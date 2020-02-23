Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels Boxing Event

Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:39 pm

It’s been awhile since there’s been a much-anticipated boxing match, but the first big bout of this decade is set to take place on Saturday, when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off at Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The last time the two fought was so close that judges ruled it a split-decision draw, but this 2020 rematch figures to be even better.

We know that because the two fighters clearly don’t like one another. They’ve been talking trash since the previous fight back in Dec. 1, 2018, and it spilled over to a press conference this week, when the two nearly came to blows.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

TV channel: ESP+, FOX

If that clip is any indication of what we can expect on Saturday, then fans will surely want to make sure to tune in.

The problem is that the fight is Pay-Per-View, and a lot of sports fans don’t have that amount of money just floating around to spend. As such, we’ve got you covered on how you can watch the live stream online.

When does the fight take place?

First televised fight: 7:30 p.m. ET, with Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan squaring off

What TV channel: Televised on ESPNNews, and Fox Sports 1

Primetime featured fight: 8 p.m. ET, with Amir Ahmed Imam vs. Javier Molina

What TV channel: Televised on ESPN, and Fox Sports 1

Main Card: 9 p.m. ET (ending with Fury vs Wilder)

What TV channel: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, Fox Sports Pay-Per-View

How to watch the Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder undercards online

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch live sports. Most importantly, fuboTV gives access to Fox Sports 1, and that’s how you’ll be able to watch the undercards for this event.

It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

Hulu + Live TV

Another platform on our list to watch the fight is Hulu + Live TV. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes ESPN and ESPNNews, so you can watch the undercards as well.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about.

Sling TV

Next up to watch the fight is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both ESPN and ESPNNews, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously.

If the fight can be even half as good as the trash talk, you’ll want to tune in.

We can’t wait!

