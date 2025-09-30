Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 30th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mary Frances (Knott) Smith

February 15, 1929 ~ September 13, 2025

Mary Frances Smith, age 96, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2025. She was born in Wilhelmina, Missouri the daughter of the late James and Horrel Knott, wife of the late Robert Smith; mother of Leigh Ann Duda and late Thomas Smith, and grandmother of Zach Duda.She called the High Country in Boone, NC her home for nearly four decades. Mary loved gardening, knitting, cross stitch, dancing, attending church, her faith, praying, and sweets. Her kindness knew no bounds as an exemplary citizen of Watauga County. Mary delivered Meals on Wheels for over two decades, supported local nursing homes, and helped bring comfort and communion to the sick.

Mary was an aunt to many and is survived by her brother James (Mae) Knott, her sister Rita Brown, and her sister-in-law Mary I. Knott. A celebration of Mary Smith’s life will be at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Saturday September 27, 2025. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:00 and a Funeral Mass will follow at 12pm.Burial will be at Mount Lawn Cemetery following funeral mass service.

Joyce “Joy” Loretta (Testerman) Newell

February 4, 1967 ~ September 21, 2025

Joy Newell, 58, of West Jefferson, NC, was embraced by the Lord on Sunday, September 21, 2025 after fighting a battle with esophageal cancer. Our warrior was surrounded by her family and friends in her home.

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9 NIV

These words were on Joy’s wall in her home where she could see them every day, and she lived by them fully. With Jesus, her dog Leia, and some sunshine and fresh air, Joy took the world on one hike on Mt. Jefferson at a time.

Joy dedicated her life to helping others. She was a caregiver for multiple people in Ashe County starting many years ago, and did that until her body would no longer let her. (Though I’m sure if we would’ve turned our heads for too long, she would’ve still tried.)

She was an amazing mother, Mimi, sister, and daughter. She loved LOUDLY and loved many. She truly took the time to study the Word and become a better person through it, and genuinely believed in loving thy neighbor, even when she didn’t agree with them or understand their point of view.

Joy loved game nights with her children, cooking for them, and just sitting back and watching them laugh. If you ever heard shouting on nights when the Tarheels were playing basketball, that was just Joy, coaching them from the couch.

Joy is survived by her children Josh Newell and his wife, Sarah Newell of Crumpler, NC, Kacy Ramsey and husband, Jeremiah Ramsey of Decatur, AR, Nicholas Borges of Dawson, GA, Emily Stone of West Jefferson, NC, grandson Jaxon Ramsey and granddaughter Scarlett Ramsey of Decatur, AR, sisters Sue Testerman and Ruby Sexton, five brothers, Mike Testerman and wife Karen, Fred Testerman and wife Rennie, John Testerman, Richard Testerman, and James Testerman and wife Angie, She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were adored by her, and more special friends than we would ever have room for to list. If you knew Joy, include yourself here.

Her welcome party in Heaven includes her mother and father, Lucy and Fred Testerman, her sister, Peggy Testerman Bledsoe, her grandbabies — Avacyn, Taylor, Gus, and Lincoln —and a whole pack of puppies that left an impression on our entire family during their time here.

A celebration of life will be held for Joy at a date to be announced on Mt. Jefferson, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Singing Dog Farm, a husky rescue serving the areas of NC, SC, VA, and TN. (www.singingdogfarm.org).

Love like Joy.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhime.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Newell family.

Betty Ruth (Ball) Grimes

June 15, 1947 ~ September 22, 2025

With hearts full of love and gratitude for her life, we celebrate the home going of Mrs. Betty Ruth Grimes, who was born on June 15, 1947, and entered eternal rest on September 22, 2025, in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

Betty was a woman of unshakable faith, boundless love, and strength beyond measure. She was married to the love of her life, Donald Lee Grimes, and together they built a home filled with devotion, laughter, and care. Betty was the proud mother of three children: Tonia Ball Coles, Anitra Ball, and Joey Ball. Her heart overflowed with joy for her family, especially her granddaughter, Brittany Ball Washington (husband, Mike), and her great-granddaughter, Harper, who was the light of her later years.

For more than fifty years, Betty devoted herself to creating a warm, welcoming home. She lovingly cared for children in her home for many years, treating each one as her own. It was in this role that she became affectionately known as “Aunt Betty,” “Nana Betty,” or “Mama Betty.” She loved the children she cared for with a mother’s heart, and through her nurturing spirit, many who entered her home became family instantly. Betty’s legacy of love is one that will endure for generations to come.

