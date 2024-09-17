Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 17, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Katherine Evangeline ” Vangie” (Strickland) Dawson

October 6, 1933 ~ September 7, 2024

Mrs. Katherine Evangeline Strickland Dawson “Vangie”, age 90, passed away Saturday evening September 7, 2024. Born October 6, 1933 in Atlanta Georgia, she was the daughter of Evan and Maynor Catherine Strickland.

Vangie was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family and her life was centered around taking care of her husband, Bill and daughter, Karen. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and craft and art projects. She was a preschool teacher at Sharon Baptist Church in Charlotte NC for more than 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William L Dawson, her mother Maynor Catherine, her father Evan Strickland and her brother Samuel Strickland.

She is survived by her only child, her daughter, Karen, as well as her sister Ann Walton.

A graveside service will be held in Columbia SC on Saturday September 14 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lutheran Services Carolinas 704-603-1697 lscarolinas.net/donate-onetime/

Joyce Sherrill

March 30, 1942 ~ September 9, 2024

Mary Joyce Coffield Sherrill, age 82, passed away on September 9, 2024, at Amorem Hospice in Valdese, NC. Born on March 30, 1942, in Martin County, NC, she dedicated her life to education and community service.

Joyce pursued her education fervently, earning her BS, MS, and Eds from Chowan College and Appalachian State University. Her career as an educator spanned over three decades at Valle Crucis Elementary in Watauga County, where she was not only a beloved teacher but also recognized as an Outstanding Young Educator and Teacher of the Year. She enjoyed sharing her love of North Carolina history with her students – one example of this was the summer she spent helping build the Elizabeth II representational ship in Manteo, NC. Even after retiring, she continued to impact lives by working as a tutor and substitute teacher for an additional ten years. Her leadership extended beyond the classroom as she served as the President of Watauga County NCAE and was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa (a teacher sorority).

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, actively involved at Boone Advent Christian Church. Joyce served in various capacities including treasurer (over 40 years), Women’s Home and Foreign Society member, VBS director, Sunday School teacher, Youth Group leader, Deacon Body leader, and Pastor Prayer Partner leader.

Joyce’s hobbies reflected her nurturing spirit: she cherished time with her grandchildren, supporting them at sporting events and enjoying trips to Tweetsie. She also had a passion for shopping, walking on the beach, and eating ice cream. Her gift of hospitality was evident through her efforts to visit church members who were homebound and adopting Appalachian State students to provide them a home away from home. This hospitality extended to the joy of cooking favorite meals for the family and sharing her pound cake baking talent with all.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Bobby; daughters Cynthia Townsend (Richard) and Sondra Styles (Jay); grandchildren Allison, Hannah, Isaac, Ben, and Noah; brother-in-law Phil Wobbleton; sisters-in-law Peggy Harmon, Barbara Bradley (Sid), Norma Wilburn, and Linda Foster (Bobby); along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd James and Aurelia Harrington Coffield; brothers Hosea, Charles, Sammy, Henry “Pop,” and William Coffield; sister Libby Wobbleton; sisters in law Karen and Alice Coffield; and brothers in law Butch Wilburn and Casel Harmon.

The family is especially thankful for family and friends who helped love Joyce since her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s in 2019. Special thanks to the Nurses, CNA’s, Social Workers, and Doctors of Amorem Hospice Care of the High Country and Amorem Hospice Unit in Valdese for their loving care of mom.

Services for Joyce will be on Thursday, September 12 at Boone Advent Christian Church. Reverend Mitch Marlowe will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm followed by the service at 2:00.

Dennis Grady

October 6, 1950 ~ July 26, 2024

Dennis Grady was born on October 6, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, family home in Belmont, NC, to Thomas Francis Grady and Rosemary Loughran Grady. Dennis died on July 26, 2024, at home in Boone, NC, after battling cancer for a year.

Dennis graduated from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Georgia Tech University, Atlanta; Emory University, Atlanta, GA. He was an urban planner with the Community Design Center in Atlanta and with NC State Government Department of Administration in Raleigh. After teaching his first college class at Meredith College in Raleigh, he began his lifelong career as a University Professor and administrator at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, spent most of his career at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC and retired from Radford University in Radford, Va.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his sister-in-law, Mary Beth O’Brien Grady.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Stephenson of Boone, NC; son, Ryan Grady of Boone, NC; son, Conor Grady, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Chiabaut, of Vacaville, CA; brother, Tom Grady, and sister-in-law, Lou Grady, of Chapel Hill, NC; nephew, Tom Grady, of Chapel Hill; niece, Virginia Purcell and her husband, Michael, and their children, Grady and Mason; brother, Kevin Grady, of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Martin Grady and his wife Maggie Grady and their children, Kevin and Elisabeth, of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Donald Grady of Washington, DC.

Dennis was a gentleman and a scholar who dedicated his life to making any community he was in, better. This commitment was manifest through his work with Watauga Youth Network (now Western Youth Network) and North Carolina’s pivot toward sustainable energy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made directly to Western Youth Network, 134 Doctors Dr, Boone, NC 28607 or to Amorem Hospice online at https://www.amoremslupport.org/donate.

