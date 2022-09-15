Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Sept. 14, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Janice Robbins

1944 – 2022

Janice Paulette Welch Robbins of Stony Fork passed away September 6, 2022 at age 78. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Robbins. Janice was born January 15, 1944 in Carter County Tennessee. Janice was the daughter of Paul and Juanita Welch. Janice is survived by her daughter, Sheila Taylor and husband Lewis of Newland, NC, her son, Tommy Robbins; brother James Welch and wife Jorene of Fleetwood, Paul Welch and wife Lisa of Trent, SC, and Jerry Welch and wife Debbie of Lilburn, GA. Grandchildren are Taylor Futtrell, and Adam Greene (Kayla) and great-grandchildren Harper Greene and Ezekiel Greene. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC, 28607

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Robbins Family.

.

.

Mary Lou Johnson

1941 – 2022

Ms. Mary Greene Johnson age 81, of Boone, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at The Foley Center of Blowing Rock. Born August 22, 1941 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Dayton Lawson and Lula Campbell Greene. Mary attended Cove Creek Schools until graduating in 1959. During her school years, she participated in basketball and cheerleading.



She briefly lived in Charlotte, before returning to Watauga County. She worked for the Appalachian District Health Department as an Administrative Assistant until her retirement in 2001.

Mary was an avid sports fan and loved the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed reading her daily devotionals and listening to Elvis and Patsy Cline music. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving and she was an expert at making sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie for family. Mary was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church. She cherished most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Boyd Johnson and wife, Emily of Granite Falls, and grandson Connor Johnson of Valdese; her daughter, Heather Shipman and husband, Josh of Weaverville; and her beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Burl and Bud Greene; and her sisters Floy Ehlers, Louise Baird, and Nan Greene. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 11:30 until 12:30 at Austin & Barnes. Entombment will be private.

Memorials may be made to Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 68, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family.

.

.

Clara Madelyn Norris

1938 – 2022

Mrs. Clara Winebarger Norris, age 84, of Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge. Born July 9, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Grady Winebarger and Pearl Winebarger Miller.



Clara was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Vilas, NC. She worked in medical offices over 40 years and enjoyed caring for people through her work. She loved spending time with her family, and her granddaughter Emma brought her much joy in her later years. Clara will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we are comforted by the knowledge that she is with her Savior and is reunited with her beloved Bobby Gene.

Clara is survived by her son Robert Norris, Jr., and wife Heather of Vilas; daughter Toni Littleton and husband Bob of Sugar Grove; daughter Tracy Day and husband Collin of North Wilkesboro; and granddaughter Emma Marie Norris of Vilas. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Pearl Winebarger, of Boone; brother-in-law Dudley Norris and wife Judy of Sugar Grove; brother-in-law Tommy Critcher of Boone; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband Robert Gene Norris; her brother Robert Winebarger; her brother-in-law Ben Norris and wife Eliza; and her sister-in-law Robbie Lynn Critcher.

Funeral services for Clara Winebarger Norris will be held at Forest Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 4:00 PM. Officiating will be Reverend Thomas Brown. Burial will follow in a family cemetery on John Shell Road.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Forest Grove Baptist Church.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneral.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.

.

.

Margie Wright

March 9, 1935 – September 6, 2022

Margie Wright, age 87, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center. She was born in Hickory in 1935. She was the daughter of late Guy and Helen Lowman. She was a true and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Margie never knew a stranger, was the strength of her family and would help anyone out, for any reason. Her smile would light up a room. Margie has been called an angel on earth and she loved everyone unconditionally. Margie was a wonderful and faithful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She managed a home, prepared delicious meals and babysat numerous grandchildren. Her passion was her flowers and she was happy working outside in her flower garden. Margie loved her family fiercely. She adored children and babies. She had a servant’s heart. She existed in pure love. Margie was the woman who inspired everyone to be a better person.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Wright Sr., her sons John Wright and Dewey Wright Jr, her daughter Carolyn Isaacs, her grandson Shane Wilson. She is survived by her daughters Sherry Wilson and Robyn Roark (Steve), grandchildren Jamey Isaacs, Coy Isaacs (Robbie), Leigh Meinzer (Kristian), Josh Kilgore (Chelsea), April Wilson (Cody), Jacob Kilgore, Ally Wright, Ryon Thompson (Liz) and 13 great grand-children.

