Watauga County Schools to Operate on a Two-Hour Delay on Monday, February 13

Greetings WCS Families,

Due to a number of icy roads still in the district and to give time for daylight, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay on Monday, February 13th. Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. Buses will travel Limited A Routes.

For a complete list of current routes, please click here to visit the Transportation Website.

Our team will continue to assess conditions overnight and into the morning hours and a final decision will be made by 7:30 a.m. should this decision need to be changed.

Parents are encouraged to exercise caution with teen drivers in areas with ice covered roads.

Thank you and please be safe,

WCS Weather Team

