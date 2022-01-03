Watauga Medical Center Welcomes First Baby Born on Sunday at 3:41 am

Watauga Medical Center’s John R. Marchese Birthing Center welcomed their first baby of 2022 early Sunday morning. Lydia Amara Torres was born at 3:41 am to Ashley Stout and Alex Torres of Boone. She weighed 7.9 pounds and was 19 inches long.
Watauga Medical Center’s John R. Marchese Birthing Center welcomed their first baby of 2022 early Sunday morning. Lydia Amara Torres was born at 3:41 am to Ashley Stout and Alex Torres of Boone. She weighed 7.9 pounds and was 19 inches long.
You must be logged in to post a comment.