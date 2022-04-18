Watauga County HOSA Members Celebrate Recent Victories at NC HOSA State Leadership Conference in Greensboro

Back row (L-R): Nathan Gutschall, Cora Hensley, Taylor Welch, Emma Raymond, Emmalee McGuire, Peyton Isaacs

Front row (L-R): Lily Faulkner, Bella Pope, Conner Helms

HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) members from Watauga County Middle Schools are celebrating their recent victories at the NC HOSA State Leadership Conference in Greensboro, NC.

Students had the opportunity to attend and participate in the State Leadership Conference in March. Members of the WCS Middle School HOSA were announced as winners in the following competition categories:

● Nathan Gutschall placed 1st in Foundations of Medical Terminology

● Cora Hensley and Taylor Welch placed 3rd in Health Career Display

● Peyton Isaacs, Emmalee McGuire, and Emma Raymond placed 2nd in Exploring Medical

Innovation

● Bella Pope placed 2nd in Extemporaneous Health Poster

● Lily Faulkner placed 3rd in Prepared Speaking

● Connor Helms placed 4th in Prepared Speaking

NC HOSA SLC provides members with an opportunity to learn and share with the approximately 6,500 members from across our state. It is a time when middle school, secondary and post-secondary members gather to network, learn and compete.

Students that placed in the top 3 competition categories will have the opportunity to advance to the International Leadership Conference. ILC will be hosted at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, TN during the summer of 2022.

The mission of HOSA is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and works to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.

Courtesy of Watauga County Schools.