Viewing will take place at Alliance Bible Fellowship at 1:30PM officiated by Pastor Scott Andrews. Funeral proceedings at 3:00PM Sunday, September 11, 2022. Graveside services will follow at her residence at 840 Ed Williams Rd, Zionville NC 28698.

Pallbearers: Jamey Isaacs, Coy Isaacs, Josh Kilgore, Cody Greer, Steve Roark and Anthony Barry. Honorary Pallbearers are Jacob Kilgore and Christopher Wilson

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, 232 Furman Rd, Boone, NC 28607.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Wright family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Geneva Lawson

August 6, 1928 – September 6, 2022

Ethel Geneva Anglin Lawson passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, NC, on September 6, 2022, at the age of 94. Born on August 6, 1928, in Madison, NC, to Ethel Gilbert and Ernest Lee Anglin, Geneva lived a life dedicated to her family and her Lord. She was an active member of her home church of North Spray Christian in Eden, NC, and later in life at Boone United Methodist Church, in Boone, NC, and Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Geneva had a strong, abiding faith and often spoke with great anticipation of her final reward, which she has received at last.

Geneva graduated from Madison High School and attended Woman’s College of UNC where she perfected skills that would lead to a successful career as an executive assistant. Upon leaving Woman’s College she accepted a job at Fieldcrest Mills in Eden, NC, where she worked for more than 30 years in varying support roles for some of the company’s top executives. Geneva was a single, working mother who was devoted to her only son, Tom (Megan), whom she leaves to cherish her memory.

Until her health began to decline, Geneva was a fun-loving, active little lady who enjoyed many things in life, especially listening to music and dancing, even earning a Gold Medal in Team Line Dancing at the NC Senior Olympic Games. She enjoyed church and volunteer work and served on the Salvation Army Board in Eden.

Geneva also cherished her role as “Nana” to her grandsons, Will (Molly) and Charlie Lawson. In addition to her son and his family, Geneva is survived by her only brother, Lee (Carol) Anglin.

Special thanks to the Life Care Center of Banner Elk staff for their loving care the last years of Geneva’s life and to the Amorem Hospice team for being there for her transition to Heaven.

The family will hold a private graveside service in Madison, NC, and invite family and friends to join in a celebration of her life at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem on October 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Winston-Salem Street School, 630 W. 6th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lawson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ruby Ann Jones Harmon

September 6, 1931 – September 6, 2022

Ruby Ann Jones Harmon, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home on her 91st birthday, Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

She was born on September 6, 1931 in Forest City to the late Oscar and Kathryn Jones.

Ruby thoroughly enjoyed working as an office assistant for many years until retirement.

Ruby was preceded in death by her loved ones: Jean Gossett of Norfolk, Virginia; Margrie Harmon of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Doris Ward of Smithfield, North Carolina; Sara Bradley of Concord, North Carolina; and Carolyn Coffey of Winter Garden, Florida.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Alvin E. Harmon. She is also survived by one brother, Billy Jones of Portsmouth, Virginia.

A graveside service in celebration of Ruby’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Bailey’s Camp Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir, officiated by Dr. Daniel Featherstone.

Memorial donations may be made to Bailey’s Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund located at 9195 Blackberry Rd., Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences can be given at www.hartsellfh.com.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Effie Mae Ward

March 24, 1925 – September 8, 2022

Effie Mae Ward, age 97 of Elk Park, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Nathan Talbert and Stella Hicks Ward.

Mae was a precious saint of God known by many as a mighty prayer warrior. She glorified the Lord, focused on His greatness and mercy, and was kind and loving to those around her. When praising her Lord, she had a shout that would ring through the hills. The times she prayed for her loved ones are innumerable and she often would whisper to them, “The Lord brought you to my mind today, and I’ve been praying for you.” Her love, compassion, and prayers were not only given to her family, but to those who were blessed to meet her. Mae was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for over fifty years where she served as secretary and custodian. She witnessed to those around her in word and deed and lived her life as a light for Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother. Mae loved taking care of her family and feeding them with her delicious home cooked meals. She was an avid butterfly enthusiast.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Ward; one brother, NT Ward, Jr. of Sugar Grove; one sister, Annie Ward also of Sugar Grove: and one step granddaughter, April Eggers of Pigeon Forge, TN.

