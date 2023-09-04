Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 4, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Marion Charlene Gregory

June 21, 1964 – August 23, 2023

Marion Charlene Gregory, 59, of Jefferson, NC passed away on August 23rd, 2023 at the Hospice House in Valdese. She was born on June 21st,1964 in Jefferson, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ottie Blevins, and her sister Anna Lee Heiber.

She leaves behind her husband Ken Gregory of Jefferson, Daughter, Bonita (Jesus) of Jefferson, Son, Kenneth (Adrianna) of Pfafftown, Son, Chris (Shelly) of Corpus Christi, Tx and Daughter Tiffany (Jason) of Warrensville. Also, 6 grandchildren, Hannah, Lauren, Alyson, Sophia, Amelia and Riley. She also leaves behind her brother JD (Janie) of Crumpler, Sister Wilma (Bambi) of Lansing and Sister Brenda (Cabel) of Lansing.

Mrs. Gregory was a member of Mt Paddy Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her two dogs, Ellie and Pearl. She spent several years doing ministry work as a missionary to Mexico and working at the Roloff Homes in Corpus Christi, TX. She loved God and her family fiercely.

A celebration of life will take place at Mt Paddy Church Sept 23, 2023 at 3pm led by Reverend Tim Roten and Reverend Billy Norris with fellowship afterwards.

No flowers please, donations can be made to the building fund at Mt Paddy Church.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gregory family.

.

.

William “Bill” Worth Barker Jr.

March 7, 1939 – August 24, 2023

William Worth (Bill) Barker Jr.

84 years old

Of Blowing Rock NC

Passed peacefully at Deerfield Ridge on Thursday, August 24,2023 in Boone NC.

Born March 7, 1939 in Welch, WV to William Worth and Louise Nester Barker

Bill graduated from Welch High School and attended West Virginia University.

After serving 4 years in the US Air Force, he was discharged in Winston-Salem,

where he began working for Krispy Kreme. He was an original hire of IBM when

they opened in Research Triangle Park, NC. After moving to Durham and later

Chapel Hill he had an almost 3 decade career with IBM, before retiring in 1992 as

a Computer Chip design Engineer.

Upon retiring he moved to Sparta, NC, where he was a member of Sparta UMC

and a board member of the non profit, Alleghany Cares. He remained until

moving to Blowing Rock in 2019.

His hobbies included fishing, golf, gardening and following his beloved West

Virginia Mountaineers. He liked to travel, especially the NC coast and his beloved

West Virginia mountains. He was always up for a trip on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

He is survived by:

His wife and true love of 62 years, Margret Campbell Barker of the home.

Son David Barker, of Blowing Rock

Daughter Jennifer Barker Stewart and husband John Stewart of Matthews NC

Grand Children (two sets of twins)

Suzy Barker Greene and husband Jack Greene Boone NC

Jackson Barker Dillion CO

Michael Stewart Charlotte NC

Taylor Stewart Charlotte NC

Preceded by his parents

There will be a private service at Sparta United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank his care providers at

Watauga Medical Center

Deerfield Ridge

Medi Home Hospice

He was treated with such respect, care and love during the last month of his life

by these professionals. We hope they remember his grin and think of him when

“Take me home Country Roads” is played. For “Mr. Bill” it was more than a song,

it was a Hymn.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in William Barkers name, to

Hospice Care Charity

400 Shadowline Drive

Suite 102

Boone NC 28607

.

.

Thad Taylor

February 12, 1934 – August 24, 2023

Thad Arney Taylor, age 89, of George Eggers Road, Banner Elk, passed away Thursday morning, August 24, 2023 at Shaire Center in Lenoir. Born February 12, 1934 in Caldwell County, he was a son of James Harvey and Pernell Arney Taylor. Thad was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He retired from AT&T as a network manager. Always active in community affairs, Thad served as past presidents of Foscoe Ruritan, Watauga County Farm Bureau Board, and Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and was honored as a recipient of the “Lion of the Year” Award in Lenoir. He also served as a supervisor of the Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation office and was a member of the Watauga Christmas Tree Growers Association and the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association. Thad also served at a District Director of the North Carolina Gold Wing Road Riders Association and was proud of the fact that he traveled in all 48 states on his Gold Wing Motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Cornett Deal; sister, Rebecca Taylor Ritch and husband, James, of Lenoir; brother-in-law, George Haydt of Virginia; daughters, Sylvia Taylor Wilson and husband, Eddie, of Granite Falls and Sheryl Taylor James and husband, Craig, of Bethania, NC; sons, Ronnie Taylor and wife, Martha, of Granite Falls and Eddie Taylor and wife, Becky, of Happy Valley; and step-daughters, Connie Gioscio and husband, Frank, of Boone, Gail Howe and husband, Alan, of Foscoe and Melissa Norris of Vilas; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends too numerous to list. Thad is also survived by Diane’s parents, Clint and Ruth Cornett and her siblings, Dale and Martin Cornett and Dawn Bradley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Ernest Taylor; brother, Ned Taylor; sister, Tobotha Haydt; the mother of his children, Elizabeth Taylor Cloniger; and his late wife, Pat Taylor.

