Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Open on April 2 with Extended Hours till 1:00 pm

Opening Day at the Farmers’ Market last year.

Now in its 49th season, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market has announced an early Opening Day and extended hours for 2022. This means more time to enjoy the lively community atmosphere, experience our area’s rich heritage, and shop for high quality local goods. The Opening Day of the 2022 season for the Watauga County Farmers’ Market is Saturday, April 2nd from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

The Market has opted to expand the season into April and to extend its hours until 1:00 PM in order to better serve its customers and accommodate the growing capacity of its vendors to supply popular products.

Participating farmers are increasingly employing season-extension techniques, including the use of hoop-houses and greenhouses, which allow them to bring crops and plants to market earlier in the season. Plus, many vendors offer products that are not limited by seasonality because they can be produced year-round, these include gourmet mushrooms, meats, microgreens, artisan breads and baked goods, as well as a great variety of crafts and handmade items.

“Our vendors have the capacity to supply a wonderful selection of products during the shoulder seasons, and we believe the demand for local goods is not limited to the summer months,” explained Market Manager Michelle Dineen. “So, as soon as the Town of Boone was willing to extend our lease, the vendor membership agreed that we should stay open from April through November.”

The extra hour gives community members a longer window in which to do their shopping and will spread out the traffic-flow over five hours instead of four.

“Our parking is somewhat limited and the extra hour should help relieve the congestion during our busiest times,” added Dineen. “Plus, a lot of folks like to sleep in or participate in sports or other activities on Saturday mornings, so the longer the opportunity to shop we can provide, the better!”

Each Saturday morning during the season, over 60 vendors offer quality local products in one of the largest and liveliest markets in western North Carolina. Two food trucks will be on-site serving breakfast and lunch and many vendors offer beverages and ready-to-eat baked goods and snacks to enjoy while you shop. Come and visit to experience the sounds, smells, tastes, and friendly atmosphere of the High Country. You will find the area’s finest selection of quality produce from local growers, as well as seasonal fresh fruits and berries, local jams, ferments, and honey. You can also find fresh baked breads and pastries from our country kitchens, fresh farm eggs, goat cheeses, handmade pasta, wholesome popsicles, locally raised meats, fresh-cut and dried flowers, wreaths, and arrangements. Farm based crafts including wool, woodcarvings, birdhouses, jewelry, pottery, handcrafted garden decor as well as fine art and photography are offered by our skilled local crafters and artists. There is always a large selection of plants, including garden starts, annuals, perennials and shrubs. Look for new and unique items every week, as well as special events, live music, cooking demonstrations, and children’s activities.

For more information visit http://www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org/.

Pictures from Opening Day at the Farmers’ Market last year.

