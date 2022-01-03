Watauga Medical Center Welcomes First Baby Born on Sunday at 3:41 am

Ashley Stout and Alex Torres with their newborn baby Lydia Amara Torres

Watauga Medical Center’s John R. Marchese Birthing Center welcomed their first baby of 2022 early Sunday morning. Lydia Amara Torres was born at 3:41 am to Ashley Stout and Alex Torres of Boone. She weighed 7.9 pounds and was 19 inches long.

