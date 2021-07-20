Watauga County Board of Elections Members Are Sworn In, Outgoing Members Honored

Board of Elections Members: Michael Behrent, Chair; Eric Eller, James Hill, Matt Walpole, and Marv Williamsen.

At their July 20th meeting, Chairman of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners John Welch swore in Board of Elections Members: Michael Behrent, Chair; Eric Eller, James Hill, Matt Walpole, and Marv Williamsen. The Board elected James Hill as Secretary of the Board.

Outgoing Board Members Jane Ann Hodges and Nancy Eller were recognized for their years of service to the Board. “Watauga County is very fortunate to have current and past Board Members so dedicated to bringing fair elections to the county. Last year was an extremely challenging election for the Board having to approve 5,407 absentee by mail ballots, conducting an election during a pandemic, and everything that comes with a Presidential elections year. We are so grateful for their service to the county”, said Matt Snyder, Director of Elections.

