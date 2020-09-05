Watch Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – Boxing Event

Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 7:30 pm

If you’re looking to watch the Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo fight and need to do some last-minute research, We’ve put together this handy guide to watch Top Rank boxing live stream online. Never has Jamel Herring waited so long to punch someone in the face. The former marine turned super featherweight champion had his title defense postponed not once, but twice against fringe contender Jonathan Oquendo due to COVID-19.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Undercard: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Main card: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live Stream: Watch Here

The Herring vs. Oquendo undercard gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by the main card, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Steven Nelson vs. DeAndre Ware in a super middleweight clash will serve as the co-feature to the Herring-Oquendo main event. Wil Esco will be on round by round for Herring-Oquendo and the Steven Nelson-DeAndre Ware co-feature, and we’ll have live updates and discussion for every fight on the undercard before then.

Herring vs. Oquendo fight card

Main card

Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo for Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title

Steven Nelson vs. DeAndre Ware; Super middleweight

Undercard

Janiel Rivera vs. Jesse Rodriguez; Junior bantamweight

Jared Anderson vs. Rodney Hernandez; Heavyweight

D’Andre Smith vs. Christopher Gonzalez; Welterweight

Ruben Cervera vs. Rennard Oliver; Lightweight

Edward Vazquez vs. Adan Ochoa; Featherweight

Jose Martinez vs. Rashiem Jefferson; Featherweight

Herring will be defending his WBO junior lightweight title against Oquendo in a fight that was twice canceled earlier this summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but they’re set to finally get it done now. If victorious, Herring is expected to face Carl Frampton in November.

The co-feature is a super middleweight bout between unbeaten Nelson and Ware, and we’ll also see heavyweight Jared Anderson in action, as he looks to continue a nice summer of building buzz on these Top Rank bubble shows.

JAMAL HERRING: Herring (21-10, 10 KO), a former United States Marine and part of the 2012 Olympic boxing team, earned the WBO title with a May 2019 win over Masayuki Ito. After a successful title defense against Lamont Roach, COVID-19 threw Herring’s career into chaos. First, the longstanding plan for a showdown with Carl Frampton in Ireland was pushed off by the global pandemic. Then came the two positive tests and all of a sudden Herring has now been out of the ring for 10 months.

JONATHAN OQUENDO: Oquendo (31-6, 19 KO) is on a 5-1 run since 2017. The lone loss in that span came two fights ago when he lost a wide decision against Roach. A rebound win over Charles Huerta in November for a secondary WBO title put him in position to take advantage of the Frampton fight being out of reach for Herring.

Prediction

Oquendo is a solid boxer, but the recent common opponent in Roach reveals a lot about the disparity in relative talent levels. Oquendo lost fairly wide on the cards to Roach while Herring won comfortably on two of the three cards. Herring did get in a bit of trouble in Round 11, partially a product of his willingness to mix it up when he gets hit rather than fall back on his boxing skills.