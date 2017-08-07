Watauga Swim Team Places Third In Western Carolina Swim Association Championship Meet

Published Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10:00 am

In late July, Watauga County Swim Team (WST) sent 11 swimmers to the final meet of the summer long course season – the Western Carolina Swim Association (WCSA) Championship meet, hosted by the Swim Lenoir club in Lenoir. After a day of strong performances, the team came back up the mountain with a third-place team finish.

“I’m so proud of all of our kids,” said Head Coach Jodi Cash. “We saw some personal bests from many of our swimmers at the Championships – and two of our swimmers, Lauren Patterson and Lola Herring, won the high point award for their age group. Additionally, three of our swimmers, Addison Wilson, AnnaClaire Horner and Ryan Wood, were runners-up for the high-point award. We may be a small team but we certainly had a great showing with a third place finish overall.”

The high point award at the WCSA Championship meet was given to the swimmers who earned the most points in their age group.

For 8-year-old Lucas Straube, the WCSA Championship meet was his first meet ever – and he ended up earning two silver medals, with second place finishes in the boys 8 & Under 50 meter free and in the boys 8 & under 50 meter backstroke.

The eleven WST swimmers who competed at the meet were: Maggie Cheves, Josie Herring, Lola Herring, AnnaClaire Horner, Greta Klein, Lucas Straube, Maia Straube, Addison Wilson, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams and Ryan Wood.

Seven teams competed at the event: WST, Catawba Valley Aquatic Club (the winner overall), Morganton Swim Team (second place team), Swim Lenoir, Rutherford County Swim Team, Sharks Aquatic Club and AquaTechs.

In the end, Coaches Jodi Cash, Trent Carter and Kimberly Vines had to take a celebratory dip in the pool, fulfilling the promise to do so if the team earned a top-three finish.

About Watauga County Swim Team

Watauga Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim team based in Boone, North Carolina. We offer high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. We are a non-profit club run by our elected Board of Directors.

