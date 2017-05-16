Watauga School Board Seeks Applications by May 31 From Resident Citizens for Vacant Seat

Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 3:03 pm

The Watauga County Board of Education is seeking a resident citizen of Watauga County for appointment to a vacant seat on the school board. Earlier this month, Barbara Kinsey resigned, citing – in a letter to school board Chair Ron Henries – health problems and a relocation closer to family.

Whoever is appointed will serve through the next regular election cycle for board seats in November 2018. Applications must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, May 31 or hand-delivered to central office staff at Margaret E. Gragg Education Center, which is located at 175 Pioneer Trail in Boone.

As a part of the application, each applicant must attest to his or her legal eligibility to hold the office. Prior public experience is not necessary; however applicants should state their interest in public education and must be willing and able to devote approximately 10 hours per month to meetings and school events.

North Carolina law also requires board members to receive a minimum of 12 clock hours of training every two years, including two clock hours of ethics education. All applicable Board of Education policies are available under the “About Us” link on the Watauga County Schools website (www.wataugaschools.org) or on request from the Central Office.

Applicants should forward a resume and cover letter to:

The Watauga County Board of Education

Ron Henries, Board Chair

P.O. Box 1790

Boone, N.C.

