Watauga County Schools Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week; Public Invited to Pitch In

Watauga County Schools will celebrate teachers across the district next week May 2-6 in honor of national Teacher Appreciation Week. To celebrate, WCS has planned several events and activities for teachers across the community.

Over the week, posters will be displayed at businesses throughout the county thanking teachers. Many local businesses will be offering educator discounts all week.

The Rock Church is partnering with Local Lion to offer a free coffee and donut to all school employees on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 3-4). Educators can go by Local Lion during business hours (7 am to 8:30 pm) and let them know they are a school employee.

Each day next week, the Watauga Schools Twitter page will highlight teachers. If you use Twitter, please take the opportunity to send a positive shout-out to educators from each category who deserve a positive word of praise or encouragement. The daily categories are as follows:

– Monday: veteran teachers

– Tuesday: beginning teachers

– Wednesday: K-8 teachers

– Thursday: 9-12 teachers

– Friday: CTE, specials, arts, PE, and all other school professionals.

Please use the tag #WeAreWatauga so we can all search and view these positive posts.

Additionally, the Watauga Education Foundation will visit schools to present a $600 check to each school to be used for teacher appreciation. Schools are planning to use these funds for an appreciation luncheon or some other special activity.

