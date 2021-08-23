Watauga County Farmers’ Market Reaches Peak Season for Produce

Watauga Farmers’s Market this past Saturday morning

By Harley Nefe

The beautiful weather this weekend allowed for many people to be out and about enjoying everything the High Country has to offer. One place folks made sure to stop by was the Watauga County Farmers’ Market.

“We had a nice, strong market again Saturday,” said Matt Cooper, president of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. “It’s been a wonderful year so far. It’s been the perfect growing season, and people look happy.”

The parking lot was full, but that didn’t stop people from visiting their favorite High Country vendors.

“We’re at the peak of the abundance of the High Country’s produce, so we have everything you could want,” Cooper said. “We have apples, peaches and plums.”

At the farmers’ market, consumers can find fresh produce and locally farmed meats like lamb, beef, pork and chicken.

“We have vegetables of every sort and ones you’ve never seen before at the grocery store,” Cooper said.

Cooper is also the operator of Lively Up Farm, which is one of the vendors at the farmers’ market.

“I have lots of potatoes,” he said. “I’ll have about seven varieties of potatoes here next week.”

The farmers’ market also carries eggs, chocolate, pastries, breads, plants, jewelry, art, crafts, coffee, honey, carved wooden tableware, apothecary products, herbal tinctures, therapeutic oils and lots of other goods.

“Come get flowers for people who love the flower bouquets,” Cooper said. “There’s plenty of those going around.”

There are also food trucks, a kids corner, live music and cooking demonstrations present at the farmers’ market.

“Shop around for everyone, and thank you to all the loyal customers for supporting the farmers’ market,” Cooper said. “We would not be here without them.”

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October at Horn in the West in Boone. For more information call 828-355-4918 or visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.





























Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

