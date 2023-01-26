Due to snow and ice covered roads in parts of the district and the forecast for additional freezing precipitation, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Thursday, January 26th. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.

All K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 AM and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. K-8 WVA students will follow the set schedule established by WVA. All high school students will begin instruction at 10:30 AM.

The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 AM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

