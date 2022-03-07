Watauga County Schools Names Teachers of the Year; One of These 10 Teachers will Become the District-Wide Teacher of the Year in May

Watauga County Schools has named its 2022-23 teachers of the year — one from each school in the district. Chosen by their peers, the group was selected from a group of more than 300 teachers district-wide at all grade levels.

This year’s group includes Alex Keehn from Bethel, Sue Walker from Blowing Rock, Carla Greene from Cove Creek, Ashley Tate from Green Valley, Randy McDonough from Hardin Park, Jeanie Hicks from Mabel, Jennifer Lacy from Parkway, Courtney Hicks from Valle Crucis and Shaun Sikes from Watauga High School and Christy Laws from the Watauga Virtual Academy.

WCS teachers of the year were awarded by groups of peers, family members and staff who surprised the award winner with the recognition in their classrooms.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott offered his congratulations to the newly-named teachers of the year, and thanked them for their dedication to their students.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by your peers as a teacher of the year in your school,” Elliott said. “All of these amazing teachers are leaders in their schools and across our district. We are fortunate in Watauga to have so many skilled and professional educators leading and teaching children in our public schools. To be chosen for this kind of accolade by fellow teachers who know the role and its challenges best, these educators have shown themselves to be exemplary leaders in their classrooms and schools.”

Each school’s teacher of the year will receive an award of $350 from the school system and is automatically a candidate for Watauga County Schools Teacher of the Year. The person chosen as WCS Teacher of the Year will receive an additional $350 from the school system. Local businesses will also be given an opportunity to donate gift certificates or other prizes to help recognize teachers of the year.

Businesses or individuals interested in making a donation this year are encouraged to contact Human Resources Director Stephen Martin or Public Information Director Garrett Price at (828) 264-7190.

The WCS district-wide Teacher of the Year will be announced in May after a selection process that includes interviews and a review of a written statement of teaching philosophy prepared by each candidate.

Courtesy of Watauga County Schools

