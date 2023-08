The Watauga County GOP is hosting a Lincoln/Reagan dinner August 19, at the American Legion in Blowing Rock. Meet and Greet at 5:30PM.Featured speakers are Texas Congressman Chip Roy, District 21 and Paul Newton, NC Senate Majority Leader, District 34. Tickets $40 with limited seating. Call (828) 773-8182.

Courtesy of Watauga County GOP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket