Watauga Humane Society Joins BISSELL Pet Foundation to Offer Reduced Adoption Fees During Spring Empty the Shelters Event May 1 – 15

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is once again prompting a nationwide call for adoption through its Empty the Shelters event, running May 1-15, 2025. Watauga Humane Society will participate alongside 380+ shelters across 43 states to help pets find loving homes through reduced adoption fees of $70, generously sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Watauga Humane Society will participate from May 1-15, offering $70 adoptions for cats and dogs and $0 for small critters. Visit https://bit.ly/4i01kxX to view adoptable pets and learn more.

“Every time we host Empty the Shelters, it affirms the importance of this lifesaving program,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “During the two-week event in May, tens of thousands of pets of all kinds, many who’ve waited far too long, will find the loving homes they deserve. Empty the Shelters has created real momentum around adoption, helping our nation’s overcrowded shelters save more lives. We are proud to keep expanding this life-changing effort and grateful to everyone who makes it possible by adopting or donating.”

“We couldn’t be more proud and honored to participate in such a meaningful event. We’re incredibly grateful to Cathy Bissell and the entire BISSELL Pet Foundation team for their unwavering love and support for shelters and rescues across the country—year-round, not just during campaigns like Empty the Shelters. Their commitment truly makes a difference.”

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 323,000 pets find loving homes and is now the largest funded adoption event in the country. The program partners with more than 815 animal welfare organizations across 49 states and Canada.

Watauga Humane Society cares for approximately 1,660 animals per year with its no-kill philosophy. WHS serves pets and their families in Watauga County with various programs – Arko Dog Park, pet food pantry, and low/no cost spay and neuter access. The Adoption Center is open Tuesday – Saturday, 12:30 – 5:00 p.m.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Watauga Humane Society urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters and https://bit.ly/4i01kxX.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

