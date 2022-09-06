Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 6, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Angela Gail Miller

1961 – 2022

Angela (Angie) Burleson Miller, 61, of Crossnore departed her earthly body for a heavenly one on August 29th 2022.

Angie loved Celtic music and seeing the groups at the Highland Games. She worked at Grandfather Mountain for many years where her co-workers remember her as a playful, fun loving and compassionate person.. She was also co-owner of the Happy Patch gift shop in Crossnore. Angie’s favorite descriptive word was “fabulous” which brought smiles to many. Her compassionate heart lead her to be a rescue adoption person for many Chihuahuas.

Angie was preceded in death and surely welcomed home by her father, Rev Jerry Burleson.

Angie leaves behind her husband, Tim Miller of the home, a daughter, Emily Miller (Vance) and granddaughter Carmen of Crossnore, her mother Gail Burleson, sister Carla Burleson and brother Jerry Glenn Burleson, all of Crossnore.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mona Pants Foundation. https://www.monapants.com/about

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.

.

.

Samuel Craig Horton

1961 – 2022

Samuel Craig Horton, age 61, departed this life August 29, 2022. Born February 1, 1961 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Sam Horton Jr. and Hallie Hatton Horton.

Craig lived and worked in Boone all his life. He worked with his Dad “Sam’ and brother, ‘Greg’ in the family business, Horton’s Concrete. Anytime the opportunity presented, Craig would be watching NASCAR or be outdoors hunting or fishing.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, David Horton.

Craig leaves to mourn his passing his brother, Greg Horton and wife, Theresa, and sister, Jessie Horton Folk and husband, Dana; his uncle, Rev. Morris Hatton and wife Donna; two nieces, Tania Horton and Ashley Whittington and nephew, Jeremy Whittington; two great-nephews, Zephyr and Jamison and two great nieces Aiszah and Hallie Whittington; and his long-time companion, Deana Braswell. A host of cousins and close friends also survive.

Memorial services for Craig Horton will be conducted Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022 at 2 o’clock at the Mennonite Brethren Church, officiated by Rev. Mike Mathes and Rev. Morris Hatton. Burial will be at a later date in the Clarissa Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Horton family.

.

.

Elizabeth Jolyn Davis

1971 – 2022

Elizabeth Jolyn Davis passed away on August 31, 2022. She is survived by her proudest accomplishment in life; her daughter, Darian Rutter, and her loyal family. Her ‘tiny but mighty’ family stood by her; Jolyn’s father Allen Oberlin and step-mother Elizabeth Oberlin; her mother Linda Spicer and her sister Margaret Donoghue.

Jolyn was a comedic spirit and always loved a good laugh. She had a playful, silly and endearing sense of humor and could find the funny in almost anything; some would call this her greatest super power. She loved old movies, well-dressed men, flowers, reading and tomato and mayonnaise sandwiches. Jolyn always felt her best dressed up, with her make-up and false eye-lashes on, strapped into her best high heeled shoes, with her hair teased so big that she swore it would call the 1980’s back to life.

She had a soft spot for stray cats, people in need and the elderly. Never a day went by that she didn’t mention her grandmother Nina, that had passed many years ago; her love for her never weakened. She shined brightest around people; she had a way that made everyone feel special. Talkative, witty and outrageous at times; she could hold the attention of any room.

Jolyn was the most proud of her lovely daughter Darian; watching her grow and become her own force in this world made her happy.

Her entire family is thankful for the warm and caring wishes; we will be having a private remembrance for her. To all that were kind and loving to Jolyn; allow us to express our gratitude for your generosity.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Davis family.

.

.

Lois Jean “Jennie” Henson

1951 – 2022

Mrs. Lois J. ‘Jennie’ Henson, age 71, of the Silverstone Community, Zionville, passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone. Born January 30, 1951 in Johnson City, Tennessee, she was a daughter of Cornelius Eugene and Margaret Hendrix Dellinger. Jennie’s life was devoted to her family and caring for her daughter, Tracey. She and Tracey were always together. Jennie always enjoyed sitting on her porch listening to the birds sing and watching the butterflies.



She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Ann Henson of Boone; her brother, Terry Dellinger and wife, Marybeth, of Johnson City, Tennessee; and her niece and caregiver, Wanda Henson Taylor and husband, Joe, of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Henson and a brother, Charles Dellinger and his wife, Peggy.

