Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 24, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Lillie Ellen Hining

March 27, 2006 ~ September 14, 2024

Lillie Ellen Hining was born March 27, 2006. From the beginning, she was a bright, funny and outspoken child that loved to explore new places and things. She was always up for an adventure, whether it be snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking or fishing. Although a picky eater, she had a particular love of venison and would amaze us with her ability to only hunt once or twice a year, but always get a deer. She loved to travel and learn about different cultures along the way. Lillie always tried to catch (and snuggle) frogs, lizards, salamanders, and even snakes (the Ring-necked snakes around our house knew her all too well). Her love for video games got her in trouble; she played loudly and often too late at night. She became fascinated by tornados at an early age so when Twisters came out, to say she was excited would be an understatement. She loved exploring abandoned man-made structures (Urbex) which sometimes put our family in some “interesting” locations. Lillie liked roller coasters, but Universal’s Velocicoaster stood above all others, to the point of inspiring a surprise ankle tattoo. She was an amazing artist, in any medium she worked with, be it sketching, clay, fiber, digital, and even Legos. She pushed us as a family to get out of our comfort zones and do things we would have never done otherwise, and for that we will always be grateful. After graduating from Watauga High School, Lillie had just begun to flourish with her newfound independence as a freshman at UNC Charlotte when she died in a car accident on September 14, 2024. She was so much more than what this obituary holds, and her memory will live on forever.

Lillie is survived by her parents, Kevin and Staci Hining and brother, Miller, of Fleetwood, NC; her grandparents, Greg and Luellen Hining of West Jefferson, NC, and Sandra Scott of Boomer, NC, and her cousin, Morghan Bass, of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Doug Scott of Boomer, NC, and aunt Lori Scott of Charlotte, NC. If so inclined, donations may be made to the Watauga Humane Society where Lillie could often be found visiting the cat rooms and trying to persuade us to get just one more cat.

No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com

William Edward McMahon

May 22, 1935 ~ September 17, 2024

William went home to Jesus on September 17, 2024, in Boone, NC, however he spent most of his life in Connecticut and South Florida. He was born on May 22nd, 1935, in Hartford, CT. Son of the late William R. McMahon and Irene (Egan).

He was preceded in death by his wife P.Thérèse, his three brothers, Patrick, Robert, and Bernard, and son in law Frederick Garner.

A devout Catholic, William was a lector and sang in the church choirs of parishes in CT and FL for many years, where he also taught religious education classes for most of his adult life.

He graduated from the University of Connecticut and the University of Hartford, with a master’s in education and was pursuing the Doctorate. He was an educator for many years in West Hartford, CT, continuing his career after retirement, in Broward County, FL. His passion as an educator inspired many to enter the profession, including two of his granddaughters.

By all accounts a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Anyone who saw him with his late wife knew how much they were devoted to each other.

He leaves behind 5 children: Diane McMahon (Fredrick), Keith McMahon (Nicholas), Denise Macdonald (Scott), Mary Kindschi (Kenneth), and Maureen Murray (Scott). 13 grandchildren: Christine, Michelle, Brendan, Thérèse, Devin, Kate, Emily, Kathleen, James, Daniel, Kaitlin, Megan, and Susan. 10 great- grandchildren: Marijayne, Penelope, Delilah, Hayden, Barrett, Tyler, Ian, Samuel, Finn, Mikko.

A funeral mass will be held on September 19th at 5:00 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, Blowing Rock, NC.

Online condolences may be made online at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McMahon family.

Dr. Adam Eugene Hill

February 12, 1966 – September 20, 2024

Dr. Adam Eugene Hill, a loving husband, father, adventurer, and gifted dentist, passed away at

the age of 58, after a year-long courageous battle with stomach cancer, surrounded by his

devoted family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Wellyn Temple, his

cherished daughter Josephine Grey Temple Hill, and his beloved son Andrew Thibault Temple

Hill. Adam was predeceased by his father, Robert Eugene Hill, and leaves behind his mother,

Marcia Hoag Hill of Morganton; his sister, Liza Kirkpatrick (Scott) of Evanston, IL; as well as his

in-laws John Temple (Laura), Paige Temple, Barrett Terrell (Steve) and Fleet Temple (Kimberly).

He is also lovingly remembered by a host of nieces and nephews, including Mackenzie

Kirkpatrick, Mason Kirkpatrick, Fleet Temple, Barrett Eidson, Lorna Eidson, Temple Eidson,

Flynn Terrell, Will Terrell, Booker Temple and Scotty Temple.

