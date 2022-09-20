Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Host Appalachian Heritage Day This Saturday

Appalachian Heritage Day will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, September 24. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with over 60 local vendors runs from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM every Saturday.

Appalachian Heritage Day is a special celebration of Appalachian culture which invites market-goers to experience area traditions first-hand and to learn more about the unique history of our region. There will be a Seed Swap, where participants are invited to share and to take home fruit, vegetable, flower and herb seeds, an Apple Press demonstration with fresh cider samples, and a traditional candle-making hands-on activity in the Kid’s Corner. Live Music will be provided by The Sassafras Bluegrass Band and members of Sole Impact Studios will share a traditional clogging demonstration at 9:00 AM. Renowned herbalist CoreyPine will offer a guided Native Plant Walk in the neighboring Daniel Boone Native Gardens at 12:00 PM. Finally, be sure to pay a visit to the on-site Hickory Ridge Living History Museum where self-guided tours of six 18th and 19th century cabins are available from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! We are open Saturdays May through November.