Memorial services for Jennie Henson will be conducted Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022 at 2 o’clock at Boone Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Kenny Newberry. Burial will be at the side of her husband at a later date in the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to the Watauga Humane Society, Post Office Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Henson family.

.

.

Addie Mae Maynard

1925 – 2022

Mrs. Addie Mae Harmon Maynard, age 97, of Sugar Grove, passed peacefully Thursday evening, September l, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 31, 1925 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Garnett and Maude Mast Harmon. After graduating from Cove Creek High School she worked as a waitress in Boone and Blowing Rock before relocating to Greensboro in her 20’s. For many years, Addie was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Greensboro and retired after 30 years with AT&T. After living in Guilford County for 63 years, she returned to her beloved mountain home in Sugar Grove to live and spend her remaining years with her sisters and extended family. Addie loved her family immensely. She enjoyed spending time outdoors working and tending to her vegetable and flowers gardens.



Mrs. Maynard is survived by her sister, Georgia Harmon Ward of Sugar Grove; nieces, Nancy Mixon (Clark) of Mountain City, Tennessee and Mary A. Trivette of Banner Elk; nephews, Michael J. Accetta of Butler, Tennessee, and Thomas ‘Tom’ Combs and Chris Harmon, both of Sugar Grove; great-nieces, Stephanie Trivette Platt (Josh) of Banner Elk and Opal Accetta of West Jefferson; great-nephews, Garrett Mixon (Meghan), of Vilas, Daniel Accetta of Butler, Tennessee and Brandon Trivette of Banner Elk. She is also survived by four special nieces, Parthenia Crabtree (Bobby), Jackie Cotronis (Norwood), Brenda Lewey (Robert) and Julia Hawkins (Terry); and many special friends, including Delores Garland.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Leslie Maynard; sisters, Mary Lee Combs and Ruby Harmon Accetta; and brother, William L. ‘Bill’ Harmon.

Funeral services for Addie Maynard will be conducted Friday evening, September 9, 2022 at 6 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Robert Williams. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 5 until 6 o’clock. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 10, at 12:30 at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, officiated by Rev. Junior Gossett.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family extends a special ‘THANK YOU’ to caregiver, Lois Guy for her professional kindness, love and devotion shown to Addie during her last days.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Maynard family.

.

.

Debra Sue Moretz

1963 – 2022

Debra Yates Moretz, age 58, of Banjo Hollow, Boone, the Meat Camp Community, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at Atrium Health Mercy Hospital in Charlotte after a brief illness. Born December 25, 1963 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Howard Junior and Cora Belle Trivette Yates.

Debra loved life in general. She always looked forward to vacationing with her family and particularly visiting Dollywood.



She is survived by the love of her life, Ted Moretz of the home; sons, Steven Len Baird and John Paul Moretz, both of Boone; sister, Judy Lambert of Vilas; brothers, Bobby Yates of Morganton and Kevin Yates of Maine; and her best friend, Teresa Angoue of Lenoir.

Memorial services for Debra will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moretz family.

.

.

Nannie Helen Greene

1929 – 2022

Miss Nannie Helen Greene, age 92, formerly of Vilas, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at The Foley Center of Blowing Rock. Born November 28, 1929 in Western Watauga County, she was a daughter of Dayton Lawson and Margaret Lula Campbell Greene. She attended Cove Creek Schools until graduating in l947 with the first class required to complete 12 grades. She attended Lees-McRae Jr. College and Appalachian State Teacher’s College, earning her BS in Education in 1951.

She taught in schools ‘off the mountain’ for about 30 years, spanning over Caldwell County, Thomasville, Kannapolis and Charlotte-Mecklenburg systems, her last 19 years were at Paw Creek Elementary School in Charlotte. She felt the mountains calling her home when she was ready to retire. Her busy ‘retirement’ included teaching Sunday school and her devotion as a Bible Drill Leader. She served as Treasurer of Cove Creek Preservation and Development Co-Chair of the Doc and Merle Watson Museum Committee.



At the l996 Cove Creek High School alumni reunion, Nannie was instrumental in organizing the community effort to preserve the Historic Cove Creek High School building vacated in 1995.