Adam was born on February 12, 1966, in Pasadena, California, and from a young age, he was full of energy and a love for life. After his family relocated to Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 1968, he discovered his passion for soccer. He attended Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, where he honed both his soccer skills and musical talent, mastering the drum kit. His athleticism and leadership were evident, and after moving to Morganton, NC, in 1982, he graduated from Freedom High School, earning a spot on the North Carolina All-State Soccer team. His

adventurous spirit emerged early, with a love for boating, canoeing, and hiking. He later graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1988.

After graduation, Adam followed his sense of adventure to the sea, serving as First Mate on the Spirit of Los Angeles. Not one to settle, he pursued and obtained his 100 Ton Master Boat Captain’s license, which allowed him to lead expeditions with the Clipper Cruise Line. As captain, he navigated trips through Alaska, the Panama Canal, the Napa and Columbia River

Valleys, the Intercoastal Waterway, and explored the world, traveling to India, Hawaii, and hiking

Mount Whitney.

In the early 1990s, Adam shifted his focus, returning to North Carolina to attend UNC Dental

School. Even while studying dentistry, his thirst for adventure never waned. He found joy in

nature, hiking the 100-mile wilderness on the Appalachian Trail, scaling three of Colorado’s

14,000-foot peaks—Grays, Torreys, and Mount Elbert—and canoeing the Roanoke River with

his dad. All along the way, friends and family were always part of the adventure.

Adam’s life entered a wonderful new chapter when he met and married Leslie in 1999. Together,

they built a life filled with love, family, and adventure. After dental school, they moved to Hot

Springs, NC, where Adam worked at the Hot Springs Health Program before acquiring his own

dental practice in Blowing Rock in 2003. There, Adam and Leslie grew their family and built a

thriving practice, becoming beloved members of the community.

Blowing Rock became the backdrop for Adam’s adventurous spirit. He explored the outdoors

with boundless enthusiasm, hiking trails, discovering hidden swimming holes, local ski hills,

backcountry adventure, and annual ski and beach trips with friends and family. Adam became

known for bringing every possible toy for his trips: kayaks, paddle boards, snowboards,

splitboards, bikes, guitars, frisbees, kites and bocce ball, not ever wanting to miss out on any

opportunity to have an adventure. His love for music grew, as he delved into music theory and cherished playing drums and guitar with friends. Annual family “cousin camps” became a

beloved tradition, with Adam leading the way and sharing his infectious joy for the outdoors and

good company. Adam’s legacy is one of boundless curiosity, adventure, and love. He will be

dearly missed by his wife Leslie, his family, and the countless friends and patients who were

lucky enough to know him.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, NC

on Thursday, September 26 th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Middle

Fork Greenway https://www.middleforkgreenway.org/donate in honor of Adam E Hill, DDS.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hill family.

Teresa Ann (Williams) Spangler

April 4, 1958 ~ September 20, 2024

Teresa Ann Williams Spangler (April 4, 1958 – September 7, 2024), beloved daughter of Lorraine and Tommy Williams, passed away peacefully at her home in Boone at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with ALS. Surrounded by the love of her devoted husband Richard, cherished daughter Merritt and caring son-in-law Cory Cooke, she faced her final days with grace and strength.

Born in Concord, NC, Teresa grew up with her five brothers, Taffy (Pat), Phil, Jimmy (Dorothy), John, and Robert, in a home filled with laughter and Lebanese feasts. Known for her unstoppable determination, she embraced life’s challenges head-on, proudly calling herself a “challenge junkie.”

A trailblazer in technology and innovation, Teresa founded Plazabridge Group and played a pivotal role in taking Red Hat public as Senior Vice President of Sales. Her impact extended to advisory roles with organizations like the Global Innovation Institute, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the Council for Entrepreneurial Development. Later in life, she returned to Appalachian State University, her alma mater, as an Adjunct Professor and Technology Transfer Specialist.

Though passionate about her career, Teresa was first and foremost a devoted wife, loving mother, and community leader. She followed her creative instincts by founding the band The Headless Chickens and a philanthropic performing arts organization that supported over 200 original artists. Her legacy of love, leadership, and creativity will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Services will be held September 26 at 1pm at St James the Greater Roman Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave SW, Concord, NC. A Reception will follow the service and the burial will be at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Team Gleason (Checks Payable To: Team Gleason Foundation, PO BOX 24493 New Orleans, LA 70184). They extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have provided support throughout this challenging year.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory served the Spangler family.

Michael Brendon Holmes

November 3, 1972 – September 3, 2024

Boone, NC- Mr. Michael Brendon Holmes, age 51, died Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at his home with his Mother by his side.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone

Danny Ray Lewis

August 5, 1955 – September 10, 2024

Danny Ray Lewis age 69 of Boulder Gardens Road, Banner Elk, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born August 5, 1955, in Burke County. A son of the late Roy and Rachel Lewis. Danny was much of a man.

