Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 9th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Robert Lee Collins

January 21, 1942 ~ August 29, 2025

Robert Lee Collins, 83, of Boone, NC, passed away on August 29, 2025.

Robert is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ina Jean Wicox Collins of Boone, NC, a daughter, Annette Ackerd (Robert) of Carrolton, Alabama; 2 grandsons, Kevin Holman and Kendall Holman of Alabama; 4 great grandchildren of Alabama. He was also survived by 2 stepson, Richard Grrer (Denise) of Vilas, NC and Brandon (Jana) of Banner Elk, NC; 4 step grandchildren, Austin Greer (Chelsi) of Vilas, Ashlyn Greer of Vilas, Eli Greer and Gracyn Greer of Banner Elk.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Ann Voortmans and Frank Voortmans, a very loved Aunt Doretha and Robert Palmer of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Robert never met a stranger but weren’t and stranger when they left. He was involved in law enforcement all his career. Robert has donated his body to Wake Forest Medical School as a cadaver.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 21. 2025 at 2:00 PM at the New Life Fellowship of Boone, NC

Family has requested no food or flowers. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Wade Franklin Wilmoth

November 14, 1934 ~ September 2, 2025

Wade Franklin Wilmoth, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2025.

Born in Surry County, North Carolina, to William Jennings and Lilie Campbell Jennings, Wade was known throughout his life for his sharp wit, warm humor, and deep commitment to public service.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Wade pursued higher education and earned his bachelor’s degree. He went on to become a successful realtor, a career that reflected both his love for his community and his talent for connecting with others.

Wade wore many hats throughout his life. He was appointed to the North Carolina Property Tax Commission, where he served with distinction for 12 years. He also served in the North Carolina General Assembly and was honored to receive the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the state’s highest civilian awards. Among his many accolades, Wade was proud to receive the Distinguished Service Award from the President of the Jaycees. His commitment to civic life continued with his election as Mayor of the City Council, where he worked tirelessly for the people he served.

Wade is survived by his daughter, April Daly of Jacksonville Beach, FL; his son, Greg Wilmoth (Larissa Ivanova) of Cary, NC; his beloved grandchildren, Lucy Jennings Daly, Cole Harrison Wilmoth, and Andrew Jennings Wilmoth; his niece, Ginger Sue Wilmoth; and nephews, Earl Wilmoth Jr. and Willie Wilmoth, all of Mount Airy, NC.

Wade will be remembered for his service, his laughter, and the legacy he leaves in both family and community.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday September 5, 2025 at First Baptist Church in Boone, NC.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 with Memorial Service at 11:00. Burial will be private.

Zelma Verlee (Day) Shore

August 4, 1927 ~ September 5, 2025

Zelma Verlee Day Shore, age 98, of Blowing Rock passed on September 5, 2025. Born August 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Burton and Ida Blanche Greene Day, and the wife of the late Calvin Sanders Shore.

She was preceded in death by her son, J.C. Shore, sisters Della Auton, Jean Vanhoy, and brother Raymond Coleman Day.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Ashley Shore Craig (Matthew), and great-grandson C.J. Craig, daughter-in-law Ladonna Greer Shore and numerous nieces and nephews.

No public services will be observed.

Marilyn Lue Stafford Taylor

February 28, 1945 – September 4, 2025

Marilyn Lue Stafford Taylor, age 80, died Thursday, September 4, 2025, in UNC Health Blue Ridge-Valdese. Born February 28, 1945, in Forsyth County, she was a daughter of the late William Lindsey and Ruth Genelia Teague Stafford.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Lindsey Stafford and a sister, Alice Stafford.

Ms. Taylor taught music in Winston-Salem for over 35 years. As a member of Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church, she served as the Pianist. She was the former organist for Powder Horn and was a Lifetime Member of the NC Music Educators.

She is survived by two sisters, Ellen Rutter and husband Jack of Spartanburg, SC; Sue King and husband Robert of Michigan; a brother, Edward “Ed” Stafford and wife Gloria of Chocowinity, NC; a nephew, David Smith and wife Margaret of Deep Gap, NC; her adopted family, Tracy Stilwell and wife Laura of Hickory, NC and their children, Mackenzie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Stilwell, both of Hickory, NC; Marlie Stilwell of Charlotte, NC; and their children, Raylee Cox, Addalie Stilwell, Westin Stilwell, Emmerie Stilwell and Hayes Greene, all of Hickory, NC.

In lieu of flowers, her request was Memorials be made to Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church 3275 Elk Creek Rd., Deep Gap, NC 28618.

Mary Montgomery Dunlap

September 24, 1933 – September 6, 2025

Mary Montgomery Dulap died on September 6, 2025.

If Mary had her way, this obituary would simply read, “Mary lived, loved, and died.”

Mary was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and a friend.

Mary was a student, a teacher, a traveler, an artist, and a baker.

If you knew Mary, she brought joy to your heart and cookies to your table.

She was loved and will be missed!

Donald Scholl

July 15, 1947 – September 7, 2025

Donald McClellan Scholl, lovingly known as “Paw Paw,” passed away peacefully at his home in Sugar Grove, North Carolina, on September 7, 2025, at the age of 78.

Born on July 15, 1947, in Franklin County, Ohio, Don was the son of the late Marvin and Viola Scholl. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Christopher Scholl. He is deeply missed by his beloved wife, Debbie McGuire Scholl; his children Josh Scholl (wife Danielle), Eric Scholl (wife Courtney), and Hollie Scholl; and his cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Landon, Madison, Lillie, and Samuel Scholl. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Scholl, sister Joan Scholl, and many extended family members and friends.



Don grew up in Franklin County, Ohio, where his lifelong passion for engines began—if something didn’t already have a motor, he found a way to give it one. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he returned home, where he met the love of his life, Debbie. Together, they built a home full of love, laughter, and hard work. Don spent more than 30 years working at the train shop at Tweetsie Railroad, where his skill and dedication left a lasting mark.



A man of many talents, Don could build or fix just about anything—not only engines and machines, but also the lives of family and friends who turned to him for help. He served faithfully as an elder at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church, and his humor, work ethic, and generous heart will be remembered by all who knew him. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who simply wanted to see those around him happy.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to Frankie Bumgarner, Connie Fedele, Ginger Price, Phil Wilson, VA Home Based Primary Care, and the staff of Medi Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

A celebration of his life will be announced soon.

Douglas Ray Pritchard

June 29, 1950 – September 1, 2025

Douglas Ray Pritchard, age 75, of Elk Park, North Carolina died on Monday, September 1, 2025 on the golf course where he loved to be.

He was born on June 29, 1950 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a son of the late Damon Pritchard and the late Edith Elliott Pritchard.

Doug was a member of the Fall Creek Baptist Church and retired from the Golf Course.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, two brothers, Scotty Otis Pritchard, Marshall Pritchard.

Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Gail Crawford Pritchard of the home; brother, Steven (Helen) Pritchard of Elk Park, NC; step daughter, Elizabeth Stout of Elk Park, NC; granddaughter, Marissa Crawford; grandson, Mason Hicks; many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of golfing buddies.

Services for Douglas Ray Pritchard will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025 beginning at 3:00 pm from the Fall Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jacob Willis officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Thursday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Crawford Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS and the staff of Sugar Mountain Golf Club for your help and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fall Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.

