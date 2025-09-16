Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 16th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Robert Lee Collins

January 21, 1942 ~ August 29, 2025

Robert Lee Collins, 83, of Boone, NC, passed away on August 29, 2025.

Robert is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ina Jean Wilson Collins of Boone, NC, a daughter, Annette Ackerd (Robert) of Carrolton, Alabama; 2 grandsons, Kevin Holman and Kendall Holman of Alabama; 4 great grandchildren of Alabama. He was also survived by 2 stepson, Richard Greer (Denise) of Vilas, NC and Brandon (Jana) of Banner Elk, NC; 4 step grandchildren, Austin Greer (Chelsi) of Vilas, Ashlyn Greer of Vilas, Eli Greer and Gracyn Greer of Banner Elk.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Ann Voortmans and Frank Voortmans, a very loved Aunt Doretha and Robert Palmer of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Robert never met a stranger but weren’t and stranger when they left. He was involved in law enforcement all his career. Robert has donated his body to Wake Forest Medical School as a cadaver.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 21. 2025 at 2:00 PM at the New Life Fellowship of Boone, NC

Family has requested no food or flowers. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

John Joseph Osmon

October 25, 1957 ~ September 5, 2025

John Osmon, age 67, died Friday, September 5, 2025.

He was born October 25, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Adrienne Osmon. He grew up and went to high school in Northbrook, Illinois. John married his first wife Beth on June 9, 1979 and they remained married until Beth’s passing on February 19, 2006. John remarried to his wife Amy on November 30, 2018 and they remained married until the date of John’s passing.

John worked for over twenty years as a medical repair technician and sales associate for FUJI Medical in San Diego, California until he retired and moved to Boone, North Carolina with Amy in 2020. John was a veteran during the cold war and served honorably in the United States Navy for six years, from 1976 to 1982 before embarking on his career.

John was an accomplished musician, bass player, and played in many rock and roll bands around Chicago, Illinois, San Diego, California and Boone, North Carolina, and had a great following wherever he played. John really had a passion for music and enjoyed performing, including with the worship teams in the churches he attended while living in San Diego and Boone respectively.

John is preceded in death by his first wife Beth and father John (Jack) Osmon.

He is survived by his wife Amy; daughter, Brittany Osmon-Gano; son- in- law, Graham Gano; sons, Derek Osmon and Talon Osmon; daughter-in-law, Brook Hurtado-Osmon; brother, Scott Osmon; sister-in-law, Leslie Osmon; mother, Adrienne Osmon; grandchildren, Bryson Gano, Ryder Gano, Kaden Gano, Brynlee Gano and Riley Gano.

The family wished to extend our sincere thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice, Glenbridge Health and Rehab facility, and all the friends and healthcare professionals who have given John so much love and support.

Funeral Services to be held at 3:00 PM on Monday September 15, 2025 at:

Alliance Bible Fellowship

1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass

Boone, North Carolina 28607

with Pastor John LaShell Officiating

In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be sent to: Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607

Zelma Verlee (Day) Shore

August 4, 1927 ~ September 5, 2025

Zelma Verlee Day Shore, age 98, of Blowing Rock passed on September 5, 2025. Born August 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Burton and Ida Blanche Greene Day, and the wife of the late Calvin Sanders Shore.

She was preceded in death by her son, J.C. Shore, sisters Della Auton, Jean Vanhoy, and brother Raymond Coleman Day.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Ashley Shore Craig (Matthew), and great-grandson C.J. Craig, daughter-in-law Ladonna Greer Shore and numerous nieces and nephews.

No public services will be observed.

Sadie Rebecca (Rigler) Holshouser

December 6, 1933 ~ September 7, 2025

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Sadie

Rebecca Rigler Holshouser. Mom passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday

morning the 7th of September, 2025 at the age of 91. Rebecca was born on

December 6th, 1933 in Mobile, Alabama to Ava Ailene Mayo Rigler and Charles

Peyton Rigler. She was the youngest of 8 and was raised surrounded by aunts

and uncles in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Rebecca received her Bachelor of Arts in Music Education at Mississippi

Southern in Hattiesburg, MS, where she played on the women’s basketball team.