He is survived by his wife, Cristie Aldridge, of Foscoe; three daughters, Kalley Lewis of Boone; Valeria Dollar of Foscoe and Charity Dollar of Oregon; two grandsons, Chandler Lewis of Sugar Grove and Liam Stapleton of Oregon; one brother, Randle Lewis and wife Betty of Three Top and one sister, Jane Bumgardner of Conover, North Carolina and so many friends the number of friends is endless.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Sadie Lewis and two brothers, Bob and Tim Lewis.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Ellen Ward Critcher

August 22, 1950 – September 17, 2024

Mary Critcher age 74 of Boone passed away Tuesday September 17, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born August 22, 1950, in Boston, Massachusetts. A daughter of the late Patrick J. Ward and Mary Manley Ward. She was a nurse at Watauga Medical Center for over 33 years having worked in various departments. Nursing was her passion in life and her desire was to help others. She was known as Mama Mary, Irish Mama, and Yankee Mama, and was loved by all. She was a loving mother, nana, and great nana.

She was a loving mother to her son Scott Critcher (Jennifer) and their children, Alex and Victoria; her daughter Jodie and her children/grandchildren, Livia and John Stafford (great grandchildren Ellie and Silas), Mary Ellen, Henry, Catherine, Delaney, and John-Patrick Coppedge; her daughter, Jackie Aldridge (David) and her children Clara and Will Priddy, two brothers, John Ward of Boone and Bill Ward and wife Ann of Boston, special friend, Kathy Regan of Boston, and sister-in-law, Diane Ward. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Ward.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Church of the Epiphany, 163 Galax Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina with Father Brendan Buckler officiating. A private interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. A reception will follow the service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Genevieve Kline Stavish

May 5, 1923 – September 20, 2024

Boone, NC- Genevieve Vivian Kline Stavish, age 101, died Friday, September 20, 2024.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Gordon Olof Skoog

August 14, 1937 – September 21, 2024

Gordon Olof Skoog is now in his heavenly home as he departed from his earthly home at 1:00 p.m. on September 21, 2024, at the age of 87. He was born in Sweden (parents Hugo and May Skoog) and came to this country before he was 20 years old. Gordon has two stepchildren, Anne Wade, Bowie, TX, and Mark Ledbetter who lives in the Philippines, and a son, Ken Holmes, Lakeland, FL. Gordon married the love of his life in 1977, Mary Alice Corbett, and they were married for 32 years before she died in 2009. In recent years, Lynne Rees became the love of Gordon’s life until she died in January 2020.

Gordon was an Executive Chef and Club Manager for most of the years he lived in the United States. Gordon has many letters of commendation in his files as to the excellent service he provided at numerous places where he worked. Some of the places where Gordon has worked are the Blowing Rock Country Club, Blowing Rock, NC; The Jockey Club at Rock Springs Center, Greenville, NC; East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; Greenville Golf & Country Club, Greenville, NC; Green Park Inn, Blowing Rock, NC; Rolling Hills Country Club, Monroe, NC; Hidden Creek Country Club, Reston, VA; Xerox Int’l Training Center, Leesburg, VA; Northridge Country Club, Raleigh, NC; Pinehurst Golf and Country Club, Pinehurst, NC; Ford Motor Company Private Clubs, Harsens Island, MI & Key Largo Anglers Club, North Key Largo, FL.

While working as the Executive Chef at the Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock in the early 70’s, Gordon worked with another Chef who was the Pastry Chef, George Myers, who later served as the Executive Chef at the Blowing Rock Country Club for many years. Gordon and George became lifelong friends. George Myers said the greatest thing he learned from Gordon was to “make sure you take good care of your hired help.” George said Gordon would often walk up to where someone was preparing something and he would say, “You are doing such a good job!” Gordon had a way of “picking people up” when they needed it. Before the Pandemic, George hired Gordon to work part-time for him at the Country Club when Gordon was nearing 80 years old. George said Gordon knew all the club members by name. As many of you know, Gordon could talk to anyone about just about any subject and about any place in the world, as he was well read.

Stepdaughter Anne Wade said, “Gordon did more than just shelter me. He loved me and he always introduced me as ‘his daughter’”

Gordon attended Mount Vernon Baptist Church and was a long-time attendee of the Men’s Connection Bible Study Group that meet at Chetola on Tuesday mornings. Gordon always appreciated the men of this group – especially the late Kent Tarbutton and his lovely wife Shelly who would often take a meal over to wherever Gordon lived and share the meal together.

