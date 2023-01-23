Due to the amount of overnight wintry precipitation and icy road conditions, Watauga County Schools will now operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Monday, January 23rd. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.

All K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 AM and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. K-8 WVA students will follow the set schedule established by WVA. All high school students will begin instruction at 10:30 AM.

The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 AM.

Thank you and please be safe,

WCS Weather Team

