Watauga County Schools to Operate on Two-Hour Delay on Tuesday, March 14

Due to the forecast for cold temperatures and wintry weather overnight and to give time for daylight, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay on Tuesday, March 14th. Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. Buses will travel Limited A Routes.

For a complete list of current routes, please click here to visit the Transportation Website.

Our team will continue to assess conditions overnight and into the morning hours and a final decision will be communicated by 7:30 a.m. should this decision need to be changed.

Parents are encouraged to exercise caution with teen drivers in areas with ice covered roads.

Courtesy of WCS Weather Team.

