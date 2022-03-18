Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Continues to Grow and Love our Community

Meat Camp job site with a group of volunteers

It is an exciting time around Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, they are in the home stretch to complete their 31st building project in the High Country and have just hired a new Construction Manager and Director of Development. The current home project is in Meat Camp and will be the new home for Sheila Potter. The home is scheduled to be completed in early summer 2022.

Habitat recently announce the addition of two new members to the local affiliate team, Sarah Grady and Nathan Godwin. Sarah will serve as the new Construction Manager. Sarah is an Appalachian State University graduate, with a master’s degree in building Science. She began her construction career in 2009 working with AmeriCorp. For the last eight years, she has been a part of the construction team with Sunny Day Homes. Sarah has recently served as the construction leader for the Potter home. Nathan will serve as the new Director of Development. Nathan is also an Appalachian State University graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies. Nathan has lived in Boone, NC for almost a decade and has firsthand experience with event coordination, advertising, and marketing for Watauga County businesses.

Director of Development, Nathan Godwin and Construction Manager, Sarah Grady

Sarah is excited to meet you on a job site and Nathan will look forward to connecting with all the Habitat donors and partners.

“There are a lot of different ways that folks can connect with Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. We really appreciate our partners, donors, and volunteers since our organization depends on people willing to help. Some different ways that people can help are volunteering on our home sites swinging hammers and building, by volunteering in our ReStore, serving on our committees and on our Board of Directors, or by donating directly to our mission.” – Alex Hooker, Executive Director Watauga County Habitat for Humanity.

If you are ever fortunate enough to be on a Habitat job site, you might see inspirational quotes and encouraging words written on beams and studs. This has become a common practice of Habitat for Humanity around the country. Volunteers are encouraged to leave behind good words and good vibes for the new homeowner.

Messages left behind from volunteers

It takes so many generous businesses and volunteers to complete a Habitat project, below are a few pictures of volunteers at the Potter project.

Habitat volunteers

Habitat Volunteers

Courtesy of Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