A celebration of Dennis’ Life (drop-in standing reception, remarks 4:00) will be on Saturday, September 14 in ASU’s Plemmons Student Union Solarium from 3-5:30. Parking available in the lot behind the Union and elsewhere on campus.

Barbara (Sellers) Woodrow

October 11, 1939 ~ September 11, 2024

Barbara Sellers Woodrow, age 84, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024, peacefully at her home. She was born October 11, 1939 in Charlotte, NC and attended Central High School.

Barbara’s passion was caring for others. She was a CNA with Home Health of Appalachian District Health Department and delighted in the patients and families she served. After retirement, she worked part time at Appalachian Brian Estates for another 26 years. Volunteering with NC Baptist Men and Women’s Disaster Relief Region 7 Unit. Barbara served several times in NYC after 9/11 and many other disasters.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Boone and chancel choir.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry W. Woodrow; son, Randy Woodrow (Kimberly); daughter, Beverly Carroll (Curtis); grandchildren, Olivia Brown (Micah), Lindsey Sapp (Joey), Shane Carroll, and Mason Woodrow; great-grandchildren, Landon Brown, Caden Brown, Mila Sapp and Wilson Sapp; brothers, Donald Sellers (Billie), Ronald Sellers, and much-loved extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall H. and Lillian T. Sellers, and Sister-in-Law, Linda Sellers.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 on Saturday, September, 14, 2024 at First Baptist Church, Boone in the Sanctuary. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone, NC.

Flowers are appreciated or a memorial of your choice.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Woodrow family.

Sandra Lee (Haughwout) Mull

April 16, 1946 ~ September 12, 2024

Reverend, Sandra (Haughwout) Mull was born on April 16,1946 in Norfolk, Virginia to Katherine May Haughwout and Alfred Clifton Haughwout. This past week (09 – 12 – 2024), Sandy left us and went to be with the Lord.

She is survived by her husband Reverend Curtis M. Mull Jr., her sister, Denise Haughwout Rowley of Suffolk, Virginia and four grandchildren Thomas and Kyle Dew, Aaron (Scott) and Ashton (Jordan) Mull, as well as six great grandchildren: Lucas, Alex, Jaxon, Wesley and Samuel Dew, and Brayden Lowe. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Curtis Mull and her daughter Deborah Lynn (Mull) Dew.

She loved life, but a stroke two years ago took away the fun, enjoyment, love that life gives. Slowly her illness began to take her life a little at a time until she was completely dependent for everything. But even that didn’t stop us from remembering and reliving the good old days 60 years of marriage brought us.

She was always accomplishing things in life she didn’t believe she could do. Early on she discovered she had a sense of business that could not only keep the doors of a video business open but prosperous as well.

Next, she became the front and voice for a local and prosperous real estate company. Whenever anyone called, they wanted to speak to her first. When her job was outsourced to a new state of – the art computer program voice activated answering system that had no feeling of compassion or understanding. From there she moved on to a local successful law firm where she became the front person that always greeted everyone with a smile. Once more she was a success with people and their needs.

But then there was that day she received an invitation from the Lord. And before she realized it, she found herself in Divinity school at Duke University in the Course of Study Program. And from there she went on to pastor churches in the Fayetteville as well as the Rocky Mount Districts until her eventual retirement.

Sandy’s smile and the memory of her voice will continue for those who knew and will always remember her.

Her memorial service will be at Deerfield United Methodist Church on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM. The Rev Wesley Austin will be officiating.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mull family.

Arlene June Lundquist

April 22, 1936 ~ August 11, 2024

Arlene June Lundquist, 88, of Fleetwood, NC passed away at Ashe County Hospital

on August 11, 2024. She was born April 22, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter

of Roy and Grace Lundquist. After moving to North Carolina, she worked many

years as Coordinator of Learning Disability Programs and Student Services at

Appalachian State University.



Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lois. She is survived by

her brother Carl Burton Lundquist (Patricia) of Richmond, IN, nephew Eric

Lundquist (Kim), niece Beth Kalopisis (George), grandnephews John and Ryan

Kalopisis and grandnieces Mati Kalopisis and Sofi and Anna Lundquist.



The family will host a Celebration of Her Life at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home

Chapel, Friday September 20 at 5:00 pm with visitation starting at 3:00 pm. Send

online condolences to the family via the guestbook at

Memorials in her name may be made to Taylor University 1846 Main Street Upland,

IN 46989 and Samaritans Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.

Danny Ray Lewis

August 5, 1955 – September 10, 2024

Danny Ray Lewis age 69 of Boulder Gardens Road, Banner Elk, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born August 5, 1955, in Burke County. A son of the late Roy and Rachel Lewis. Danny was much of a man.

He is survived by his wife, Cristie Aldridge, of Foscoe; three daughters, Kalley Lewis of Boone; Valeria Dollar of Foscoe and Charity Dollar of Oregon; two grandsons, Chandler Lewis of Sugar Grove and Liam Stapleton of Oregon; one brother, Randle Lewis and wife Betty of Three Top and one sister, Jane Bumgardner of Conover, North Carolina and so many friends the number of friends is endless.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Sadie Lewis and two brothers, Bob and Tim Lewis.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John W Puckett

Nov 6, 1939 – :Sep 11, 2024

John W. Puckett, age 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at The Heritage of Sugar Mountain.

