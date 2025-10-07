Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 7th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Jack William Kearney

April 8, 2004 ~ September 26, 2025

Jack was a gentle soul – quick to smile, always ready to laugh and deeply loyal to the people he loved. Jack was born April 8, 2004 in Boston MA and always so fondly remembered his first five years home in Wellesley MA. He grew up in Stowe VT’s caring community, he cherished days spent on local trails,in the river and swimming holes most often with his beloved dog, Hugo, by his side. Jack found joy in the easy camaraderie and innocent adventures of his tight crew formed in elementary school and sustained to this day. Known for his sweet nature and curious mind, Jack’s enthusiasm and wit shone through in every conversation.



After Jack’s diagnosis with ALD, he faced profound medical challenges with quiet courage and grace – yet he never let them define him. He continued to find happiness in life’s simple pleasures, whether exploring new places on his travels or gathering for thoughtful discussions and new experiences. A true seeker of knowledge and meaning, Jack often quoted Anthony Bourdain “Travel is not a reward for working, it’s education for living”. He lived that belief fully – seeing travel not as a reward but as a way to understand the world and his place in it.



Jack’s faith in God and his deep connection to nature shone through his creative writing and poetry. He believed in slowing down, listening closely to life, and staying true to himself. His family fondly called him “the leisure king”, a title he wore with a grin – for Jack understood the art of being present or simply enjoying the moment. There was a peacefulness about him, an inner beauty that drew people in. To know Jack was to experience genuine kindness and authenticity. Jack was unapologetically himself and he touched everyone he met.



At the time of Jack’s passing, he had made Boone, NC his home enrolled at Appalachian State University. Arriving at App State decidedly Undecided in choosing a major, Religious Studies resonated and he had confidently decided on declaring his major. He had reached his stride exploring all that the Appalachian community and the University had to teach him, a member of the Religious Studies Club, the Presbyterian Episcopal Campus Ministry and the Gospel Choir embracing his love of music and faith. He believed deeply in balance, seeing life as a whole picture and finding his place in the beauty of this earth.



Jack shared a special bond with his mother – his best friend, skiing buddy, music festival companion, and greatest champion. Jack and his father, Sean, enjoyed countless concerts and sporting events together,and his older brother Flynn offered him steady support and unwavering strength. Jack is survived by his loving grandmother, Judie Palleschi who not only adored him through her gentle wisdom, but also taught him the true meaning of joy, kindness, and living fully. Jack is also survived by his grandmother Linda Kearney, sustained by her unconditional love, and his grandfather Tim Kearney. Jack’s legacy is left to the field of Adrenoleukodystrophy research through the generous donation of his brain and spinal cord in the hope that his life may help others facing the same struggles. To honor Jack donations may be made to ALD Connect Breakthrough Research Fund, a bold initiative to accelerate discovery and improve the lives of those affected by adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

https://aldconnect.org/clinical-trials-and-research/breakthrough-research-fund/



His kindness, laughter, and the warmth he brought to those around him will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew him. Jack’s life will be celebrated Oct 7, 2025 at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone at 4pm followed by a ceremony at Price Lake. Further celebration upcoming in Cape Cod MA and next Spring near his birthday in Stowe VT, details forthcoming.

Katheryn Lynn (Hicks) Caudill

July 3, 1962 ~ October 1, 2025

Katheryn Hicks Caudill, age 63, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2025. She was born in Avery County the daughter of Len and Annie Hicks.

Katheryn is survived by her father Len Hicks of Banner Elk. Katheryn was preceded in death by her mother Annie Hicks, her husband Chris Caudill, her grandparents Ben and Marie Hicks and Casel and Rosezell Keener of Banner Elk.

After attending college Katheryn served as a police officer in Charlotte, NC for several years before returning back home to the Banner Elk area to marry the love of her life Chris Caudill. Katheryn loved animals of all types but especially her cats, Ghost, Luna, and Shade. She enjoyed making art, visiting the ocean and traveling.

A celebration of Katheryn Caudill’s life will be celebrated privately by family and friends on Sunday, October 5th at 1:30PM. Please call 423-341-9113/605-838-0356 or email: akkeener@yahoo.com for location.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 4 from 11:00am – 3:00pm at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Katheryn’s favorite charity: World Wildlife Fund at https://www.worldwildlife.org

Roger Newton

February 26, 1951 – September 30, 2025

2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Roger Everette Newton, 74, of Fleetwood, NC passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service, and countless lives touched by his ministry and compassion. Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debbie Newton, three sons – Benjamin, Joshua, and Caleb, and three grandchildren -Gwyneth, Emery, and Everette. A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Roger’s family asks that you show your appreciation for his life by donating in his name to two of his favorite ministries – Operation Christmas Child and Gideon’s International.

