Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Sept. 22, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Joseph Roosevelt Ragan

1933 – 2022

Joseph Roosevelt Ragan, age 89, of Boone, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. Born June 3, 1933 in Watauga County, he was a son of Dock Solomon and Fannie Lookabill Ragan. Mr. Ragan was of the Christian faith and attended Hopewell Community Church. He retired from Watauga Wood Products. Joe loved being outdoors and enjoying nature. As a young man, he might be found fishing a trout stream or occasionally in the woods hunting deer. In later years, he loved working his farm, just riding around the county, or cutting and splitting wood for his woodstove.

Joe is survived by his sister, Nancy R. Price of Zionville; brother, John Ragan and wife, Fern, of Eden; and thirteen nieces and nephews, several great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kathleen R. Goodman, Annie Ragan, Grace Ragan, Margaret R. Hayes and baby sister; brothers, Jesse, Lloyd, Dave and Orville Ragan; niece, Ann Crump; nephews, Danny Hayes, Robert Price, and George Ragan; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Ragan, Betty Ragan, and Joyce Ragan; and brothers-in-law, Irving Hayes, Don Price and Rev. Gilbert Goodman.

Funeral services for Joseph Ragan will be conducted Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at 11 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by

Rev. David Ward and Rev. Andy Watson. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at the Hopewell Community Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Hopewell Community Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Mrs. Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Highway 194 North, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ragan family.

.

.

Benjamin Corey Trivette

May 11, 1994 – September 17, 2022

Benjamin Corey Trivette, age 28, of Boone passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be determined.

Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dayton Presnell

October 18, 1948 – September 22, 2022

Dayton Presnell, age 73, of Elk Park passed away Thursday September 22, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born October 18, 1948, in Avery county. A son of the late Roosevelt and Grace Harris Presnell.

He is survived by one sister, Pauline Brown of Avery County; four brothers, Arlie Presnell of Boone; Jim Presnell of Spruce Pine; Ben Presnell and R.L. Presnell both of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Della Presnell.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday September 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Presnell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Society For The Blind at www.societyfortheblind.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Charles Todd Lecka

December 8, 1926 – September 16, 2022

Charles Todd Lecka, age 95, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence.

Todd was born on December 8, 1926 in Johnson City, TN (Washington Co) to the late Charles Michael Lecka and Eula Vance Lecka. The family later relocated to Newland where Todd grew up.

He owned the dairy farm that was sold to become Mt. Glenn Golf Course when Todd and June moved to Fayetteville, NC to join his former brother-in-law, Don Clayton in the operation of Clayton’s new founded business, Putt-Putt Golf. The company became an international franchise company and Lecka served as National Franchise Director, traveling the globe to grow it and later as President of the firm. He also became a franchise owner and opened personally owned locations in Memphis TN, Buffalo NY, Lynchburg, VA, Hamilton OH, Virginia Beach, VA, Greensboro, NC and Concord NC. He was recognized for his business savvy and unflagging faith.

Todd was a member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Fayetteville and kept close ties to First Baptist Church of Newland. He was a faithful and generous supporter of the works of both churches and his greatest contribution was a constant witness to the goodness and faithfulness of God in his life.

Todd is survived by two sons, Michael (Mike) Lecka, (Fayetteville,NC) and Steve Lecka (Newland) and grandsons Charlie Lecka and Chad Lecka. Nieces, Donna Clayton Lloyd (Fayetteville), Dawn Lecka Avery, (Plum Tree), and nephews, Van Lecka, David Lecka, Mark Lecka, and Chris Lecka of Banner Elk.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, June Buchanan Lecka of Johnson City, his parents, Charles and Eula Lecka, his sister, Kathryn (Cub) Lecka Clayton (Don) (Fayetteville), brother Vance Lecka (Janice), Banner Elk and nephew Donnie Clayton (Fayetteville).

Services for Charles Todd Lecka will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Newland, NC at 12:00 noon with Dr Bill Jones officiating. Internment will follow in the Newland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until the service hour.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lecka family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net. The care of Todd and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121.

.

.

Allen Oaks

April 9, 1943 – September 18, 2022

Allen Oaks, age 79, of Gate City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence.

Allen was born on April 9, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Steward General Oaks and the late Nola Calhoun Oaks.

Allen was member of the New Destiny Church in Kingsport, TN. He was the Owner of Oaks Construction for almost 50 years, with locations in Ohio and North Carolina. He enjoyed bowling and singing. He was known for doing Elvis shows.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Steward General Oaks; Mother, Nola Oaks; Sister, Gwinda Maracz.

Allen leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 55 years, Mary Gorman Oaks of the home; Son, Allen (Deonna) Oaks of Gate City, VA; Grandson, Dakota Oaks; Six Granddaughters, Caraline Oaks, Lily Oaks, Emily Kendrick, Georgia Kendrick, Bethany Kendrick, Madison Kendrick.

Services for Allen Oaks will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 beginning at 3:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Rita Pritchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the service hour, Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ballad Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Oaks family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Allen and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