She received her Masters in Christian Education from The Presbyterian School

of Christian Education in Richmond, VA, where she met her husband Richard

across the street at Union Theological Seminary. As her children came along,

she taught piano from her home, was a girl scout leader, choir director and

organist . . . becoming very active in each and every church her husband was

called to serve. She returned to teaching elementary education as her children

grew. Rebecca was passionate about her family, her home, her beloved pets,

reading, music and the arts, as well as the native wildflowers of the North

Carolina mountains . . . and growing acres of tomatoes to can and freeze.

Rebecca was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend. Her

wonderful husband Richard preceded her in leaving this world of ours. She is

survived by her children, Natalie Holshouser, Laura Holtsberg, Andrew

Holshouser and David Holshouser, and her grandchildren, Lorraine Mann,

Madison Holshouser, Lillian Holtsberg and Dylan Holshouser.

A service in celebration of her life will be held on Sunday the 14th of

September, 2025 at 3pm at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing

Rock, North Carolina.

Mom, your love, patience and guidance will remain in our hearts forever.

Any remembrance in honor of Rebecca can be given to your local school free

lunch programs to support children living with food insecurities.

Live stream will be linked here

Joseph Clyde “Joey” Butler

March 27, 1986 – September 7, 2025

Joseph Clyde “Joey” Butler age 39, of Vilas passed away Sunday September 7, 2025.

He was born March 27, 1986, in Bellevue, Nebraska. The son of Frank and Kimberly Butler. He was a carpenter and enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his father and mother he is survived by one son, Johnny Butler of Dickson, Tennessee; one sister, Jessica Butler of Lenoir; one brother, Brad Butler and wife Felicia of White House, Tennessee; uncle and aunt, Mark and Karen Butler of Lomond, California; Maternal grandmother, Phebe Blevins of Cincinnati, Ohio; nephews, Caden Baird of Vilas, Bradley and Benjamin Butler of White House, TN and nieces, Isabell Baird of Vilas and Phoebe Butler of White House, TN.

He was preceded in death by, his paternal grandfather, Clyde Butler, maternal grandfather, Donald Blevins and his paternal grandmother, Johanna Korkmaz.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday September 16, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Allan Perry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00, prior to the service.

Vernita Bryant Winebarger

March 4, 1934 – September 12, 2025

Vernita Bryant Winebarger age 91, of Boone passed away Friday September 12, 2025, at her home.

She was born March 4, 1934, Westmoreland, Virginia. A daughter of the late Robert Earl Bryant and Alice Bryant.

She is survived by one daughter, Anne Norris of Boone; two sons, Dale Winebarger of Boone and Allen Winebarger of Boone; five grandchildren, Trathan Norris, Brent Winebarger, Ashley Winebarger, Dalton Winebarger and Patsy Hendricks, one daughter-in-law, Rachel Winebarger of Meat Camp; one half brother, Millard Bryant, one sister-in-law, Lola Bowles of Lexington, North Carolina and one brother-in-law, Joseph Tallent. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Winebarger, one daughter, Debra Winebarger, two sons, Thomas Winebarger and David Winebarger, one infant brother, Robert Earl Bryant, one sister, Darlene Tallent and one grandson, Nathan Norris.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday September 17, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Kenny Newberry and Pastor Glenn Davis will officiate.

The family will like to express the appreciation to Amorem Hospice for the kind and compassionate help.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

Richard Thompson

August 26, 1953 – September 9, 2025

After a lifetime of faithful service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as a church leader and devoted husband and father, Dr. Rick Thompson passed away of aggressive pancreatic cancer suddenly on September 9, 2025. Rick was born in Landstuhl, Germany but grew up in Ohio. His story of faith began as a college student in 1972 when he trusted Christ during a Billy Graham Crusade at Cleveland Stadium. He went on to get a Masters at Wheaton College where he met his beloved wife, Jan. After graduating from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in 1979, they began 35 years of ministry in the Evangelical Free Church of America (EFCA). He first pastored Hope Evangelical Free Church in Dubuque, Iowa.