Funeral services for Thad Arney Taylor will be conducted Monday afternoon, August 28, 2023, at 2 o’clock at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, officiated by Rev. Randy Rothschild and Rev. James Ritch. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made AMOREM Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, the staff at Shaire Center in Lenoir, and the AMOREM team for the Wonderful care they provided to Thad during his time of need.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.

.

.

Hester Anne Cowan

March 14, 1930 – August 26, 2023

Hester Anne Cowan, 93, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023.

She is survived by daughters, Ellen Cowan and husband Keith Seramur of Boone, NC and Susan Cowan of Kailua, HI. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Alison Seramur Hall and husband, Justin Hall, Mary Seramur, and Kalen Smith. She is survived by her brother, James Stronach and wife Fran Stronach of Ottawa, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her

husband William “Bill” Cowan, son-in-law George Smith, and parents George Stronach and Ellen Bradley Stronach.

Hester was born on March 14, 1930, in Toronto, Ontario Canada. She graduated from

Branksome Hall and the University of Toronto, where she majored in Physical Therapy. She was

a member of Pi Beta Phi. Hester emigrated to the United States to marry Bill Cowan from

Knoxville, TN. They were married for 67 years. She became a US citizen in 1970 so she could

fulfill her civic responsibilities.

She called the High Country of NC home for the last 23 years, where she was a devoted

“Grammy” to her granddaughters. Prior to that she lived in Birmingham and Dryden, MI. Hester

loved and cared for all animals, wild and domestic. In Dryden, she raised and trained Golden

Retrievers to compete in field trials. Hammer and Gunner made the move to Boone, and Sandy

provided loyal companionship through her later years. Hester was an avid gardener and was

known for her beautiful roses. Every spring, she traveled to the nursery to choose new annuals

to plant in the front gardens. Hester actively supported her grandchildren’s pursuits. She

attended musical recitals, track meets, basketball games and golf matches of Alison and Mary,

and she watched and read Kalen’s baseball and football highlights. She was an avid fan of the

Detroit Red Wings hockey and University of Michigan football. Her memory is cherished by

many lifelong friends and neighbors.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be conducted at a later

date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Defenders of Wildlife at 1130 17th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20036 or https://defenders.org/.

.

.

Sandra Elaine Reece

January 2, 1954 – August 26, 2023

Sandra Elaine Reece passed away August 26th 2023 at the age of 69. She was born January 1st, 1954 in Boone, North Carolina to Earl and Ruby Moretz.

Sandra had many hobbies which included various Arts & Crafts, she loved music and enjoyed traveling and making memories with the people she loved. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, mother to her children and daughter to her parents. Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband of 17 years, Eugene Reece; her parents; Brother Steve Moretz and Nephew John Moretz.

She is survived by her children Son Andrew Moretz and Wife Joann of Lenoir and Daughter Pamela Nederhoff and Husband Dwayne of Kenly and her special friend Eddie Greer She has 5 grandchildren Casey Watson Julianna Hinkle and Husband Jacob Dwayne Nederhoff Jr Brandon Moretz and Sarah Moretz 2 great grandsons Kaden Watson and Asher Abele. She has a Sister Rebecca Humbke and Husband Bruce and Brother David Moretz and Wife Pam also a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sandra will be held at 4:00PM Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church with a visitation from 3:00PM to 4:00PM.

Please keep the family in your prayers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reece family.

.

.

