Watauga County Parks and Recreation Hosts Second Annual “Food for Friends” drive

For the second year, Watauga County Parks and Recreation will host its “Food for Friends” drive. Watauga County residents are invited to make donations of non-perishable food items at the Watauga Community Recreation Center between December 13 and February 11 to benefit Hospitality House, Hunger and Health Coalition and Casting Bread.

According to Stephen Poulos, director of Watauga County Parks and Recreation, “Last year the community gave around $1,250 and over 1,875 pounds of food. We are excited to see how the community responds this year.”

During “Food for Friends,” you can help increase food security in the High Country by volunteering, making a monetary contribution, or donating shelf-stable food such as flour, oatmeal, canned corn, cereal, cake mix or crackers. Please drop off donations at the Watauga Community Recreation Center at 231 Complex Drive in Boone between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations will be distributed to local food pantries on or before Valentine’s Day 2022.

Learn more about Casting Bread at www.increasefoodsecurity.org, Hospitality House at www.hosphouse.org and Hunger and Health Coalition at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.

