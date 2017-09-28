Watauga Library Endowment Gives Library $8,000 Matching Contribution for Early Literacy Grant

Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

The Watauga Library Endowment recently provided a distribution of $7,910 to the Watauga County Public Library, which used the funds for three new staff PCs, a matching contribution for a federal grant titled Alphabet Ready by Five, and an Early Literacy Station pictured here.

Alphabet Ready by Five is a program that allows the library to partner with the schools to give pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes at Cove Creed and Green Valley Elementary a pre-literacy boost with phonemic awareness built into story times. The storytimes, dubbed “Alphabet Ready,” employ songs, activities, and storybooks to reinforce learning about each letter of the alphabet.

The Early Literacy Station™ (ELS) is designed for ages 2-8 and features over 4,000 self-contained learning activities. The content spans all seven curricular areas: math, science & nature, social studies & geography, reading, art & music, writing & computer skills, and reference.

The Watauga Library Endowment provides extra support for the Watauga County Public Library through private contributions. This support addresses needs and services not covered by government funding.

