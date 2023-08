The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 29th at the Dan’l Boone Inn in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. See us on Facebook and learn more.