Mae is survived by three sisters: Mary (Ronald) Thompson of Warren, Ohio, Martha Hicks of Sugar Grove, Nola McCartney of Southington, Ohio.

Mae loved her children and extended family with all her being. She left behind her eight children: Birdie (Jack) McKinney of Zionville, NC, Wanda (David) Harrell of Zionville, NC, Lester (Rita) Ward of Butler, TN, James (Trish) Ward of Elk Park, Lucille (JR) Stanberry of Butler, TN, Dennis (Judy) Ward of Elk Park, Joy (David) Greene of Elk Park, and Roy Ward of Elk Park, NC. In addition to her beloved children, Mae leaves behind fifteen grandchildren: Nicky (Tonya) McKinney, Michael (Verna) McKinney, Sheila (Jimmy) Greene, Curtis (Ashley) McKinney, Avery Harrell, Adam (Emerald) Harrell, Shawne (Angie) Ward, Jason Ward, Wesley (Karen) Ward, Christel Stanberry, Missy (Shane) Lambert, Derek (Kristen) Ward, Denise (Kurt) Hicks, Hannah (Chadley) Rupard, Brandi (Allen) Ellis; one step grandson, Ronnie Hicks; seventeen great grandchildren: Courtney (Kenny) Hicks, Cody (Morgan) McKinney, Bridget (Jacob) Antonucci, Seth Greene, Uriah McKinney, Zeke McKinney, Jim Arnold Harrell, Sawyer Ward (Amber Lundy), Cassidy Ward (Chad Hodgkiss), Dalton Ward, Addie Ward, Jack Able, Alyssa Lambert, Nathan Ward, Waylon Hicks, Walt Rupard, Allie Ellis; two step great grandchildren: Hailey Natusch, Lana Natusch and five great, great grandchildren: McKenna Hicks, Braylon Ward, Bryson Ward, Zayd Ward, Paisley Hodgkiss.

Her life was a perfect example of Proverbs 31: “Her family arise up and call her blessed!” She was precious to each and every one!

Funeral Services for Effie Mae Ward will be conducted at Hampton Funeral Home at 7:00 Sunday, September 11, 2022. Family will receive visitors prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00. Private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Preacher Derek Wilson will conduct services with a special word from Avery Harrell, grandson.

Flowers are appreciated. Monetary donations can be made to Mt. Gilead Graveyard Fund, ℅ Nicky McKinney, 1715 Joe Shoemaker Rd., Vilas, NC 28692.

The family expresses a deep appreciation to the staff at Amorem and Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Tammy Watson Guynn

January 11, 1963 – September 11, 2022

Tammy Watson Guynn, age 59, of Boone passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born January 11, 1963, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Arlow and Sylvia Parsons Watson.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Guynn of Boone; one brother, David Watson of Charlotte; one aunt, Betty Parsons and two cousins, Wanda Short and Frances Hodges and husband Denny.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Jim Storts will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Guynn family at www.hamtonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Maurice Dyess Ewing

November 23, 1945 – September 11, 2022

After 8 years of living and treating prostate cancer, Maurice died the morning of September 11, 2022.

With sister Greer, and brothers Wayne and Jim, he grew up in Augusta Georgia to parents George and Sarah Ewing. He attended Richmond Academy where ROTC laid a foundation for his service in the NC Army National Guard.

It was in Augusta, at Jimmy and Alice Minnick’s Forest Acres Riding Academy that he developed his lifelong love of horses, the Aiken Hounds, and the thrill of competitive riding. That love prompted a lifetime association with the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, an organization which Maurice participated in as a rider from child to young adulthood. Maurice also served BRCHS as Ringmaster for 50 years and as a member of the Board of Directors from 1975 until the present. In addition, his passion for horses inspired his initiation of the Charlotte Grand Prix which began on Mothers Day in 1978 and ran annually until 1985.

