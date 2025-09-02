Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 2nd, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Renee Kinner

July 1, 1960 ~ August 27, 2025

Mom was a loving caring woman. She had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. She was easy going and easy to get along with. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild more than anything and would do anything for them. The only thing she might have loved more than family was the Philadelphia Eagles.

She was survived by her loving cat DJ; her daughter Jaime with children Jocelyn, Serenity, Gabriel, and grand child Adela Rose; her son Gregory with wife Tori and children Channing and Jaxson; her son Michael with wife Amanda and children Sam, Jaiden, and Remi; her son Ricky and children Adelyn and Merrick; her sisters Karen with husband Ron Rotan and Maria with husband Steve Raws and 6 nieces and nephews with 7 great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Jeannette Edwards and her favorite dog Bucky.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Monday September 1st, 2025 at Austin & Barnes. Services to follow at 3:30 PM at Austin & Barnes Chapel, officiated by Pastor Bryan Griffith.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Watauga Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kinner family.

William Larry Idol

March 29, 1960 – August 28, 2025

William Larry Idol,age 65, passed away at Baptist Hospital on August 28, 2025.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ruby Idol and his grandparents Lane and Annie Idol and Glenn and Bina Woodring.

He is survived by Aunts Wilma Sutherland, Thelma Taylor, Lona Woodring and Zola Idol and Uncles Earl Woodring and Steve Idol and wife Kathy. Larry is also survived by many cousins including his best friend Jerry Idol.

Larry worked at car dealerships for over 40 years. That was his main interest and he always enjoyed meeting new people.

Graveside services will be held at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Tuesday September 2, 2025. Reverend Brent Bolick will officiate.

Donations are appreciated and can be made to Laurel Springs Cemetery Fund, 7504 US Highway 421 South Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles W. Fuller

February 22, 1946 – August 25, 2025

Charles “Chick” W. Fuller, Jr., 79, of Linville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Born on February 22, 1946, in Brockton, Massachusetts, Chick was the son of Charles W. and Margorie Fuller. The family moved to South Florida when Chick was 12. Chick was an accomplished tennis player at McArthur High School and was recruited by Middle Tennessee State University. During his college years, he met the love of his life, Vickie.

Chick and Vickie married in 1967 and celebrated 58 wonderful years together. His career in human resources with Sears, Roebuck and Company led them all over the Southeast. Entrepreneurs at heart, they moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1976 and opened The Fish Peddler. Under their leadership, it became widely recognized as the premier seafood retail market in Broward County. Ready for a new adventure, they sold the business to their employees, which continues to thrive under the “Fuller philosophy” of treating customers with care. In 1998, they moved to Linville, North Carolina. There, Chick earned his general contractor’s license, and he and Vickie formed Fuller & Fuller Construction and Design. The firm built, renovated, and decorated many homes in Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Elk River Club, and Linville Ridge.

Chick was a long-time member of Grandfather Golf and Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf and croquet. He served on the Grandfather Village Council and numerous other club committees. Driven by his strong love of God, Chick became a leader of Chapel by the Lake, a weekly non-denominational worship service held at the club. Chick and Vickie were passionate supporters of healthcare in the High Country. In 2013, Chick began serving on the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Board. In 2024, the Foundation honored Chick and Vickie with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their significant impact and contributions to healthcare in the High Country. He was also a dedicated supporter of The Crossnore School and Children’s Home.

Chick loved to cook and was an accomplished chef. An invitation to dine at the Fuller home was always a special occasion. Known for their gracious hospitality, friends and guests always felt truly welcomed in their presence. Those who knew him will remember Chick for his many qualities, especially his loyalty, warmth, kindness, leadership, humor, and generosity.

Chick was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Vickie; his sister, Beth Lehn (Greg); his niece, Kerri Armstrong; his nephew, Jared Lehn (Victoria); and great-nieces and great-nephews, Aubrey and Quinn Armstrong, Collin and Isabelle Lehn. He will also be lovingly remembered by many dear friends who will deeply miss him.

A private memorial service will be held. Please consider making a memorial contribution to Chapel by the Lake (P.O. Box 368, Linville, NC, 28646) or Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation (P.O. Box 2600, Boone, NC, 28607).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Carpenter Daniels

December 11, 1938 – August 26, 2025

Barbara Carpenter Daniels, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 26th, 2025 at her residence.

She was born on December 11, 1938, in Avery County, the daughter of the Late Earl Carpenter, Sr and the late Alice Haga Carpenter.

She worked for many years in the banking industry and also enjoyed working as a bookkeeper most of her life. She assisted her husband in the Christmas Tree Business they owned working together as a team. Always called Nana, she enjoyed cooking for her grandsons, going to basketball games to watch her granddaughter play, and shopping with her daughters. She loved planting and growing flowers. Her home-cooked meals along with hugs were always enjoyed by her family. In her later years, she would spend time with her best friend & sister Louise Banner, together taking annual trips to the beach with her nephew Michael and family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susie Daniels; grandson, Justin Daniels; Brother, Cecil Carpenter; Brother, Earl Carpenter, Jr.; Sister, Louise Banner and Sister, Mary Banner.

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory and forever remember her, her devoted husband, Joe Daniels; daughter, Dawn (Terry) Barnett of Newland; daughter, Carla (Benjy) Edwards of Newland; son-in-law, Vaughn Daniels of Newland; grandson, Joey (Kayla) Daniels of Newland; granddaughter, Lyndsay (Andy) Collins of Sharon, South Carolina and grandson Tyler (Courtney) Edwards of Newland.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and deepest appreciation to Amorem Hospice for the loving and attentive care given to her. Shantae, Carol, Jesse, Ali, Gail, Britney, Elise, we love you for all that you have done.

A private celebration of life will be held by her family.

Edith Rae Thomas

August 5, 1938 – August 30, 2025

Edith Rae “Norwood” Thomas , age 87, of Burnsville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.

Edith was born on August 5, 1938 in Vance County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William Norwood and Hazel King Norwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rev. Ben Thomas and her brother, Rev. Jimmy Norwood.

Edith was a Christian saved by grace and was strong in her faith and loved Jesus. She enjoyed going to church and loved telling people about the Lord and how good he has been to her and all her family. Edith loved planting and working in her flowers and garden. She would always be giving most of what she planted away to her friends and family. Edith was a loving and caring person and was always trying to help anyone she met. She was always saying “Do you need anything I have”? One of her most favorite things to do was making biscuits. She would make up a pan full and tell all her friends to come and get one. Edith enjoyed teaching and helping her grandchildren and her great grandchildren make her famous Granny T biscuits.

The Lord blessed her with 5 children, Sandy McPeters and her husband Jim of Burnsville, David Thomas and wife Zarona of Tennessee, Andrew “Andy” Thomas and wife Kim of Hudson, Wendy Daniels and husband Tim of Morganton, and Audrey Thomas of Lenoir. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Edith will be greatly missed by all, her memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Services for Edith Thomas will be held on Monday, September 1, 2025 at Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jodi Griffin and Rev. Tommy Carver officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 PM one prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Passionate Care Hospice of Burnsville, NC.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Thomas family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Edith and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.