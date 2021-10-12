Watauga Resident Creates Illustrations for a Children’s Book About Doc the Horse

Watauga resident, Anna Welsh, has illustrated a children’s book with Ashe County author Pam Lather entitled “Doc Moves To the Mountains”. The book is based on the true story of “Doc”, a 1600 lb. Belgian Draft Horse who moved from the Outer Banks of the North Carolina coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina to improve his breathing. Doc ends up finding his forever home at Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary.

Anna worked at Hardin Park Elementary as a Kindergarten and First Grade teacher before opening The Blue House Art Studio. During the pandemic, Anna had to close The Blue House and was looking for a new project. In January, Pam Lather connected with Anna about illustrating a children’s book about a special horse named Doc. Anna had never illustrated a book before but decided to take on the challenge. She spent months creating watercolor paintings of Doc and the farm which were used in the book.

Pam and her husband Ken, retired to North Carolina from Ohio. They both volunteer at Southern Sun Farm. Professionally, Pam was a court reporter for over 40 years working in the court system. During that time she became an advocate for the plight of abused and neglected children in finding them a forever home. Already an animal lover, after meeting Big Doc and the other horses, ponies and donkeys at the rescue, Pam decided she would create a children’s book detailing Doc’s search to find a safe, forever home.

All proceeds from the book go directly to Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Southern Sun rescues abandoned, abused, neglected and otherwise unwanted horses. The Farm is 100% volunteer-based so charitable donations support feed, nutritional supplements, winter hay, as well as veterinary and farrier care.

Books can be purchased through Southernsunfarm.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