Ethel Pauline Johnson

August 5, 1927 – September 1, 2023

Ethel Pauline “Nanny” Gragg Presnell Johnson was born to the late Walter and Ellis Gragg on August 3, 1927 in Avery County, North Carolina. As a young woman, Ethel met and married her first true love, Carl Stewart Presnell. Together Ethel and Carl raised three children of their own (Joseph “JC,” Barbara, and Wilma Presnell) and also helped to raise Carl’s little sister (Reba Presnell). Ethel was widowed in 1970 after Carl’s untimely passing. Ethel later remarried to Chester William Johnson and became the stepmother to three children (Elmer, Denise, and Julie Johnson).

Ethel prided herself on hard work. She was a private housekeeper for decades, first to the Rosasco family of Valle Crucis and then to the Shipley family of Vilas. While raising children and working as a housekeeper, Ethel also kept a spotless house, cooked and gardened. She fed countless numbers of people with delicious dishes she cooked up from food grown in her garden. Many people remember congregating at Ethel’s home on Sundays to have their bellies filled with some of the best home cooking around. Nobody ever left with an empty stomach.

Over the years, Ethel’s children and step-children grew Ethel’s legacy through expanding her family exponentially. Ethel’s absence will be felt most heavily by her six children and step-children, Joseph “JC” Presnell (Brenda), Barbara Norwood, and Wilma Davis, Elmer Johnson, Denise Johnson, and Julie Auton. Ethel will be missed by seven grandchildren she loved so much, Jodie Stoker, Marty Presnell, Ricky Norwood (Bonnie), Eric Davis (Jill), Eden Auton, Candace Auton, and Jesse Auton and nine great-grandchildren, Matthew Presnell (Becky), Madison Presnell (Josh), Joshua Webb (Arevia), Jordan Webb (Bethany), Sarah Stoker, Lily Stoker, Olivia Johnson, Abigail Davis, and Alyssa Davis. Ethel is also survived by five great-great-grandchildren, including Cody Webb, unborn baby girl Webb, Vayla Webb, Lucas Presnell, and Kamden Hodges. Ethel will also be missed dearly by two special sisters-in-law, Reba and Carolyn Townsend, two special nephews, David and Dale Presnell, great-niece Amanda Presnell, great-great nephew Jackson Brown, and very special family friends Olen Humphrey and Joey Ball.

Ethel is survived by her four sisters Rachel Norwood (Willie), Ruth Gragg, Alma Osborne (Carl), and Irene McGuire (Frank Crump), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other people who considered her family. Ethel is preceded in death by her two husbands, Carl Stewart Presnell and Chester William Johnson, as well as brothers Rome, Howard, and Dallas Gragg, and two sons-in-law Bobby Norwood and Doug Davis.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from noon until 2:00pm followed by a service to honor Ethel’s life.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family.

.

.

John “Johnny” Len Gragg

September 19, 1940 – August 22, 2023

Mr. John “Johnny” Len Gragg, Sr., age 82, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center. Born September 19, 1940, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late John Milton and Edna Madge Parlier Gragg, and the husband of the late Brenda Jones Gragg.

Other than his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Gragg and a sister, Lila Lowe.

Johnny was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and always greeted you with a big smile. He was active in the Republican Party and enjoyed the privilege of taking his children and grandchildren to register to vote on their 18th birthday.

Johnny was an Owner/Operator of Trailway Laundry and Cleaners of Boone for many years. Many will remember him for his hometown delivery in his van. He was a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. He had worked as a bagger at Harris-Teeter Grocery for 9 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Gragg of Boone; his son, Junior Gragg and wife Kristi of Boone; his brothers, Ray Gragg and Gary Gragg and wife Donna of Boone; two grandsons, Ryan Austin and girlfriend Vanessa Greene of Boone; Jonathan Gragg of Boone; 3 granddaughters, Becca Dollar and husband Jo-El of Boone; Kaitlyn Gragg and fiancé Cody Guy of Boone; McKenna Gragg of Boone; and 2 great-grandsons, Peyton “Peanut” Dollar and James “Billy Bob” Dollar. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Jim Lowe of Greensboro; 4 sisters-in-law, Dot Gragg, Georgia Jones, Marie Jones, and Nancy Jones, all of Boone along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Johnny will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, August 28, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Reverend Bud Russell, Reverend Eric Henderson and Reverend Delmar James officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 until 5 PM at Hampton Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Junior and Kristi Gragg, 675 Milton Gragg Road in Boone.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church3505 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be sent to the Gragg Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Ella “Sissy” Harris Hamby

October 31, 1969 – August 25, 2023

Ella “Sissy” Harris Hamby, age 53, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at SECU Hospice care in Yadkinville.