She was a tireless, willing and cheerful worker for good causes and served the Lord with a cheerful heart.

In her spare time, she kept busy tracing her family history, organizing family reunions, and preparing her jams and jellies, pickles and relishes, and working crossword puzzles.

All who knew Nan realize how fortunate we are that she heard the mountains calling and she answered.

Miss Greene is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Greene Johnson of Boone; nephews, Boyd Johnson and wife, Emily of Granite Falls, Charlie Greene and wife, Tracy, of Vilas, Kenneth Baird of Tennessee, Ron Ehlers of Ohio, and Tommy Greene and wife, Terry and Dennis Greene and wife, Deanna, all of Florida; nieces, Barbara Balsamo and husband, Shep, of Virginia, Heather Shipman and husband, Josh, of Asheville and Theresa Thomas and husband, Kevin, of Zionville; and her sister-in-law, Cookie Greene of Vilas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Burl and Bud Greene; and sisters, Floy Ehlers and Louise Baird.

Graveside services for Nannie Greene will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at 12 o’clock at the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Mr. Kevin Thomas.

The family suggests memorials to Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 68, Sugar Grove, NC 28679, or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. The Greene family wished to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to the staff of The Foley Center and Amorem Hospice for taking such special care of ‘Aunt Nannie’.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

.

.

Kenneth Dean Harmon

August 6, 1945 – August 29, 2022

Kenneth Dean Harmon age 77, of Vilas, passed away and went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 29, 2022.

He was born August 6, 1945, in Boone, North Carolina. A son of the late Ira and Vera Harmon.

Kenneth attended Bethel Elementary and later graduated from Bethel High School. After graduating he was drafted into the US Army and later served in the Vietnam War where he was a surveyor. After serving in the Army, he returned home where he met his wife Ruth and settled back in the Bethel community. He was self-employed for many years but worked for over 20 years for Holton Mountain rentals. He also enjoyed and found great satisfaction spending time with his grandchildren Molly and Bailey, gardening and tending to his beehives.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Greene Harmon, of Vilas; one son, Michael Dean Harmon of Charlotte; one daughter, Emily Harmon Younce and husband Jeff of Vilas; two grandchildren, Molly and Bailey Younce both of Vilas; two brothers, David Harmon and wife Jamie of Boone and Roger Harmon and wife Barbara of Sugar Grove; one sister, Carlene Wilson and husband Russell of Goldsboro; one uncle, Arlis Tester and wife Bina of Sugar Grove; three sisters-in-law, Blanche Williams and Kate Greene Ward and husband Dennis and Jackie Greene and one brother-in-law, Elbert Ward. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister Carol Harmon, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Geter and Rosa Estep Greene, two sisters-in-law, Sally Greene Ward, and Edith Greene and three brothers-in-law, Ben Greene, Reed Greene, and Rodney Williams.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Pastor Daniel Lawrence and Pastor Jeremy Hull will officiate.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Norris Family Cemetery in care of, Karen Norris, 2476 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Alfred Priest

September 11, 1942 – August 31, 2022

Alfred Priest, age 79, of Banner Elk passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 11, 1942, in Buffalo, New York. A son of the late Alfred and Emily Priest. He was retired from the United States Military and survived by his wife, Cindy Priest.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Priest family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ruby Mast Dietrich

May 1, 1933 – August 31, 2022

Ruby Mast Dietrich, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio and Zionville, North Carolina passed away August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born May 1, 1933 at her home in Rominger, Watauga County. A daughter of the late James Marion “Bud” and Bonnie Yates Mast, Ruby was a graduate of Appalachian State University and was a retired schoolteacher.

She is survived by four daughters: Jeanne Dietrich and husband Jay Kelsey of Nashville, Tennessee; Marian Dietrich and husband Charles Schwartz of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Carol Dietrich of Worthington, Ohio; and Joy Timmens and husband Eric of Vilas, North Carolina; and two sons: John Dietrich of Franklin, Tennessee, and Dr. David Dietrich and wife Colleen of Panama City, Florida; a loving sister-in-law, Dorothy Hoover of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and twelve (12) grandchildren and seven (7) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rev. Herman K. Dietrich, Jr.; one sister, Janieve Williams; and two brothers, Robert “Bob” Mast and William Howard “Bill” Mast.

