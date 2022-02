Watauga County Parks and Recreation Center located at 231 Complex Drive, Boone, NC

Watauga County Parks and Recreation is once again teaming up with Hospitality House, Hunger & Health Coalition, and Casting Bread to collect food items for our community friends in need.

Watauga County Parks and Recreation Center Pool

Drop off some shelf stable items this week and enjoy a workout in their temperature controlled pool.

You can drop off items at the Watauga Community Recreation Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

