Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 3, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Tommy Danner

January 11, 1936 ~ August 27, 2024

Tommy Danner, age 88 of Valle Crucis passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2024. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Troy and Vertie Hayes Danner.

Tommy was a master woodworker, he was always very meticulous in his work.

He enjoyed working outside and tending to his garden. He also loved having his coffee.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Caroline Yates Danner; also by three brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by two daughters, Terri Mikeal and husband Marcus of Deep Gap, and Debbie Danner Matheson and husband Dale of Valle Crucis; two grandchildren, Marena Miller, and Holt Mikeal and wife Michelle; a sister-in-law Hattie Yates of Valle Crucis, and nephew David Yates of Valle Crucis.

A private graveside service will be conducted Friday, August 30, 2024 in the family cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Danner family.

Barbara Ann Wilson

August 11, 1948 ~ August 27, 2024

Barbara Ann Wilson, age 76 of Bradenton, Florida, and currently of Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2024. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Ronard and Peggy Mastin Elrod.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Harold Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Chris Wilson and wife Amanda of Sugar Grove; one brother Douglas Elrod of Titusville, Florida; one granddaughter Selena Wilson of Rock Hill, SC; two great-grandchildren Breyah and Jahmir; one special niece Ralonda Farrant of Titusville, Florida; and many special friends and cousins.

Online condolences may be shared with the Wilson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneral home.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilson family.

Mary Phillips Moretz

November 7, 1928 – August 25, 2024

Mary Phillips Moretz of Boone, passed away from her earthly life on Sunday, August 25, 2024. She was born to the late J. D. and Edna Lyons Phillips on November 7,1928. She was so proud of her birth date because she shared it with her hero, Rev. Billy Graham. She was a lifelong resident of Watauga County, and was raised by her grandparents, Julia and Ben Phillips. She loved both her parents and grandparents and shared many stories of her childhood and upbringing. Her grandparents had already raised two sons, and Mary was “their daughter” and they gave her much love and saw that she was given a good education.

She married Cecil Moretz on June 27, 1943, just before he joined the Army and was shipped overseas. Mary considered herself a simple country lady and had such a caring, meek heart for her family and her community. Anyone who had the honor to sit at her table could attest to her great ability to cook and bake anything. She loved sharing with her family and neighbors. Her meals could be thrown together in no time: all the recipes were stored in her memory, as with most country cooks. She could freeze, can, pickle, salt cure, and prepare anything and it was always good. Her feelings would be hurt if you didn’t eat two or more helpings. She excelled at sewing, quilting, gardening, as well as helping run the dairy and farm, step by step with her husband. Mary also was gifted with the processing of pork, beef, and deer each year. She was truly a pioneer mountain lady. Many times, she stated she gave up her education and a career in order to serve her God and raise her children, whom she loved dearly, along with her grands and great grands. They in turn always served and honored her until the very end. It was our honor to aid in her care.

Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband, a brother Ray Stansberry, sisters J. Ann Mikeal (Max), and Retha Worth. Cecil had a total of 9 brothers and sisters, and Mary is the last of the spouses for this family. Another generation is gone but will never be forgotten.

She is survived by one son, Warren (Greta) Moretz, a daughter Joyce (Larry) Young. Grandchildren and greatgrandchildren include Emily (Ben) Moretz Wells, Adelaide, Clara, and Wyatt of their home. Derek (Caroline) Moretz, Olivia and Leland of their home. Scotty (Susan) Moretz and Briggs and Baker of their home. Daughter of Joyce Young, Sarah (David) Block and Colette and Henry of their home and grandson Daniel Stout. She is also survived by a special sister and brother-in-law, June and Frank South, Doris Stansberry and several nieces and nephews and spouses.

The family is especially thankful for the excellent care provided by Joyce, Larry, Deloyce Greene, and the staff of Glenbridge Nursing Home Facility, Medi Home Hospice and Ryland Sherwood. These caregivers truly reflect the face and posture of Jesus. The family also wishes to thank the entire community and friends for the many acts of kindness extended over the years. Names will not be listed because it would take too long.

Services will be held at Hampton’s Funeral Home Chapel, Sunday, Sept.1, 2024, at 4:45 for visitation the funeral to be held after that led by Dr. Larry Young.

The family respectfully requests that no food or flowers. Memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice at 400 Shadow Line Dr. Unit 101, Boone, NC. 28607.

The entire staff of Hampton’s Funeral Service are to be thanked for their assistance and friendship.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Guy Hewitt Branaman

April 24, 1956 – August 26, 2024

Guy Hewitt Branaman III born April 21st, 1956 passed away on August 26, 2024. Guy, a native North Carolinian, was born and raised in Raleigh, NC to Dr. Guy Hewitt Branaman II and Mrs. Merle Ferrell Branaman. Guy attended North Carolina State University before beginning a distinguished legacy at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Following a prestigious internship at Pano’s & Paul’s of Atlanta GA, Guy returned home to NC as the founding Executive Chef of Cappers Jazz & Supper Club. Guy also was two time Executive Chef at the Carolina Country Club and cheffed at many Triangle mainstays such as Winston’s Bar and Grille and Irregardless Cafe. Guy held many culinary honors including NC Ostrich Chef during the 1990’s. Heeding the call of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Guy moved to Boone, NC with his family in 2008 where he was the Executive Chef of the Broyhill Conference Center for Appalachian State University. Guy’s passion for food and life was equal to his love for his family, friends, dogs, NCSU athletics, Atlanta Braves baseball, and live music.