Funeral service will occur on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11:30 am at Faith Baptist Mission Church, 4250 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604 with Ruby’s nephew Pastor Robert Williams officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dietrich family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Faye Huffman Watson

June 9, 1939 – September 1, 2022

Faye Huffman Watson, age 83, of Lenoir passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born June 9, 1939, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Lindsey Leroy Watson and Maggie Loura Main Huffman. She was a retired Seamstress.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Dillard and Belinda Oliver both of Lenoir; one son, Bryan Watson and wife Trela of Linville; three granddaughters, Christy Billings of Lenoir; Heather Starkey and husband Tommy of Crossnore and Natasha Bright and husband Kevin of Lenoir; one grandson, Matthews Billings and wife Robin of Lenoir; three great-granddaughters, Lilliana Starkey of Crossnore Meridian Woodriff and Emma Bright both of Lenoir; three great-grandsons, Lochlyn Starkey of Crossnore; Colt Woodriff and Cameron Bright all of Lenoir. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Allen Watson, one grandchild, Gabriel Watson, four sisters, Grace Trivette, Alice Huffman, Lula Belle and Hazel Watson, four brothers, Johnnie, Millard, Oscar and George Huffman and one son-in-law, Dale Dillard.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, 287 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Watson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Donald James MacDonald

December 12, 1983 – September 3, 2022

Donald James MacDonald, age 38, passed away on September 3, 2022.

He was a Wonderful, loving, and caring father, son, brother, and uncle in life.

He is survived by his two children, Zoie and Tristan MacDonald, his mother, Pamela Sackrider and husband Rick, two sisters, Megan MacDonald and Marjorie Moores and husband Bruce, one step-brother, Brandon Sackrider, six nieces, Aarion, Gabrielle, Jessica Mecca, Diamond and Emmie and his uncle and aunt, Bruce and Deb Henze.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the MacDonald family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Joseph Jerry “Joe” Idol, Sr.

March 24, 1938 – September 5, 2022

Joseph Jerry, “Joe” Idol, Sr. passed away at his home on Old Highway 421 South in Deep Gap, Monday, September 5, 2022.

He was born March 24, 1938, in Deep Gap, North Carolina. A son of the late John Lane Idol, Sr. and Annie Watson Idol. He attended Deep Gap Elementary School and Appalachian High School and was the owner and operator of Critcher and Idol Shell for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Zola Payne Idol of Deep Gap; one son, Joseph Jerry Idol, Jr. and wife Sherri of Boone; three daughters, Teresa Small and husband Richard of Franklinville, North Carolina; Lisa Erwin and husband Jay of Deep Gap and Laura Brooks and husband Jason of Vilas; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Olivia and Ashley, three grandsons, Josh, Sam and Nolan, and one great-granddaughter, Sophie, one brother, Steve Idol and wife Kathy of Deep Gap; two sisters-in-law, Evelina Idol and Margaret Idol and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce and five brothers, Jack, John, Jim, Bill and Bob.

A private service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens with Mr. Ed Williams officiating.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Thursday September 8, 2022, from 9:00 until 5:00, so family and friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

In lieu of flowers and food memorials may be made to the Idol Family Cemetery or the Watson Family Cemetery in care of Steve Idol, 8821 US Highway 421 South, Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the Idol family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dorothy “Dottie” Benfield

February 2, 1933 – August 29, 2022

Dorothy “Dottie” Benfield age 89 of the Pyatte community went home to be with Jesus

surrounded by her family at her residence on August 29, 2022. She was born on February 2,

1933, to the late Dallas and Cora Lee Biddix.



She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Biddix, mother, Cora Lee Biddix, infant

daughter, husband, Clyde Glen Benfield, one brother and three sisters.

Dottie leaves behind to cherish her memory, four daughters, Gloria Watts (Gene) of Newland,

Debbie Grant (Roy) of Old Fort, Janet Wessinger of Morganton, Janice Prather (Brad) of

Newland; seven grandchildren, Heidi Powell (Bobby) of Crossnore, Christi Hughes (Craig) of

Newland, Mandy Fender (Glendon) of Marion, Kelly Anglin (Pat) of Burnsville, Alisha Johnson

(Jacob) of Newland, Cody Johnson of Newland, Felece Prather of Newland; thirteen greatgrandchildren,

Dylan Wilson, Damon, Cason, and Devon Fender, Marshall, Lane, and Aubrey

Anglin, Laci Powell, Garin and Gavin Hughes, Leah and Abby Jo Johnson, Sage Johnson; one

great-great-grandson, Colson Fender.

She loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved to garden and cook meals for her family. She

loved her sweets especially her Reece Cups. She made a living sewing crafts and babysitting.

She had many nonbiological grandchildren who she babysat for many years. They knew her as

“Mamaw Dot”.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her wonderful caregiver Amy Gragg who

made the past three years of her life full of laughter and joy. The family trusted Amy with the

care of their mother. Dottie always looked forward to seeing her and thought of her as one of

her own. The family could never thank Amy enough for the care she gave Dottie which allowed

her to live the last three years of her life at home.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Compassionate Hearts Home Care and Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Funeral services for Dottie will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, beginning at 3PM at Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Ethan Greene officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1PM until the service hour.

Interment will be in the Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Benfield family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dorothy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Joseph W. Seegers Sr.

April 26, 1947 – September 1, 2022

Joseph W. Seegers, Sr., age 75, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

Joseph was born on April 26, 1947 in Wake County, North Carolina, a son of the late Louis Walter Seegers and the late Frances Henritze Seegers.

Joe graduated from Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, class of 65. After graduating he went to Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden Sydney, VA, graduating with a double major in History and Economics. He then went to the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where he earned his JD and became a Lawyer. Upon being admitted to the North Carolina State Bar Association on August 12, 1972, he moved to Newland and began practicing Law. Joe was a well respected and known Legal Counselor for 50 years in Avery County.



Joe was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church Newland and was very active in his community. He served in the Lions Club, Avery County Jaycees, Past Avery County Republican Party Chairman, North Carolina Republican Party Executive Committee Member, the 10th District Republican Party Chairman, along with various other activities and volunteering for the Republican Party.

Joe was extremely active in coaching and athletics in Avery County, including Pee Wee Football, Little League Football, Avery County Middle School Football, Avery Boosters Club, Youth Basketball, Boys AAU Basketball, Girls AAU and YBOA Basketball, Little League, Senior League Baseball and then All Star Baseball, he served on the PTO and a Cub Scout Leader.

In his spare time (when he had it) Joe enjoyed tennis and golf, working a garden and his yard, along life’s path Joe discovered his love of the Beach and Salt Water Fishing.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Louis Walter Seegers; Mother, Frances Ide Seegers; Brother, William John Seegers.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 52 years, Teri D’ Emilio Seegers; Son, Joseph W. (Rebecca) Seegers Jr. of Southport, NC; Grandson, William Thatcher Seegers.

Services for Joseph W. Seegers will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the First Baptist Church Newland with Dr. Bill Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the service hour Sunday at the church. Interment will follow at a later date in Raleigh.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Watauga Medical Center for the wonderful and loving care of Joe.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Joe’s memory to the Avery Parks and Recreation, PO Box 883 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Seegers family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Joe and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Lois Ann Lunsford Phillips

July 8, 1940 – September 3, 2022

Lois Ann Lunsford Phillips, of Elk Park, the Heaton Community, passed away September 3, 2022 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

She was born to the late Choss and Lucy Lunsford on July 8, 1940. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Junior Lunsford and wife Della, Burt Lunsford and wife Sandy, Butch Lunsford and James Lunsford; her husband John Phillips Jr.; a son John Phillips, III and a sister in law Linda Lunsford.



Lois has left her cherish her memory a daughter Janie Cornett and husband Everett, grandchildren Leigha Rustrian and husband Tristan, Layla Cox, and Mason Cornett; Brother Kenny Lunsford and Wife Dianne Lunsford; Sister Ruby Thompson and sister-in-law Joan Lunsford; numerous nieces and nephews great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11 AM in the Heaton Cemetery with Traley Clawson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Michael Thompson, Freddie Bare, Michael Sparks, Brian Lunsford, Will Hicks, Tristan Rustrian, Everett cornett and Traley Clawson

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Blue Ridge and staff at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Phillips family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Lois and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

