39 pm

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will finally be up and running. In its 251st match, it will be exciting to see a post lockdown event, as many other prior ones were delayed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The UFC 251 features the ‘Welterweight’ title, this weekend on July 11 between Usman and Masvidal in the ‘Fight Island.’

Since the game will be viewed online, we will guide you on how to live stream it through different methods in this article. So what are you waiting for? Let us head over to the next segment to get a brief about the match and follow the different platforms to live stream the same.

Date: July 11, 2020

Venue: UFC Fight Island, Yas Island

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Main Event: Usman vs Masvidal

How To Watch UFC 251 Live Streaming Reddit Online?

Reddit is always one of the best sources to watch UFC 251 online. Looking for methods to watch the event online? There are various methods to do so without any hassles and we can provide you official access to the endorsed sporting channels showcasing the game as well as other means.

Reddit is one of the best free channels to watch UFC 251 Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live online. Just check out the MMA streams subreddit and find official links to the fight. We will update the subreddits here. Make sure to use the best subreddits.

ESPN+

As you might already be aware, ESPN+ PPV is the official broadcaster of the game and it is available to stream the game. It is a paid watch, which makes it easier to see the main card, sideliners, highlights, and behind the scenes footage as well. ESPN also is broadcasting other sporting events which allows you to watch live matches on the go.

How To Watch UFC 251 Through VPN?

If you live outside of the USA and have a subscription to ESPN, you can try out a secure VPN to watch the game. VPNs are virtual private networks that allow you to change your geographical location to a country of choice to broadcast a match, play a game, download movies, and more. To watch the game by using a VPN, follow these steps,

Download a secure VPN application. You can try ExpressVPN, CyberGhost or NordVPN. Change the location to the country where the game is being hosted Launch the VPN and it should be accessible You can watch UFC 251 on the device you have the VPN installed on. It can be your Smart TV, Laptop, Mobile, Chromecast or any other device of your choice.

Social Media Channels

Did you know you can also watch the UFC 251 Championship live on social media platforms? These include Twitter, Facebook and even YouTube and RedditStream. Just log in to your account and head over to the UFC official page to watch the game as scheduled. All kinds of updates will be all the more accessible to you on these platforms.

The UFC 251 Highlights

After a prolonged period of delays, the UFC 251 will be an interesting watch. It will be held on July 11, 2020 at the Perth Arena in Australia, as opposed to its previous plan in June. You can follow the main card timing at 8 pm EDT.

The championship will be fought for the ‘welterweight’ belt, between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns as the headliner events. This will be followed by a fight between Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski and later Jose Aldo and Petr Yan for the bantamweight title.

The women’s strawweight division will showcase the fight between the No. 1 and No. 2 challengers in the women’s league, Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namanujas

To Sum Up

Do not miss the one chance to watch this enthralling fight that has been long-awaited by fans across the world. We are pretty amped up about the same and are hopeful that it will give us the much-needed respite we were longing for. Here is wishing good luck to all the fighters.

