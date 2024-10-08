Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 8, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Dwight Lee Harris

June 3, 1933 ~ October 1, 2024

Came into this world of June 3, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio thanks to his parents, Anna Sundin and Raymond E. who proceeded him in death.

Dwight was “the man, the myth, the legend”! Highly intelligent, he was an avid reader of Science, World, American and Military History. In HS he was a member of the ROTC and went on to join the United States Army Reserve. He discharged honorably as 1st Lt Instructor of Artillery and Guided Missiles at Fort Bliss in Texas.

He graduated for The Youngstown University with a Mechanical Engineering degree, and was a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. This propelled him to his long career with General Electric Corp. culminating with working on the Apollo Missions thru NASA. It was during this time; he met his precious wife of 47 years. Betty Jane Helton Harris. Of Johnson City, TN. (also proceeded him in death).

Dwight was also an author. He penned a series of fictional historical books. “JC and Angus”, “Alice and Coonie” and “Centurion Sameness” among others.

After living in many locations across the Untied States, they settled in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Upon Mrs. Harris’s death, he and his daughter moved to Boone, NC where she and her family have historical roots.

On October 1st Dwight, aka “The Grand Pa” passed into the stars of Heaven with his daughter and best friend JB, “the Jay Bird” by his side. He has left behind many caring family and local friends. Dwight especially loved his friends at Appalachian Brian Estates, those who carefully watched over him, his fun antics with elevator friends, folks with whom he interacted daily and his wonderful “table 15 mates”. All were such precious friends to him, and I thank you. Further information will follow

As D said each time I left, “don’t get lost” (meaning come back soon) and each phone call ended with; and as I am ending now too:

“Bye for now”

David Taylor Richardson

June 23, 1945 ~ October 1, 2024

David Taylor Richardson, age 79, of Vilas, passed away at his home October 1, 2024 surrounded by family and friends. Born June 23, 1945 in Caldwell County, he was a son of Dallas Paul and Mae Taylor Richardson.

In his younger years David enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring old cars and later in life discovered a creative ability for drawing and painting.

David will always be remembered by his family as the beloved husband of Shirley, and the loving dad and Paw to his daughters and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Presnell Richardson and his daughters, Kim Hicks, Amy Richardson and Teresa Pardue (Jason) all of Vilas; seven grandchildren, Lauren Hicks and fiancé, Kevin Church, Kelsey Pope (Hank) David Hicks, Bella Pardue (Dakota) Addy and Sam Pardue and Lily Taylor: three great grandchildren, Jase Ward, Hadley and Scarlett Church; and sisters-in-law, Becky Richardson of Vilas, and Texie Richardson, of Vale, Kathy Dayton of Fleetwood, Linda Presnell of Vilas and Becky Presnell of Butler, TN. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffery Paul Richardson and his brothers, Don and Jerry Richardson.

“Dear to our hearts are the memories that we have made together through the years held forever in our hearts”.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, October 11, 2024 from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Memorial Services for David will be private.

A very special ‘Thank You’ to Amorem Hospice for their love and special care given to our family.

The family suggests memorials in memory of David be sent to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 29645.

Deloris Pauline (Guy) Lentz

December 16, 1941 ~ October 2, 2024

Deloris Pauline Guy Lentz, age 82, died Wednesday October 2, 2024. She

was the daughter of Stewart Guy and Susie Ward Guy Trivett of Flat Springs,

North Carolina. Deloris moved to Blowing Rock in the early 1960s where she

met her husband of 40 years, Guy Lentz. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and aunt, full of life, humor, and creativity. She loved all beautiful things.



Deloris was preceded in death by her father and mother, her stepfather, Haskel Trivett, her husband, and her brothers Kurt, Roger, and Vernon Guy and special cousin Lois Bunton. She is survived by her sons, Stewart and Ralph Lentz of Blowing Rock, her sister, Linda Clawson of Flat Springs, her sisters-in laws Karen and Nancy Guy and Mary Lentz. She is also survived by a number of beloved nephews and nieces, grand nieces, and great nephews and nieces.



We will miss you Pug until we see you again.



The family will receive friends Saturday morning, October 12, 2024 from 11:30 until 1 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone. Graveside services will follow Saturday afternoon at 1:30 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr. Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Eric Wilson

September 1, 1964 – September 29, 2024

Aleric (Eric) Franklin Wilson, 60 of Boone passed away Sunday, September 29, 2024, at his home.

Eric is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marlene Church Wilson of the home, his daughter, Amanda Nichole Wilson, of Vero Beach, Florida, two stepsons Chase Dillard and Corbin Dillard of Boone, North Carolina, his brother Jeff Wilson (Michelle) of Clearwater, Florida, and brother Bart Morrison of Chesapeake, Virginia, and father George Wilson of Boone, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his sister Judi Wilson, Mother Carol West, Stepfather James West, and grandparents.

A private memorial will be held at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers a fund has been set up to aid the family with expenses at this difficult time. Contributions can be made via check to Marlene Wilson 200 Owens Drive, Boone, NC 28607 or Venmo Marlene-wilson1. Your support is deeply appreciated.

Martha Brown Rutledge

July 18, 1965 – October 5, 2024

Martha Ellen Brown Rutledge, age 59, died Saturday, October 5, 2024 at her home.

She was born July 18, 1965, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Fred and Arlene Brown. She was a homemaker and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church,

She is survived by her husband Greg Rutledge of Wilkesboro, a son Larkin Brown of Wilkesboro, a daughter Taylor Rutledge of Wilkesboro, a son Garrett Rutledge of Wilkesboro, a sister Lydia R. Brown of Granite Falls, three brothers, Nolan Brown of Lenoir, Clay Brown of Wilkesboro and Len Brown of Mebane. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Gary Watson will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, C/O Gary Sponholz 1690 Big Flatts Church Road Fleetwood, NC 28626.