Guy is survived by his wife Mrs. Ann Pavlovic Branaman; daughter Ms. Ashley Branaman; sister Ms. Beverly Branaman and sister-in-law Ms. Lorraine Johnson; sister Mrs. Martha Kahdy and brother-in-law Dr. George Kahdy; niece Dr. Kathryn Kahdy, husband Mr. Matt Debnam, children Mallie and Nellie Debnam; niece Dr. Kristin Kahdy Broadwell, husband Mr. Chad Broadwell, children Lilah and Nova Broadwell. He is also survived by friends Mr. Tim Kissinger, Mr. John Kilgore, Mr. Brian O’Malley, Mr. Johnny Kerr and many beloved others.

Services honoring Guy’s memory will take place in Boone and Raleigh, NC. The service in Boone will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel in Boone. The family will receive friends following the service. A memorial service for Guy will be held Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to; the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, at 338 Deerfield Road Boone, NC 28607 and; the Watauga Humane society, at 312 Paws Way Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce Dale Johnston

March 19, 1948 – August 28, 2024

t is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce Dale Johnston on August 28, 2024. Born on March 19, 1948, Bruce was a man who dedicated his life to hard work, a love for the outdoors, and his cherished family.



Bruce’s passions were many; he found joy in riding his motorcycle, exploring the natural world, and sharing laughter with those around him. His generous spirit and quick wit made him a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Bruce’s kindness and sense of humor touched everyone he met, and he had an innate ability to brighten any room with his jokes and warm presence.



He faced his health challenges with the same strength and courage he applied to all aspects of his life. Bruce’s passing, believed to be related to a heart attack following complications from sepsis, leaves a profound void in the lives of his family and friends.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Maria Johnston, his devoted children, Melissa Jenkins and son-in-law, Alex Jenkins, and Corey Johnston, and his adoring grandchildren, Skylar Noble, Grace Noble, Gavin Jenkins and Ariana Jenkins. He is also mourned by many extended family members and friends who will miss his infectious laughter and unwavering kindness.



A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7pm at the Moose Lodge, Boone NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society, in Bruce’s memory.



Bruce’s legacy of hard work, love for life, and generosity will continue to inspire all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Keith Proffitt

May 29, 1953 – August 31, 2024

Keith Proffitt age 71 of Boone passed away Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Cranberry House.

He was born May 29, 1953, in Watauga County. A son of the late Elmer Proffitt and Virginia Winebarger Proffitt. Prior to retirement he was employed with Hampton Funeral Service and was a faithful member of Meat Camp Assembly of God. He loved his Lord and Savior, he loved his family, loved hunting, and was a friend to many.

He is survived by his son, Dylan Proffitt of Morganton; one grandson, Elijah Brown, one brother, Joe Proffitt and wife Joyce of Boone; two sisters, Irene Norris of Boone and Elaine Greer of Boone. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Proffitt and one sister, Kathy Taylor.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Meat Camp Assembly of God, 3639 Meat Camp Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Billy Ray Shaw, Jr.

August 19, 1956 – September 1, 2024

Billy Ray Shaw, Jr. age 68 of Boone passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024, in Winston-Salem.

He was born August 19,1956, in Augusta, Georgia. The son of the late Billy Ray Shaw, Sr. and Louie Dean Shaw.

He is survived by his sister, Jeannine Indicott and husband Rob of Boone; two daughters, Madison shaw and Morgan Shaw and three nieces and one nephew.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Garry Devon Aldridge

Feb 8, 1948 – Death date:Aug 26, 2024

Cherryville – Mr. Garry Devon Aldridge, 76, passed away on August 26, 2024 at his residence.



Garry was born on February 8, 1948, in Crossnore, North Carolina. He was a son of the late Carl Stokes Aldridge and Ruth Smith Aldridge. Garry graduated from Crossnore High School and spent his career in the trucking industry, retiring from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation in Cherryville / ABF in 2002 after receiving a safety award for driving over 3 million miles in 30 years. He was a dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bolivia, NC.



Garry was a man of many passions, including sports, old cars, and watching westerns. He cherished memories of growing up in Crossnore, loved bluegrass music, and enjoyed talking about trucking with his brothers. Garry found great joy in spending time with his family and friends on the lake and participating in fellowship at various music festivals across the U.S.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Alicia Aldridge and two brothers, Tom and Mike Aldridge.



He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Aldridge; sons, Devon Carl Aldridge (Andrea) and James Darin Aldridge (Brooke); grandchildren, Abby and Aaron Aldridge; the mother of his children, Zillia Aldridge and brother, Dennis Aldridge (Cindy). Also surviving are his stepchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



The family wished to express a special thank you to Hospice of Cleveland County and his lovely caregiver Faye Gayton for the special care they provided.



The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held from 1:00PM to 2:30PM prior to the service on Thursday.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Crossnore, NC with his brother, Rev. Dennis Aldridge officiating.



Burial will follow the service at Crossnore Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossnore School Inc., 200 DAR Dr., Newland, NC 28657 or to the Billy Graham Library, https://billygrahamlibrary.org/donate/ or to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Cherryville Shrine Club, 124 Harbor Point Drive, Cherryville, NC 28021.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Aldridge family

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