Betty loved to read, to laugh, and to share her wit and wisdom with those around her. She had a unique wit and a feisty spirit that left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was known for her tender phrase, “love you more,” which she often said to those she held dear—a reminder of her boundless affection and her way of always making sure others felt her love more deeply than words could express.

She lived with a heart big enough to embrace others as her own, a faith strong enough to carry her through every storm, and a courage that inspired those who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Funnie Ball and Joseph Ball, and her son-in-law, Harvey Coles.

She is survived by her loving husband, children, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, sisters Carolyn Grimes and Phyllis Grimes, brothers Joe Grimes (Debbie) and Billy Grimes (Cindy), and a host of nieces, extended family, and friends who will continue to carry her memory in their hearts.

Though Betty’s earthly journey has ended, her legacy of faith, strength, and love continues in the hearts of her family and all who were blessed to know her. Her life was a testimony of God’s grace and the power of a love that never wavered.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Lord.” — Matthew 25:23

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, Boone, NC Visitation from 12:00-1:00 with funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Clarissa Hill Cemetery, Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Grimes family.

Barbara Hash Ray

August 7, 1947 – September 24, 2025

Deep Gap, NC- Mrs. Barbara Hash Ray, age 78, of Deep Gap, died Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Forest Ridge Assisted Living in West Jefferson. Born August 7, 1947, in Ashe County, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Irene Walker Hash and wife of the late Gary Len Ray, Sr.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Gary Len Ray, Jr.

Mrs. Ray was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Beaver Creek High School and had worked at A&P in West Jefferson and J.C. Penny in Boone.

Mrs. Ray is survived by her son, Benjamin “Ben” Ray of Deep Gap; Sister, Janet McClure of Pikeville, KY; Sister-in-law, Susan Clements and husband James of Bartow, FL; Brother-in-law, Joe Ray and wife Pam of Deep Gap and an uncle, Frank Walker and wife Shirley of Jefferson.

Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, September 28, 2025 at Laurel Springs Baptist church with Reverend Andy Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Deep Gap Fire Department, 6583 Old US Highway 421-South, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Forest Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care for their loving care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ray Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Lyn Holman

June 22, 1974 – September 22, 2025

Mr. Michael Lyn Holman, age 51, of Elk Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 22, 2025. Born June 22, 1974, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late C.L. and Patricia Brown Holman.

Michael loved life and loved people. He would always be there to help others, expecting nothing in return. Michael was a huge NASCAR Fan, loved being outdoors, riding his motorcycle or hunting bears.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Stansberry of Elk Park; brother, Richard Holman (Susan Milsaps) of Vilas; Half-Siblings, Pam Scott, Sherry Neal, Peggy Weaver and Keith Holman, all of Lenoir; 4 nephews, Anthony Trivette (Erica) of Boone; Matthew Holman of Tennessee; Jacob Stansberry of Boone and Hunter Holman (Amber Fleming) of Virginia. He is also survived by his Canine Companion “Quila” along with several great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the Holman Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Sarah Jane Hyder Grant

February 1, 1962 – September 25, 2025

Sarah Jane Hyder Grant age 63, of Todd passed away Thursday September 25, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born February 1, 1962, in Hendersonville. The daughter of the late George and Mary Miller Hyder. She was employed as a server at Troy’s Diner.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Grant of Todd; two sisters, Patsy Hyder of Fruitland, North Carolina and Earlene Moore of Jacksonville, Florida and one brother, Marvin Hyder of Colorado.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be conducted Tuesday October 7th, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Troy’s Diner.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Freda Ann Scott Miller

March 24, 1931 – September 29, 2025

Freda Ann Scott Miller, age 94 of Todd passed away Monday September 29, 2025, at Margate Health and Rehab Center.

Services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Jean Phillips Jones

October 29, 1934 – September 29, 2025

Betty Jean (Phillips) Jones of Watauga County, born October 29, 1934, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, one month prior to her 91st birthday.

Betty was a dedicated wife of 56 years to her late husband and devoted mother to their five children. As the gentle and kind Christian lady that she was to everyone, her children were her pride and joy and she was present for them every moment.

Betty was a lifelong, faithful member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. She took special joy in gatherings with her extended family & with her Meat Camp Baptist Church family, gardening, yard sale treasure hunting and home cooking. She made the best angel biscuits, buckwheat pancakes and fried apple hand pies that delighted many.