Maurice met Bonnie in 1966. Then, in 1970, after she finished college at UNC Greensboro and he graduated from Appalachian State University, they were married in the Morrison Chapel at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on June 20, 2022.

After their marriage, Maurice and Bonnie lived in Charlotte where Maurice worked in banking and economic development and Bonnie established her own design firm, Ewing Designs. Maurice’s career led him to work with the industrial and economic development of Charlotte as well as both Cabarrus and Union Counties.

It was in Charlotte that Maurice and Bonnie were blessed with their two wonderful children, Jim and Elizabeth, who along with their terrific in-laws, Carrie Ewing and Tracy Snelbaker, have provided three delightful grandchildren: Alden Snelbaker of Rockwell and Emma and James Ewing of Charlotte.

Maurice faithfully served his community on various boards and organizations as well as serving as Elder at both Covenant Presbyterian Church of Charlotte and Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church of Blowing Rock. He was also a third generation Rotary Club president.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on September 24, 2022 at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC with a reception at the church to follow. Memorials may be made to The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show or Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church of Blowing Rock, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ewing family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Doyle A Calhoun

July 18, 1935 – September 8, 2022

Doyle A Calhoun, age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Watauga Medcial Center in Boone.

Doyle was born on July 18, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Coye A Calhoun and the late Elsie Sluder Calhoun.



Doyle was a graduate of Newland High School and had attended NC State and ETSU. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Doyle worked in Printing and Graphic Art. He was in charge of the Metropolitan Atlanta Combined Federal Campaign, and was awarded for his work in the Action/Georgia DHR Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent Program. He was recognized for Outstanding Achievement as Printing Coordinator for GSA.In his youth, Doyle, was a member of the Vale Freewill Baptist Church in Newland. He was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Marietta, GA for 35 years and was currently a member of the Cranberry Baptist Church.Doyle was known for his gourmet cooking and he enjoyed painting, bowling, archery, hunting, gardening, making wine, fishing, photography, bird watching, four wheelers, boating, making fishing lures, skiing, dancing and loved Mexican food. He was also a member of the Avery County Christmas Tree Farmers Association, National Rifle Association and the American Hunters Association.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Coye A Calhoun; Mother, Elsie S. Calhoun; Nephew, Coye Yates and a Niece, Christie Yates.

Doyle leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 63 years, Grace Ollis Calhoun; Two Daughters, Nancy Calhoun (Gary) Thomason Whenman of Newland, NC, Andrea Calhoun (Jesse) Shakarian of Pacific Palisades, CA; Four grandchildren, Jordan Thomason of Newland, NC, Tori Thomason of Newland, NC, Zane Shakarian of Pacific Palisades, CA, Stella Shakarian of Pacific Palisades, CA; Great Great Grandchild, Ruby Childress of Newland, NC and a Sister, Glenda C (Alfred) Yates of Newland, NC.

Services for Doyle A Calhoun will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 beginning at 12:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Lucas McKinney, David Burnop and Gene Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow in the Fork Mountain Cemetery, where Doyle was the Manager for 28+ years.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and staffs of Cannon Memorial Hospital and Watauga Medical Center.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Calhoun family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Doyle and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Paul Mack Ramsey

June 3, 1926 – September 9, 2022

Paul Mack Ramsey, Sr., age 96, of Banner Elk, passed away on September 9th, 2022 at Life Care Center.

A native of Avery County, he was born on June 3rd, 1926, a son of the late Sidney and Emma Fields Ramsey.

Mack was a WWII veteran and retired from Seven Devils Golf Course and Hawks Nest Ski Resort, where he did golf course maintenance and snow-making. He was a life-long farmer and loved being outdoors, hunting, gardening, and raising and tending to livestock. He was known and loved for his riveting story-telling and his joyful laugh. A loving dad, papaw, and great-grandpa, Mack was devoted to his family and enjoyed their company more than anything.



