Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm

Guess what’s coming right back on Sunday? The Daytona 500. The 61th edition of the event kicks off the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series.

It will feature forty drivers and 200 laps of the 2 ½-mile track that sits on the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, which happens to be amongst the premier racing events all-around the world. Everybody should catch a glimpse of this world-class event. And for your Presidents Day weekend to be complete, you have to watch this.

The schedule and viewing details that follows would ensure that you catch every bit of it.

Date: Sunday, February 17

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports

Qualifying

The Daytona 500 is quite different as compared to other NASCAR races. Therefore, the qualification process differs as well. Decision about the front row is made on Sunday, Feb. 10 prior to the race. The qualifying time trials is made up of two solo laps around the two and a half mile track, then the first two racers get their positions on the front row of the starting grid.

Duel 1

This duel consists of drivers that came in the odd-numbered positions during the qualifications. The fastest 15 drivers that emerge from here will move to the inside line on the starting grid.

Duel 2

This duel consists of drivers that came in the even-numbered positions during the qualifications. The fastest 15 drivers that emerge from here will move to the outside line on the starting grid.

How to Watch Daytona 500 Live Stream Online Without Cable

To stream the Daytona 500 live on Fox, simply subscribe to one of the following services.

Hulu With Live TV

As a recent addition, a new service called Hulu TV has been added to Hulu. Hulu TV subscribers can watch above 50 premium TV channels, Fox inclusive. NASCAR fans can take advantage of the 7-day free trial while the Daytona 500 is going on in February and stream the live action in any device of your choice. If you’re an international user, you can also stream with Hulu TV using a VPN service.

FuboTV

FuboTV gives its subscribed users access to a great number of cable TV channels, Fox inclusive. Fox is available in the regular FuboTV package which is priced at $45/month.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is another service which gives subscribed users access to over 65 TV channels and more. There’s an option to live stream on any device of your choice, the only requirement is a data connection. Fox is available on the DirecTV Now, so fans can catch every bit of action from the Daytona 500 live.

Sling TV

Sling TV subscribers gain access to several online satellite TV channels. Their livestream works on all devices. Subscription for Sling TV is priced at $25/month, Daytona fans can however use the 7-day free trial to watch the 2019 NFR.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is another live streaming service brought to you by PlayStation, the king of gaming. Subscribers can enjoy their favorite TV shows for just $45/month on any device of their choice. However, Vue offers a trial period of just 5 days.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers have access to a wide range of satellite TV channels. If you’re a Daytona fan, you can take advantage of the free YouTube TV trail to catch the live action of 2019 Daytona 500 on any device of your choice.

Starting Lineup

Position Driver Car no. 1 William Byron 24 2 Alex Bowman 88 3 Kevin Harvick 4 4 Joey Logano 22 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 6 Clint Bowyer 14 7 Paul Menard 21 8 AricAlmirola 10 9 Matt DiBenedetto 95 10 Denny Hamlin 11 11 Martin Truex Jr. 19 12 Kurt Busch 1 13 Darrell Wallace Jr. 43 14 Ryan Blaney 12 15 Chris Buescher 37 16 Jamie McMurray 40 17 Jimmie Johnson 48 18 Chase Elliott 9 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Austin Dillon 3 21 Ryan Preece 47 22 Ty Dillon 13 23 Daniel Suarez 41 24 David Ragan 38 25 Parker Kligerman 96 26 Kyle Larson 42 27 Landon Cassill 00 28 Erik Jones 20 29 Daniel Hemric 8 30 Brendan Gaughan 62 31 Kyle Busch 18 32 Corey LaJoie 32 33 Matt Tifft 36 34 Michael McDowell 34 35 Brad Keselowski 2 36 Ross Chastain 15 37 Cody Ware 52 38 B. J. McLeod 51 39 Tyler Reddick 31 40 Casey Mears 27

CONCLUSION Well, the Daytona 500 Event is just a few days away, and its fans are going crazy over this event. The fans can’t wait, and for you all, we have given the best options to watch Daytona 500. Though the options are a mixture of paid and free ones, you don’t need to worry for a second. Choose your wishful option and stream Daytona 500 live online in the easiest and cost-efficient manner.

Related Articles

Comments

comments