Watauga Board of Elections Bids Farewell to Two Members

Board of Elections members Marv Williamsen (left) and James Hill (right). Photo by Zack Hill

By Zack Hill

The Watauga County Board of Elections shared their appreciation to two outgoing members on Tuesday. The tenures of James Hill and Marv Williamsen are coming to an end with new members set to be appointed this summer.

“I want to take a personal moment to thank our outgoing members James Hill and Marv Williamsen,” board chair Michael Behrent said. “I appreciate your hard work and dedication to the job.”

“Something I found constantly personally rewarding was the genuine spirit with which we cooperate and that we’ve all worked together to get along and succeed in difficult times. Having fair elections is really what we’re all striving for. And I don’t think that’s possible without the individual members of the board.”

Hill expressed thanks for Williamsen’s even-keeled approach.

“I’ve always appreciated your thoughtfulness, level head and willingness to talk about the issues. You’ve obviously been an exemplary secretary as well. The public has been well-served by you.”

“This can be a difficult job to do sometimes but it always makes it better when the people you are working with are dedicated and want the best. Even when we don’t agree we have the same goal—run the best elections possible.”

Williamsen returned his own gratitude for Hill’s efforts.

“This is a two-way street. You worked very hard to facilitate trust across the board,” Williamsen said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have you and your legal knowledge here.”

Their terms on the board run out at the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year which ends June 30. Hill has served since 2021 and Williamsen since 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