After their kids became adults, Betty and Roy developed and ran Appalachian Campground where they touched the lives of countless campers. One of her favorite things was spending evenings around the campfires which in turn fostered a sense of community that cultivated many lifelong friendships.

Betty was preceded in death by husband, Roy Jones and daughter, Marsha Jones and is survived by her sister, Martha Jane Ford of Lenoir and brother, Thomas Walter Phillips, Jr. of Franklin; two daughters, Donna Jones (late Johnny) of Elkin, and Deborah Thompson (Mike) of Lenoir; two sons, Randy Jones (Carolyn) of Boone, and Danny Jones (Pam) of Roxboro; two granddaughters, Kinsey Jones June of Greenville, and Laney Jones of Roxboro, and five grandsons, Brandon Thompson of Lenoir, Tyson Thompson of Indianapolis, Wesley Jones (Dawn) of Hilton Head, Patrick Jones (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, and Harrison Jones of Roxboro; four great grandsons, Dawson and Colton Jones of Raleigh, Beckson and Dalton June of Greenville; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. All will never forget the gentle sweetness, love and laughter she brought to their lives.

The family would like to thank Marilyn Greer and the loving caregivers at Deerfield, Glenbridge and Hospice for their compassionate support.

Services for Betty Jones will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 3, 2025, with visitation at 1:00, service at 2:00 and burial to follow, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Mike Townsend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 256 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sharon Carol Holden

March 22, 1953 – September 21, 2025

Sharon Carol Holden (née Johnson), affectionately known as Sherri, was born on March 22, 1953, in Avery County, North Carolina, bringing with her a light that never dimmed. On September 21, 2025, in Johnson City, Tennessee, that light gently returned to the stars, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and unforgettable warmth.

Sherri was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Anthony “Tony” Holden; her mother, Vivian “Bib” Stamey; and her father, Dudley Isaacs. Though they are gone, the love they shared continues to echo in the hearts of those who remain.

She is survived by her three devoted daughters:

• April (John) Russell of Elk Park, NC

• Crystal Ricker(Jeff Birchfield) of Johnson City, TN

• Ashleigh Holden of Morganton, NC

She also leaves behind her loving siblings:

• Benny Johnson (wife Sherrie) of Hampton, TN

• Rosetta Russell (husband Steve)

She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her love for them was boundless.

Her cherished grandchildren include:

• Matthew (Heather) Shook

• Darius (Amanda) Shook

• Alexis (Matthew) Oliver

• Vincent (Hannah) Shook

• Amity Shook (Joe Burleson)

• Katherine (Beth) Lee

• Brenda (Jimmie) Crider

• Jana Jarrett

Her beloved great-grandchildren:

Beckett, Jack, Sammy, Anthony, Bradlee, Karlee, Maggie, Braxton, Ashton, Riley, Mandy, Madalyn, Elijah, and Isaiah

Sherri also leaves behind her best boy, Jackson , and her beloved herd, Moses Happy and Ariel—all of whom brought her endless joy and companionship.

Sherri was a hard-working and creative soul at heart. She poured her warmth and imagination into everything she touched, from Hard Times Café in Newland to Mother Nature’s Antique Mall in Elk Park. Each endeavor reflected her vibrant spirit—inviting, colorful, and full of life—just like Sherri herself. Through these endeavors she brought people together, created spaces of comfort and joy, and left an enduring mark on her community.

She was quick-witted and endlessly funny, generous beyond measure, and brimming with creativity. Sherri had a rare gift for making people feel truly seen and cherished. Her laughter could fill a room, her spirit drew people in, and her kindness knew no bounds.

To know Sherri was to love her. She lived with courage and joy, loved with her whole heart, and gave of herself freely. Her legacy is woven into the lives of all who knew her—a beautiful quilt of humor, generosity, and grace, stitched together with boundless love.

Sherri moved through life like a song—dancing, laughing, and loving every step of the way.

She leaves behind family and friends who will forever hold her close in their hearts. Her light lives on in every smile she inspired, every kindness she showed, and every memory she helped create. Though her presence will be deeply missed, her love and laughter will continue to echo through all whose lives she touched.

A private memorial will be held by the family to celebrate the beautiful life she lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to App Tails Rescue, where Sherri joyfully volunteered at adoption events—sharing her love for animals and helping them find their forever homes.