Roger was born on February 26th, 1951, to Bennie and Mozelle Newton and grew up in the rolling hills of Morganton on his family’s farm while his father worked at the nearby Drexel Furniture factory. As a teenager, Roger developed a life-long love of muscle cars and working on them – including owning his own, tricked out Ford Mustang that could shoot flames out of the exhaust pipes.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, answering the call to duty with the same dedication that would characterize his entire life. In the fall of 1971, while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, Roger met his future wife while riding the “love bus” – a colorful bus that picked up people going to a local church. They were engaged before Roger was deployed overseas in the spring of 1972.

He put his mechanical skills to work as a crew chief for the F-4 fighter jets. While stationed in Thailand he also found a love for ministry volunteering with local missionaries. Roger was sent back stateside when the war ended in the fall of 1972. In June 1973, Roger married the love of his life, Deborah Alice Newton, beginning a story that would span over five decades.

Roger got an early-out in April of 1974 and went to work for NASA at the Johnson Space Center at White Sands, New Mexico. While there he worked on the Mars Space Rover and the Soyuz capsule. Afterwards, Roger worked on an associate’s degree at New Mexico State while Debbie finished her education degree. Their first son, Ben, was born in the spring of 1975.

That fall of 1975, the new family moved to Waco where Roger finished his Bachelor’s Degree at Baylor University. Though originally intending to become a Doctor, Roger felt the call to ministry and started at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX in the fall of 1976. He graduated with a Master’s of Divinity in the spring of 1980 and was ordained as a Baptist Minister.

Roger took up his first pastorate in Bostic, NC at Concord Baptist Church where Roger and Debbie’s second son, Joshua, was born in 1980. Roger moved to Rockingham, NC in 1982 to serve at Cartledge Creek Baptist Church where a third son, Caleb, was welcomed to the family

in 1983. While serving in Rockingham, Roger and Debbie felt the call to be missionaries. The family of five was packed and ready to go overseas when Roger and Debbie received the devastating news that their son, Joshua, had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Roger spoke later of how the experience of caring for a sick child helped prepare him for a later career as a Hospice Chaplain. After a trying year in Dallas, TX while Joshua received treatment at a top cancer center, the family received an invitation to serve in the country of Norway in Europe. Roger served in Norway for 6 years from 1986 to 1992. He travelled across the country training Norwegian Baptists on Evangelism and Church planting, sharing his faith and passion, and building lifelong relationships. He also went on special missions’ trips, including a trip behind the iron curtain to Poland and Romania visiting the underground churches in those countries. Roger also completed his Doctorate in Evangelism while overseas.

The Newton family returned to the US in 1992, and Roger took up a pastoral role with Trinity Baptist Church and later Pine Swamp Baptist Church. In the late 1990s Roger found a new career as a Hospice Chaplain, a role for which it seemed he had been preparing his whole life. Roger found profound purpose as a Hospice Chaplain, where his gentle spirit and compassionate presence brought comfort to countless families during their most difficult moments. His ability to sit with those who were suffering, to listen without judgment, and to offer hope in the midst of sorrow was a gift that touched hundreds of lives.

During a stint away from Hospice, Roger also ran the Ashe Pregnancy Center for several years, extending his pastoral care to young women struggling. Roger returned to Hospice where he continued until retirement. As a Hospice Chaplin across several Blueridge counties, Roger touched the lives of hundreds of people. It was not an uncommon site for people to walk up to Roger and tell him how profoundly he had affected their lives by caring for a loved one.

After 2021, Roger’s health began to deteriorate as he started dialysis due to failing kidney function. Even in those dark days of sickness, Roger continued to touch the lives of his family, friends, fellow patients and doctors – right up until the morning of September 30th when his Lord finally called him home.

Roger’s impact cannot be measured in years alone, but in the lives, he changed, the souls he comforted, and the faith he inspired. Whether from the pulpit, at a hospital bedside, or across the kitchen table, Roger always showed a passion for life and a deep compassion for those the Lord placed in his path. He will be missed, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

Geoffrey Lee Miller

June 29, 1963 – September 25, 2025

Geoffrey Lee Miller, also lovingly known as Geoff, Dad, Pops, and “Boofgall” of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, September 25th, 2025. A private family ceremony will be held in his hometown of Boone, North Carolina, to honor him.