Along with his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mabel Esther Ramsey; infant son, Billy Joe Ramsey; daughters Deborah Ann Eggers and Shirley Sue Arnett; sons-in-law, Jerry Arnett and Pat Eggers; daughters-in-law, Kay Ramsey and Missy Ramsey; sisters Mildred Johnson, Thelma Hicks, Edith Buchanan, Wilma Roberts, and Marie Townsend; brothers Ted Ramsey, Andrew Ramsey, and Melvin Ramsey.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Judy Ramsey of Banner Elk; his sons, Paul Mack Ramsey, Jr., of Spruce Pine, Randy Lynn Ramsey, Sr. and wife, Lenise, of Spruce Pine; Mark Allen Ramsey of Banner Elk; son-in-law, Denver Lee Eggers, Jr. of Banner Elk; daughters-in-law, Betty Ramsey of Marion and Michal Ramsey of Virginia; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Townsend; brothers, Fred Ramsey, Sam Ramsey, and Wayne Ramsey.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00pm on Tuesday, September 13th at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at 1:30 pm at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Banner Elk, NC with Rev. Randy Ramsey, Jr. officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the love and care extended to Mack.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.rsfh.net

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland is serving the Ramsey family.

.

.

Christopher (Cheez) Anthony McClellan

October 29, 1969 – September 11, 2022

Christopher Anthony (Cheez) McClellan, age 52, of the Crab Orchard Community went home to be with the Lord suddenly on September 11, 2022. Chris was born on October 29, 1969 to RJ and Linda McClellan. He grew up on Henson’s Creek. Cheez loved running heavy equipment and driving big trucks. He worked at Spear Store and Hardware where he was full of tales and wisdom for anyone who came through the door. Numerous times, Cheez took money from his own pocket and paid for someone’s purchases. He would have given anyone the shirt off his back. He did without lots of times in order to help others. He had the biggest heart.



Chris was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Danny, his maternal grandparents Sam Watson and Ruth Aldridge Watson. Left to cherish is memory are his son he loved more than life, Dylan McClellan of Roan Mountain, TN. A wonderful big sister he always admired and said was absolutely beautiful, Michele Ducheneau of Boone, NC. And two grand- daughters, Nylah Jane and Frankie Belle whom he loved so much. Also, his best friend and soulmate Amanda Young and her daughter Jayana Grindstaff both of whom he loved and protected with all his heart.

Chris will be buried at Yellow Mountain Cemetery at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McClellan family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Christopher and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

James “Jim” Jaynes

December 7, 1952 – September 13, 2022

James “Jim” Jaynes, 69 of Newland, NC, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2022 after a long battle with Vascular Dementia. He was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late James Alvin and Katrina Carrico Jaynes on December 7, 1952. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann and Joyce.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 51 years, Carolyn Harmon Jaynes, two sons Danny Jaynes (wife Amy), Derick Jaynes (fiancé’ Tara) of Elk Park, three grandchildren Emma Dula (husband Tyler), Celia Jaynes and Brock Jaynes all of Elk Park, a brother Michael Leon Jaynes (wife Patty) of Georgia and Newland, sisters Martha Blanton (husband Chris) of Spruce Pine and Jenny Jaynes of Elizabethton. Jim had several nieces and nephews whom he loved as well, Lori, Diana, Ben, Trina, Nicole, Katie, Sydney, Keona, Rachel, James Wesley, Sara, Koty and Stone and many great nieces and nephews.



Jim was a Small Engine Repair man, Farmer, Son, and Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Deacon and a good friend to many. Jim was passionate about his family foremost, his work as a small engine repair man, farming and raising cattle, and his hobby for trains. He dedicated his life to his work, his family, his church at Fellowship Presbyterian in Crossnore. Jim had a great laugh. After he graduated he had a job with Tate Goodman’s small engine repair shop as a repair man. This kick started a career in that field and he continued to work for the Johnson Family after they acquired the business until he bought the business and ran it under Avery Power and Equipment for many years.

Jim loved his family, he was a dedicated father. His children went on to pursue careers in mechanics and construction. Jim was a strong good loving, and supportive father and grandfather. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family. Jim was also a passionate train enthusiast. He spent many weekends of hiking to many train trestles and tunnels in the area with his family by his side. He spent most of his retirement on the farm and with his family.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 6pm -8pm at the Fellowship Presbyterian Church. The service will be Friday, September 16, at 11am also Fellowship Presbyterian Church with graveside to follow at Elk Mountain Cemetery in Plumtree.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jaynes family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of James and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

