Watauga GOP Lincoln-Reagan dinner featured Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan



Written by: Sam Garrett

Boone, NC – The Watauga County Republican Party (GOP) held its annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner and fundraiser at Appalachian State University’s Grandview Ballroom on September 20. A VIP reception began at 5:00 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 6:00 p.m.

Watauga County GOP Chair Linda Byrd welcomed attendees before introducing Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair Braxton Eggers to emcee the event. Toby Oliver, pastor at Perkinsville Baptist Church, delivered the invocation. Before dining, the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance as the Watauga High School ROTC presented colors, Blowing Rock Town Council candidate Melissa Tausche sang the National Anthem and guests viewed a welcome video message from Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.

After dinner, Watauga Country GOP Vice Chair Rick Woods acknowledged elected officials and introduced the speakers for the evening. Woods asked Republican National Committee Chair and U.S. Senate Candidate Michael Whatley to introduce Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Before introducing Jordan, Whatley recalled his time with the president right after Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina in 2024.

“I was on the plane with Trump on October 4, the first time we could land in Asheville,” Whatley said. “You need to know he has been focused on taking care of western North Carolina since the beginning; I want to assure you western North Carolina will not be forgotten by Donald Trump.”

He then shared how he found out he was running for the Senate while on a call with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“I am on the phone, and we are talking about the vacant seat left by Thom Tillis and they said, ‘It’s going to be you, you are the next Senator from North Carolina, sound good?’,” Whatley said. “I said, ‘Can I at least call my wife?’.”

The crowd laughed and cheered. Whatley then introduced Jim Jordan.

“I am so glad to be here tonight,” Jordan said. “I can’t believe Virginia is not here; she has been asking me to come for five years, I finally come, and she cannot be here. She is good people; we are proud to have her in Congress.”

Jordan spoke about the differences he believes exist between Democrats’ and Republicans’ world views. He referenced this year’s Big Beautiful Bill, describing it as one that will help people become self-sustaining.

“What the Democrats decide to fight, you know it’s good,” Jordan said. “In the new welfare system, if you are able to work, you’re going to have to work; the left hates this.”

Jordan shared his perspective on many accomplishments by the Trump administration in a short period, told stories from his many years in Congress and reinforced the differences between the two parties.

“Not all Democrats are crazy, but the people that run the Democratic party are,” Jordan said.

Appalachian State University College Republicans President Joseph Welborn, Representative Ray Pickett and Senator Ralph Hise also gave updates before Chestnut Dale Baptist Church Pastor Chad Cole closed the event with a prayer.