Geoff was born on June 29, 1963. He was the son of the late Wilma Jean Eggers Miller and Earnest Hoover Miller, who preceded him in death, along with his brother, Greg Miller. Geoff is survived by his wife, Ciss, whom he commonly called “System”. He is also survived by his caring step-mom, Darline Miller; his brother, Michael Miller; his children, Derek Cox, Roddie Hughes, Adam Miller and wife, Kim, Ashlee Sasser and husband, Holt, and Georgie Miller and partner, Trenton Ditch, as well as his nephew, Eric Miller. His legacy is continued by four grandchildren: Riley Sasser, Caden and Cooper Cox, and Chaney Miller.

Geoff was a senior computer programming manager at First Acceptance for more than ten years. In addition to being a dedicated employee, Geoff enjoyed cooking for his family and was affectionately called Geoff Boyardee. He used ingredients such as tomatoes, peppers, and basil that he grew in his garden. Geoff’s happy place was Carova Beach, where he enjoyed playing cornnhole and cards, fishing, and walking on the beach with his family. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and attended games every season. He adored his “pigeons” as he called them, Ted the dog, and Aslan, his maine coon. Geoff took great pleasure in driving his Jeep Wrangler and giving and receiving the trademark wave from other Jeep drivers.

Geoff’s kindness was apparent to everyone. He brightened each day with a smile and a laugh. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed, especially by family, but in truth by all who knew him.

Linda Lee Hicks Isaacs

July 22, 1948 – September 29, 2025

Vilas, NC- Mrs. Linda Lee Hicks Isaacs, age 77, died Monday, September 29, 2025, in Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born July 22, 1948, in Glade Springs, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late James and Nancy Stanley Hicks.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Hicks.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Dale Isaacs; 2 sons, Ronnie Isaacs, Jr. and wife Heather of Creston; Lonnie Isaacs of Vilas; her daughter, Melinda Kyle and husband Kenny of Banner Elk; 3 brothers, Jim Hicks and wife Helen of Vilas; Bill Hicks of Vilas; Ernest Hicks of Vilas; 2 sisters, Ellen Hicks of Vilas; Janet Watson of Mt. City, TN; 7 Grandchildren, Justin Presnell, Banner Elk; Austin Presnell and wife Molly of Banner Elk; Dustin Presnell and wife Breanna of Banner Elk; Kyle Isaacs of Vilas; Whitney Isaacs of Creston; Brandon Isaacs of Creston; Hunter Isaacs of Vilas; 5 Great-Grandchildren, Landon, Aiden, Westen, Aleeah, Valentina and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 4, 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Reverend Thomas Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Vanderpool Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Service.

James C. Cantrell

June 24, 1931 – October 2, 2025

James C. Cantrell age 94 of Boone, passed away Thursday October 2, 2025, at his home.

He was born June 24, 1931, in Henderson County, North Carolina. A son of the late Crawford and Mary Stepp Cantrell. He taught drafting and designing, was a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church and was a veteran having served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Cantrell of the home; two daughters, Evalyn Sudderth and husband George of Blowing Rock and Renada Miller and husband Mitch of Boone; two granddaughters, the Blackwood family and April Ramsey and husband Derek of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; and one grandson, Chip Sudderth and wife Audrey of Bolivia, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Schoonover of the home; Belicia Schoonover of West End, North Carolina; Chase Sudderth, Eliza Sudderth, Aidan Sudderth, Imogene Sudderth all of Bolivia, North Carolina and Jax Ramsey of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. He is also survived by six great grandchildren of the late William Darren Cantrell.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Cantrell, and a son William Darren Cantrell.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM Sunday at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Western North Carolina Hurricane Helene Relief, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Ruth Young

April 16, 1930 – September 26, 2025

Ruth Young, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 26, 2025. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, William (Bill) Young, her mother and father, the Reverend Robert & Marilyn Pettigrew, her son-in-law Don Critcher, and her sister-in-law Fran Pettigrew.

She was born in 1930 in Miami FL the proud daughter of Nathalie Dell Fuller.

Ruth met the love of her life, Bill Young while attending Florida State University. After graduating they married and began the great adventures of their life.

