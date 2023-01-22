Watauga County Schools will Operate on a Two Hour Delay Tomorrow

Due to the forecast for wintry precipitation and icy road conditions and to give time for daylight, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay on Monday, January 23rd. Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. Buses will travel Regular Routes.

Our team will continue to assess conditions overnight and into the morning hours and a final decision will be made by 8 a.m.

Parents are encouraged to exercise caution with teen drivers in areas with ice covered roads.

Thank you and please be safe,

WCS Weather Team