She was born October 31, 1969, in Watauga County. The daughter of Ella Jean Guy Harris and the late Vinson Stanley Harris. She loved her children, singing for the Lord, and her art work.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Scotty Hamby and wife Elizabeth of Wilkesboro, her daughter, Chelsea Hamby of Wilkesboro and her brother, William Harris, and his wife Denise of Ferguson, and five grandchildren, Athell, Drakkar, Daisy, Amber and Jade. She is also survived by seven nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Courtney Hamby, her brother, Scott Harris and a sister-in-law, June Harris.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Brian Miller will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Nancy Pitts Collins

August 22, 1955 – August 26, 2023

Surrounded by her loving family, Nancy Katherine Pitts Collins, 68 of Blowing Rock, NC courageously ended her brief battle with Glioblastoma. Nancy was born to Hayden and Betty Ruppert Pitts on August 22, 1955.

Nancy was blessed to spread her Christian witness throughout her work years with Samaritan’s Purse, North Carolina DOT and her years with the North Carolina Highway Patrol which was dear to her heart.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden, and Betty Pitts, one sister, Rene’ Pitts, and two brothers-in law, David Payne, and Dennis Hall.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of just short of 50 years, Charles Russell (Tom) Collins. She is also survived by three children, Marty Cole Collins Landau (Jonathan) of Wilmington, NC, Lisa Ann Collins Stophel (Michael) of Wilmington, NC, and Brian Russell Collins of Nashville TN. She is also survived by four grandchildren, MacKenzie Collins, Tyler Collins, Colby Collins-Peterson, Ayden Collins-Peterson, and one great-grandchild, Lillith Collins-Perdue. She is also survived by three brothers, C. H Pitts (Sharon), Norman Pitts (Shannon), Mikey Pitts, two sisters, Betsy Payne, and Lynn Lawrence (J.B.) and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Nancy Collins will be held with a visitation at the Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock on Tuesday evening, August 29 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian church at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Nancy Hicks

August 29, 1950 – August 28, 2023

Nancy Hicks, age 72, of Boone passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born August 29, 1950, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Paul and Helen Virginia Norris Carroll. She was retired from Shadowline and was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and loved her cats.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Hicks, one son, Tony Hicks, one sister Betsy Cox and husband Donny and two brothers Michael Carroll and wife Mary and Roger Carroll, two nephews William Cox and wife Molly and Keith Carroll and wife Kathy and one niece Lindsey Miller-Hooper.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, James Carroll.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tim Dockery and Mr. Tim Moretz will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Marisha Dawn Campbell

December 8, 1977 – August 30, 2023

Marisha Dawn Campbell, age 45, of Vilas passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Forest Oakes Health Care Center.

She was born December 8, 1977, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Willard and Dolores Canter Campbell.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber Masengill and husband Randy Taylor of Vilas, one sister Kelly Lail of Caldwell County, one brother, Taft Beach and wife Beth of Caldwell County, one aunt, Frankie Miller and husband Jim of Mabel, two nieces, Netaya Potter and husband Jacob of Canton, and Shelby Beach of Caldwell County, and one nephew, Stuart Beach of Boone.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Beach.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Frankie Winters Crawford

January 14, 1932 – August 25, 2023

Frankie Winters Crawford, 91, of the Old Beech Mountain Community went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Frankie was born on January 14, 1932, into the family of Pink and Maude Winters, the second of eight children.

In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her husband Troy Crawford, three brothers, David Winters, Harold Winters, and Tom Winters; one sister, Rosa Thomas; and one great-granddaughter Marah Lynn Townsend.

She is survived by her children, Gail Pritchard (Doug) of Old Beech Mountain, Dean Crawford (Angela) of Kernersville, and Ronald Crawford

(Teresa) of Mars Hill; two grandchildren; Elizabeth Stout (Kenny) and Carson Crawford; and two great-grandchildren; Marissa Crawford and Mason Hicks; and her two beloved dogs Bitty and Yeller.

Prior to her declining health Frankie enjoyed cooking, gardening, and taking care of her family and beloved pets.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Mom’s friend and neighbor, Ruth McCloud, for all the visits and countless hours of watching Gaither tapes which Mom dearly loved.

We also want to give a special thanks to Dr. Earwood for all the wonderful care you gave to our mom. If not for you and Sharon the care we provided at home would have not been possible. We are so grateful.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Crawford Family Cemetery on Snow Hill Lane off Sam Eller Road.

