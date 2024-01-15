Watauga Economic Development Commission to Hold First Meeting of 2024 on January 18

The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 1pm-2:30pm in the Community Room of the Blue Ridge Energy Watauga District Office, located at 2491 US Hwy 421 South. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will begin with consideration of a resolution in support of MyFutureNC and its Watauga County post-secondary credential attainment goals. The Watauga County Board of Commissioners adopted a similar resolution of support for MyFutureNC’s state-wide and Watauga County attainment goals during their meeting December 19, 2023.

MyFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization focused on educational attainment and is the result of cross-sector collaboration between North Carolina leaders in education, business, and government.

The Watauga EDC will also hear a presentation from Dr. Leslie Alexander, Superintendent of Watauga County Schools.

We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully. To request an accommodation, please contact Joe Furman by email at joe@boonechamber.com or by phone at 828-264-3082.