Ruth taught school in Orange County FL. After moving to Shelby, she became the librarian at Polkville elementary school. She was a dedicated teacher for over 20 years and cared about each of her students. She and Bill were members of Aldersgate Methodist Church for over 50 years. In retirement, Ruth spent countless hours volunteering for Cleveland Regional Health Center/Atrium Health and traveled across the world with Bill with the Friendship Force, the Red Cross Disaster Relief team and the Boy Scouts of America. In her last years she resided in western NC near family with her husband. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her sisters Diane Holt (Ted) and Jean Grey, her brother Dale Pettigrew, her son Bruce Young (Jan), her daughters Marilynn Patterson (Scott), Beth Critcher and Nancy Satterfield (Phil), as well as 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Ruth’s love, patience, guidance, strength and especially her sense of humor will remain in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Boone or donations for school supplies may be made to your local school classrooms in honor of Ms. Ruth’s love of learning.

A private service was held earlier.

Robert David Graybeal

December 30, 1950 – October 1, 2025

Robert David (RD) Graybeal, age 74, of Deep Gap, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 1st.

Born on December 30, 1950, in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Roy Lee Graybeal and Sarah Wellborn Graybeal.

RD graduated from Watauga High School in 1969. Shortly afterward, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in the 1st Cavalry Division. He later graduated from Caldwell Community College with an associate degree.

In 1976, he married the love of his life, beginning a journey that spanned nearly five decades. Together, they built a life filled with cherished memories and unwavering devotion to their family. He was a proud father who loved his children with his whole heart.

A jack of all trades, RD worked as a wholesale salesman for Sealtest Milk and owned and operated Graybeal Christmas Trees. He retired from Blue Ridge Electric after 29 years of dedicated service as a Construction Engineer. He took great pride in his work, leaving behind a legacy of kindness that touched countless lives in the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Herman and Sally Coffey; sisters Faye Hicks (Frank) and Betty Upchurch; brothers Wayne Graybeal and Gary Graybeal; and brother-in-law Arvil Baker.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Graybeal; two children, Catherine Dienst (Mitch) and Bobby Graybeal; and four beloved grand-dogs. He also leaves behind two sisters, Donna Huffstetler (Gary) and Joyce Baker; sisters-in-law Linda Graybeal and Nina Graybeal; brothers-in-law Sam Coffey and Bill Coffey; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

RD’s home was always filled with love and laughter. His open heart and welcoming nature created a space where everyone felt like family. He will be truly missed.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 5:30 until 7:00.

Randall James

February 7, 1962 – September 25, 2025

Randall James, age 63, of Boone, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Jonas Ridge Assisted Living Facility.

He was born on February 7, 1962 in Guilford County, North Carolina, a son of the late Baxter Smith James and the late Peggy Harmon.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Baxter Smith James; Mother, Peggy Ann James,

Randall leaves behind to cherish his memory Brother, Ricky James of Boone, NC; Sister, Kimberly James of Goodyear, AZ; Two nieces Brittany James of Charlotte NC and Courtney James of Greenville SC.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation McAlpine Adult Care, Assisted Living of Morganton and Jonas Ridge Assisted Living of Jonas Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Jonas Ridge Activities Funds, PO Box 338 Jonas Ridge NC. 28641.

Teena McNeely

May 14, 1936 – September 29, 2025

Teena McNeely, age 89, of Pineola, North Carolina went to be with her Lord Monday, September 29, 2025 at her residence.

She was born in Avery County, NC to the late Howard Henry Vance and Lola Clark Vance. She was the youngest and last surviving member of 12 children. In addition to her parents and siblings, Teena was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, BW McNeely.

Teena worked at Shadowline and at Western Carolina Center where she worked with Special Ed youth. Her interests included sewing and crafts, cooking and canning,gardening and especially tending to her flowers. She and BW enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida for 25 years. Her greatest gift was her smile and making everyone around her feel loved. Teena loved her Lord and was a lifelong member of the Pineola Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debbie and husband Duane Kuykendall of Pineola , grandson Jason and wife Miriam of Monroe GA, granddaughter Charlotte Kuykendall, grandson Brenden Kuykendall and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at the Pineola Baptist Church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Following the visitation, graveside services will be held at the Fork Mountain Cemetery in Newland with Rev. Rufus Biddix officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Kuykendall, Creed Cuthbertson, Bill McNeely, Wade Vance, Jr., Matthew Gilpin, Paul Harris.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Linda Benfield for being there, Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, and to Compassionate Hearts Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pineola Baptist Church Building Fund, Pineola, NC 28662 or to the charity of choice.

