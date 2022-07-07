Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Host Pollination Celebration on Saturday, July 16

Photo submitted by Watauga County Farmers’ Market

A Pollination Celebration will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 16. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with over 60 local vendors runs from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM every Saturday.

The Pollination Celebration is an event which celebrates all things flowers and honey and an opportunity to learn more about the important role that pollinators play in our ecosystem. There will be honey tastings, a vendor bouquet contest and raffle, bee and flower themed crafts and kid’s activities, cooking demonstrations featuring edible flowers, live music, and more! Area organizations that work with pollinator habitats and bees, including the High Country Beekeepers and Bee Hero, will be on-site sharing resources and information about the work they do in our community.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! We are open Saturdays May through November.

Courtesy of Watauga County Farmers’ Market

