Watauga High School Names Michael Windish as Head Baseball Coach

Watauga High School announced the appointment of Michael Windish as the school’s next head baseball coach. Windish comes to Watauga County Schools from his current role coaching and teaching at Ashe County High School.

Watauga High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said the school plans to hold a meet and greet for Coach Windish ahead of the upcoming football game against South Caldwell from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The meeting will be held at the tennis court pavilion and is open to students, players, parents and community members.

Windish is set to bring a great deal of experience to the Watauga baseball program, having coached for more than 20 years at both the high school and college levels of play. He has also worked as a collegiate recruit, an umpire and operated private and group baseball instruction as well as baseball camps over the course of his career.

Watauga High School Principal Chris Blanton said he looked forward to Coach Windish coming on board at WHS.

“We are very excited for Coach Windish to get started here at Watauga,” Blanton said. “His many years of experience at both the high school and college level, and wide range of experiences across all levels of baseball will be a tremendous asset to the WHS Baseball program.”

Before accepting the head coach position at Watauga, Windish taught various subjects in high schools across North Carolina. Windish graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina State University and a Master’s from the Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte. He is a Marine Corps Veteran and is in the process of obtaining a National Board Certification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

