Watauga Medical Center Will Host a COVID-19 Care Vigil This Thursday at 6:45 am

The event will be on the lawn beside the Heart & Vascular Center parking lot.

ARHS medical providers and staff will speak about their experiences in treating COVID patients. “This forum provides the community with an opportunity to hear directly from our medical providers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic every day. People will get an unfiltered, unedited perspective about what is happening inside the walls of this hospital,” said Rob Hudspeth, Senior VP of System Advancement for ARHS. Speakers include Dr. Lisa Kaufmann (Inpatient Physician Group), Dr. Kevin Wolfe (Pulmonologist), Dr. Beverly Womack (AppFamily Medicine), Dr. Jennifer Nelson (Emergency Department), Jimmy Phillips (Respiratory Therapist), Amy Hempfling (Nurse Leader) and Melanie Childers (Spiritual Care). The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/APPRHS, and excerpts of the recorded video will be shared after the event.

Learn more about the COVID-19 response at apprhs.org/covid19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