The Foley Center has been Gordon’s home since February 2021, and he has received excellent care while residing there the last 3 plus years. All the staff were wonderful to Gordon.

Gordon set a good example for how we all should live, and he was always appreciative of anything we all would do for him. I often told him if our roles were reversed, he would be doing the same for any of us. In the words of longtime friend George Myers, “Gordon had a lot of friends here on earth, but he will have many more up in heaven.”

Gordon’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Hampton Funeral Home located at 683 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC 28607. Viewing/Receiving Friends will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the 11:00 service. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 6578 US-321 S, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Skoog Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Plez Banner

Jan 29, 1940 – :Sep 19, 2024

Plez Banner, Jr., age 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

He was born on January 29, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Plez Banner and the late Carmel Kincaid Banner.

Plez was the Owner and Operator of Hidden Valley Nursery, where he loved growing Christmas Trees and shrubbery. He was a kind, fair and very generous man who enjoyed being in the outdoors and watching boxing on TV. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended the Forest Home Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Plez Banner; Mother, Carmel Teresa Banner; sister, Lois Banner; four brothers, Samuel Banner, Clarence Banner, David Banner, Dallas Banner.

Plez leaves behind to cherish his memory are his nephew, who Plez considered his own son, Randy (Becky) Banner of Newland, NC; sister, Dorothy (Mac) Parlier of Beech Mountain, NC; two brothers, Don (Doris) Banner of Maiden, NC, Gary (Donna) Banner of Newland, NC; sister-in-laws. Pansy Banner of Newland, NC, Linda (Richard) Clark of Newland, NC; a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Plez Banner will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Aldridge officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center and the Nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving care they gave to Plez.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice of the High Country, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Plez and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Marilyn Chapman

Mar 16, 1936 – Sep 19, 2024

Marilyn Jane Chapman, age 88, of Boone, North Carolina was Promoted to Glory on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk, NC. She was born on March 16, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a daughter of the late Ernest Asbury and the late Blanche VanDyke Asbury. She was preceded in death by her husband Lionel Q. Chapman.

Marilyn graduated from W.K. Kellogg High School and from Bronson School of Nursing. Shortly after accepting Christ as her Savior, she answered the call to Officership in The Salvation Army which led her to Officer Training School in Chicago, IL in 1960. This is where she met the man that God gave her to love, Lionel. Together they served in appointments that included Corps Officers and Administrators of Adult Rehabilitation Centers in the Eastern Territory.

Marilyn enjoyed playing the accordion and E-flat horn, crocheting, and reading. Her voice was requested at numerous events and she loved to participate in any service in that way. Witnessing to others of the grace of God was her favorite thing to do.

Marilyn leaves behind to cherish her memory Brother, Paul (Mary Jo) Asbury of San Diego, CA; Son, John Chapman of Kingston, PA; Daughter, Michal (Mark) Chapman Ramsey of Boone, NC; Grandsons Hunter Chapman of Levittown, PA and Connor (Ashley) Chapman of Lawrenceville, GA; Great grand-daughter Mia Chapman; many nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center of Banner Elk and to the Nurses and Staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving care and kindness they have provided.



The date for A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Salvation Army.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Chapman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.



The care of Marilyn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Samuel Foster

Jul 27, 1948 – Sep 23, 2024

Born July 27, 1948 in Avery County, Samual Boyd Foster passed away peacefully at home on Miller’s Gap, Monday, September 23, surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brian and Lola Owens Foster, and his beloved grandson, Harley Foster.

Sam is survived by his four children: Lisa Foster-Eudy (Rob Carney), Scott Foster, Kevin Foster (Arlene), and Laura Foster, and by his loving companion Hanne Lewis, who brought him immense joy. He took great pride in his grandchildren: Trevor Eudy (Abby), Ansley Eudy, Cooper Foster, and Lilly Foster.

Sam is also survived by his sisters: Mary Ellen Cook, Betty Johnson, and Kaye Treadway, as well as nieces and nephews who will carry his memory in their hearts.

A dedicated PGA Professional, early in his career Sam split his time between Augusta National and Grandfather Golf and Country Club. In 1973, he became the Golf Director at Mountain Glen Golf Course, where he went on to retire after 46 years. In addition to his golf profession, he was a Christmas tree farmer and found great happiness in fishing, gardening, and woodworking.

A gathering of remembrance will be held at Mountain Glen Golf Club on Wednesday, September 25, from 6 to 9 PM. Friends and family are invited to join in celebrating his life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

