Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet Wednesday, September 28

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at the Watauga County GOP Headquarters, located at 140 W King Street (next to Earth Fare) in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon.

All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. Follow WCRWC on Facebook to learn more information.

Courtesy of WCRWC.