In 1992, Hope EFC and 30 other churches and individuals sent Rick, Jan, and their children as missionaries to Moscow, Russia. There, Rick served as Eurasia Director for the Evangelical Free Church Mission, overseeing nearly 20 missionary units across multiple nations, while also pastoring Moscow Bible Church, a congregation that grew to 500 members and continues today. Rick maintained lifelong partnerships with Russian leaders, faithfully returning to encourage them, most recently in 2019.



Upon returning to the U.S., Rick served as EFCA District Superintendent in Texas from 1997 to 2004, then led the Great Lakes District from 2004 to 2024. A highly relational and strategic leader, he guided the district with humility and vision.



Rick’s ministry extended globally through his work with Samaritan’s Purse, serving on the Spiritual Care Team in places like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, South Sudan, Haiti, Mozambique, Kenya, Niger, and Mongolia. He carried the heart of a shepherd wherever he went, listening well, asking wise questions, and pointing others to Christ.



At the center of Rick’s life was the gospel. He often said, “The gospel in a word is not love, it is Jesus.” Rick’s legacy is also marked by his deep love for his family. He and Jan raised three children who follow Christ, a testimony he considered his greatest joy and recommendation as a leader. To them, and to all who knew him, he modeled servant leadership and Christ-centered humility.



He is survived by his wife, Jan, sons, David and Derick, daughter, Tiffany, and six grandchildren as well as his brother Jeff and sister Lynda. He is laid to rest in Boone, North Carolina where he and Jan recently retired near his son David, who works for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.



Given the sudden nature of Rick’s 10 days from diagnosis to death, the family will be hosting a private graveside funeral service and intends to host a celebration of life later this fall. Details regarding the date and location in the Boone, NC area will be forthcoming. To receive information about this, please contact Tiffany Thompson at tiffany@danae.co.



In lieu of flowers and gifts, Rick’s wife, Jan, invites everyone to honor Rick’s life by giving to some ministries he loved:

The Greatest Journey, our son David’s ministry at Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child. This is the 12 Lesson Discipleship Course of Operation Christmas Child that multiplies disciples around the world. This year over 6 million children are enrolled and learning God’s Word and how to share the Gospel with their friends and family.

Found Love musical ministry engagements by our daughter, Tiffany. Rick believed Tiffany’s music was a reflection of Christ’s love and faithfully promoted her releases. Financial support will fund Found Love outreach engagements at churches.

Moscow Bible Church where Rick served as missionary pastor in the 90s and ongoing mentor to the current pastor, Costia Lysakov.

For Designation: Missionary, select Lysakov, Costantin and Alexandra

For Designation: Church/Ministry, select Moscow Bible Church

For more information about Dr. Rick Thompson’s life, books, and ministry, please visit https://www.churchlearningcurves.com/

Paulette Ward

November 28, 1948 – September 13, 2025

Paulette Ward, age 76, of Boone, passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Funeral services are being arranged, with details and the service date to be announced.

Jimmy ” Whamey ” Ray Isaacs

December 7, 1953 – September 4, 2025

Jimmy “Whamey” Ray Isaacs, 71 of Roan Mountain, passed away peacefully on Sept.4, 2025, at the hospice house in Bristol TN after a battle with cancer. Born on Dec. 7, 1953 in Newland, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Otto and Edna Isaacs.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Tammy Brady Isaacs in 2023. A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his children:

Daughters: Amber Isaacs of Wilmington NC, Andrina Isaacs of Roan Mountain TN, Sons: Andrew “Drew” Isaacs and Alexander “Alex” Isaacs both of Roan Mountain TN.

Sister Linda Turbyfield of Winston-Salem NC and brother Donnie (Ann) Isaacs of Crossnore.

Jimmy was known for his kind heart, sense of humor, and his deep love for family and friends. True to his giving nature, he chose to donate his body to cancer research, leaving behind a legacy of generosity and hope for future generations.

In keeping with Jimmy’s wishes, all arrangements have been taken care of and the family kindly request that no memorial donations or fundraisers be made.

A Remembrance of Life Service will be held

Service will be on Sunday September 14, 2025 at 2:00 pm at the

Evergreen Baptist Church 120 Morgan Branch Road, Roan Mtn. TN 37687

Family and friends will gather to honor his memory and share stories of his life.

Jimmy’s life was one filled with love, laughter, and giving, and his memory will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

The family would like to thank the medical staff that cared for him in his time of need.