John was born on November 6, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Robert Puckett and Earline Moody Puckett.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah; three Brothers, Glenn, Butch and Eddie; and one Sister, Margaret.

John’s daughter’s were the highlight of his day. He always looked forward to seeing them. John loved his family very much. He loved the outdoors, fishing and gardening were his favorites. After retirement, he ran John’s Produce Stand with great joy and passion and loved to interact with all the people. He also worked at Sugar Mountain Ski Lodge in the winter months. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and very much loved his church family.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory, four Daughters, Sandra Childers and husband Michael of Hudson, Susan Cornett and husband Kyle of Lenoir, Sarah Puckett of Lenoir, and Sheila Hemby and husband Tom of Morehead City; one Step Son, Shayne Haymore and wife Maria of Newland; seven Grandchildren, Ashley, Cody, Tristan, Daniel, Luke, Josiah and Lillie; two Great Grandchildren, Maya and Skyland; three Sisters, Phyllis, Brenda, and Cathy; and one Brother, Allen.

Services for John will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latterday Saints beginning at 2:00 PM.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow in the Montezuma Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at The Heritage of Sugar Mountain for their continuing care of John.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 604 Poplar Grove Road, Boone, NC 28607

The care of John and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sondra Smith Taylor

Apr 1, 1943 – Sep 12, 2024

Sondra Smith Taylor, age 81, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at her residence.



She was born on April 1, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Bruce Smith and the late Mary Lynn Vance Smith.



Sondra worked as a caregiver and would help take care of any person who needed it. She was one of the most kind hearted and selfless people you would ever meet. She was a member and pianist at Pineola Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, flowers, crocheting.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Taylor; father, Bruce Smith; mother, Mary Lynn Smith; brother, Bruce Smith.



Sondra leaves behind to cherish her memory three daughters, Vanessa Teems of Newland, NC, Stephanie Teems of Newland, NC, Amber Taylor of Newland, NC; three sons, Robert “Nub” (Linda) Taylor of Newland, NC, Gregory “Peck” (Suzanne) Taylor of Newland, NC, Michael Taylor of Newland, NC; sister, Brenda (Lloyd) Ollis of Pineola, NC; brother, Mike Smith of Pineola, NC; grandchildren, Megan, Gregory, Travis, Benny, Kate, Michael, Amber, Hailey, Kenny, Tyler, Sam, Jaden; great grandchildren, Adrianna, Kiara, Zachary, Shannon, Jaylen, Hunter, Haven, Ryle, Lina, Lawless, Iris; great great grandchildren, Ezra, Elaina, Anniston; her puppies, Darla, Daisy and Duke.



She will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, Bob, in the Newland Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice of the Blue Ridge.

The care of Sondra and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Debra Denise Metze

Apr 28, 1963 – Sep 15, 2024



Born April 28, 1963, in Columbia, South Carolina, Debra Metze passed away on September 15, 2024, at the age of 61. She was the cherished daughter of Duane and Terrie Metze. Debra, known for her fighting spirit from birth, received a Certification of Completion from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. With an independent attitude and an eagerness to connect with others, she never met a stranger. Debra embraced life fully despite her challenges.



In her late 20s, Debra was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, which provided clarity on her unique traits. Her intelligence and love of reading were central to her life, offering her solace and joy, particularly in bookstores. Debra shared her passion for knowledge generously and faced each obstacle with the unwavering support of her family. Her interests included Lilo and Stitch, pro-wrestling, taking cruises, and engaging with online friends. Debra also had a deep affection for animals, contributing yearly donations to the local Humane Society.



Deb had her own unique way of phrasing things and speaking her mind, rather than any politically correct way of speaking. Her family will miss the “Oh Debbie” moments and the beauty Debra saw in everything.



Debra is survived by her mother, Teresa Rozier Metze, and her stepfather, Peter Mitchell, as well as her siblings David, Jeff, and Jennifer. Her father, Duane Metze, preceded her in death. She leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. She was the best of us, and she has left a hole that will never be filled.

In memory’s light, your spirit shines bright,

A beacon of love in the darkest night.

With courage you faced each day’s new test,

In your heart, you held only the best.

Books were your refuge, stories your flight,

With furry friends close, your world felt right.

Through trials and challenges, you made your way,

A fighter in spirit, come what may.

Now, as we gather to honor your grace,

We remember your smile, your warm embrace.

In our hearts, you’ll forever stay,

Guiding us gently, come what may.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on September 19, 2024, from 4 PM to 6 PM. The family invites everyone to a casual event, (jeans and sneakers) to reflect Debra’s preference for informal gatherings. Guests are encouraged to bring special photos or share stories to honor her memory.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Debra’s name to the Avery County Humane Society, https://www.averyhumane.org/, or the Williams Syndrome Foundation, https://www.williams-syndrome.org/