A beautiful life

That came to and end,

she died as she lived,

everyone’s friend

In our heart’s

a memory

will always be kept,

of one we loved,

and will never forget.

Jay Trivett

August 22, 1939 – October 2, 2025

James F. Trivett, 86, of Elk Park, NC passed away at home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Cranberry, NC to Walter Raleigh and Hattie Oaks Trivett. He was the 7th of 8 children. He attended Elk Park Elementary School and Cranberry High School. At 19 years of age he moved to Indiana with friends to find work. There he met the love of his life, Diana Jo Ward. They married June 24, 1960. They just celebrated 65 years of marriage in June.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hattie Trivett. Sisters Joyce Gilbert (Ernie) and Cleo Wooten (Leo) and brother Walter Raymond Trivett (Rose Edna Turbyfill) and brother in law Delmer Laws. A son, James (Jimmy) Ferd Trivett Jr and daughter Shirley Anne Shatzer.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, a daughter, Mary Jane Skaar. Grandchildren James, Bethany, Nathaniel (Elizabeth), Caleb and Evan Skaar. Hattie Lewis (Andrew) and Allen Shatzer. Great grandchildren Dante’ Skaar, Katie and Kendra Lewis, Ezekiel Kincaid and Maeve Skaar. Sisters Betty Jean Winters, Sue Laws, Delores Durham (Bill) and a brother Robert (Bobby) Trivett (Hazel) and many nieces and nephews.

James, known as Jay, was a hardworking man who would drop anything to help anyone. He could do it all! Plumbing, electrical, building, mechanical, and woodworking. He loved camping, gardening, fishing, hunting and story telling. He lived a life full of adventure and loved to tell the stories to anyone who wanted to listen and we all loved hearing them, over and over. He loved spending time with family. He retired from Dana Corporation, Marion, Indiana after 30 years of service and moved back to his childhood home. Decoration and family reunion was the highlight of the year for him. The family have come for many decades to his home place to share time and a meal. Hurricane Helene came one inch, literally, from destroying that home and he helped rebuild it. Jay and Diana loved genealogy and have researched both families back many generations. He loved traveling and visiting historical places. They have been to every state except Alaska and Vermont. He leaves behind for his family a legacy and heritage of love, values, honor, and pride. He will be so missed.

Funeral services for Jay will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 11:00 am in the Rhododendron Chapel in Roan Mountain with Pastor Brent Nidiffer. Music will be under the direction of Judy Shomaker. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 on Tuesday morning at the Rhododendron Chapel.

Interment will follow in the Mollie Guinn Family Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent love and support they provided, not only to Jay, but to his family. In lieu of flowers, they ask that memorials be made to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Daniel Weld Johnson

October 16, 1952 – October 5, 2025

A faithful follower of Christ and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after courageously fighting the past 28 years following a spinal cord injury.

Born with a love for the outdoors, he found great joy in fly fishing and tying flies, passions that reflected his patience, skill, and appreciation for God’s creation. He graduated from Montana State University and dedicated 25 years of service to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, where he was admired for his hard work and integrity.

A man of deep faith, he served for many years as a deacon at First Baptist Church Crossnore, leading by example and offering a servant’s heart to all who knew him. He was also the proud co-owner of Johnson Brothers Nursery, where he grew and sold award-winning Christmas trees that became cherished symbols of joy for countless families.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Eula, his son Daniel, and his daughter Emily Dellinger (Andrew). He was a proud and adoring grandfather to his precious grandsons, Jeremiah Johnson and Ryan Dellinger, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his brother, Herbie Johnson, along with many nieces and nephews who treasured his guidance and love.

He looks forward to reuniting with his father, Herbie Sr., and fishing again on the riverbank. He is eager to see his mother, Aldie, his sister, Barbara, and his sister-in-law, Chris, as together they share a joyful fish fry on Heaven’s riverbank.

Visitation and Service

The family will receive friends from 6:00–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday , October 8th at First Baptist Church Crossnore, with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. There will be no graveside service.

Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:

● Avery County Transportation

175 Linville Street, Newland, NC 28657

● Amorem Hospice Care

902 Kirkwood Street NE Lenior, NC 28645

The family expresses deep gratitude to Avery County Transportation for their faithful and dependable service in providing transportation to and from dialysis, and to Amorem Hospice for their excellent care and dedication to his comfort.

His legacy of faith, strength, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you.

I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you,

I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

—John 14:1-3