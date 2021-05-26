Watauga High School JROTC and the Watauga Explorers Program to Host Fallen Officers Benefits Car Wash at Boonie’s Pizza on May 29

The Watauga High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) and the Watauga Explorers Program will be hosting a car wash benefitting the families of the fallen officers, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, at Boonie’s Chicago Style Pizza on Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On April 28, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check and died in the line of duty. The past month has no doubt been a difficult one for the High Country, as community members are mourning the loss of neighbors, coworkers, friends and family. But the community has come together in different ways to show an outpouring of support for the tragic event.

For the car wash, only cash donations will be accepted, and the money raised will go toward the families of the fallen officers. In addition, law enforcement personnel may visit in their patrol vehicles for a free car wash.

Folks who get their cars washed will receive 10% off any food purchase from Boonie’s Pizza. The restaurant owners Clayton Miller and Chris Wilcox will also match 50% of what is raised for the car wash and donate to the cause.

Boonie’s Chicago Style Pizza is located at 610 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

