Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 29, 2024

Carolyn Eugenia (Crowe) Moore

June 14, 1935 ~ October 11, 2024

Carolyn Eugenia Crowe Moore, 89, of Boone, NC, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

on Friday, October 11, 2024 after a period of declining health.



Born June 14, 1935, to Earl and Lula Powell Crowe in Los Angeles, CA, Carolyn received her

Master of Arts in Health and Physical Education from Appalachian State University. Carolyn taught

physical education and coached girls’ basketball at Cove Creek High School and later moved to Watauga High School when it opened. Upon the opening of Hardin Park School, Carolyn began teaching PE there where she remained until her retirement.



Carolyn was an avid golfer and served as the past president of the Ladies Golf Association at Boone Golf Club. She was also the owner/operator of the 105 Flea Market.



In addition to her parents and her husband, James “Jim” Halys Moore, she was preceded in death by infant daughter, Catherine Frances Moore. She was also predeceased by her sister, Rachel

Crowe Yancey, and a brother, Earl Douglas Crowe.



Carolyn is survived by her sons, James “Martin” Moore (Kathy) of Blowing Rock, NC and Morgan

Halys Moore of Boone, NC. She is also survived by her granddaughters Danielle Moore-Thomas (Russell Kaufman-Pace) of Blowing Rock, NC and Leah Maureen Moore of Bastrop, TX. Additionally, she is survived by a brother, Jim Crowe; niece Marcey Y. Dunlap; and nephew, Brad Yancey; nieces, Tamara Moore and Tina Moore Ashby.



A private entombment was held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at Mount Lawn Memorial

Park and Gardens in Boone, NC. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday,

November 16, 2024 with receiving friends at 1:00 pm and service beginning at 2:00 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers, but suggests donations to the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, PO Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Hardin Park School PE program or the Watauga High School sports program.

Joan Alberta (Rosenblad) Stanton

April 29, 1932 ~ October 13, 2024

Joan Alberta Rosenblad Stanton, age 92, of Linville NC, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 13th, 2024.



Joan was born in Portland, Maine on April 29th, 1932, the daughter of Albert August Rosenblad and Katherine Augusta Simpson Rosenblad. She was married to James William Stanton, her loving husband

of seventy years.



Joan is survived by her three sons, Cris (Jean) Stanton of Pickins, South Carolina, Carl (Sue) Stanton of Banner Elk, North Carolina, and Craig (Mary Jeanne) Stanton of Bristow, Virginia; Adrienne Stanton of Bealeton, Virginia; 8 grandchildren Seth (Julie) Stanton, Sarah (Darren) Young, Jessica (Todd) Coombs, Michael (Carolyn) Stanton, Katherine Stanton, Andrew (Ashley) Stanton, and Jonathan (Brittany) Stanton; and 11 great grandchildren Rosemary, Everett, Charlise, Amelia, Matthias, Abigail, Genevieve, Roland, Logan, Ava, and Blake.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, and grandson, Daniel Stanton.



The family will hold a private memorial service at Mountainside Lutheran Church Linville, NC.

In lieu of flowers we invite you to donate in memory of Joan Stanton to the Mountainside Lutheran

Church of Linville, NC.

Ernest Lynn Pardue

July 18, 1957 ~ October 14, 2024

Ernest Lynn Pardue, age 67, of Sweetwater Lane, Vilas, the Bethel community, passed away Monday morning, October l4, 2024 at his home. Born July 18, 1957 in Watauga County, he was a son of Ernest Lee and Georgia Swift Pardue. Ernest was a member of Union Baptist Church. Lynn was a carpet installer and most of his working career was with Abby Carpet in Boone. Lynn dearly loved his late wife, Rachel and family. His favorite past time was visiting with friends and listening to music. Lynn enjoyed expressing his artistic abilities with color pencils by creating greeting cards and portraits.

He is survived by his brother, Mike Pardue and wife, Rebecca, of Vilas; and a number cousins, including Glenda Atkins of Zionville and Beth and Deana.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Coffey Pardue.

Memorial services for Lynn Pardue will be private.

The family wishes to thank all Lynn’s family and friends who kept him in their prayers during his illness, including Rebecca Pardue, Debi, Anita, Virginia, Carla, Daniel, David, A. G., Cindy and Jack and to express appreciation to the staffs of Amorem Health and Hospice and Watauga Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Austin & Barnes to assist family with expenses.

Wesley Olen Stevens

June 27, 1935 ~ October 18, 2024

Mr. Wesley Olen Stevens, age 89, of Emory Greer Road, Zionville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2024. Born June 27, 1935 in Watauga County, he was a son of Olen and Mamie Pennell Stevens.

Wesley was a member of Zionville Baptist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He and his wife traveled all across the country, visiting every state except Alaska and Hawaii. He worked as a truck driver for Watauga Ready Mix for more than 40 years, delivering concrete all over Watauga County and surrounding areas. He was most proud of his deliveries to the Blue Ridge Parkway for construction of the Viaduct near Grandfather Mountain. He was also honored to receive the distinguished ‘Driver of the Year’ Award. His favorite pastime was listening to Bluegrass Gospel Music. In his younger days, he always looked forward to participating in the annual Wagon Train from Lenoir to Boone, and hunting deer, coon, birds and especially grouse. Wesley loved being with his favorite dog ‘Blue’.

He is survived by his wife, Johnsie Cornett Stevens; sons, Gary Stevens and wife, Alice, of Vilas, and Danny Stevens and wife, Teresa, of Mountain City, Tennessee, and daughter, Patricia Hodges and husband, James (Will), of Vilas; seven grandchildren, Todd Stevens and wife, Jennifer, Crystal Stevens Turbyfill and husband, Tim, Jeffrey Hodges and friend, Brandy, Jeremy Hodges, Gina Byrd and husband, Allan, Andrea Tester and Kayla Cook and husband, Conor; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Naomi Isaacs and husband, Earl , of Vilas. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Cornett, Virginia Lewis and Artruda Wagner, and brother, Irvin Stevens.

Funeral services for Wesley Stevens will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, October 23, 2024 at 2 o’clock at Zionville Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ray Branch and Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Zionville Baptist Church, 8174 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, NC 28698.

Mary Sue Aldridge

December 27, 1955 ~ September 3, 2024

Mary Sue Aldridge 68, of Raleigh, NC unexpectedly passed away at her residence on September 3rd, 2024.

She was born on December 27th, 1955 in Hickory, North Carolina, to Dillard and Effie Lou Cheek Aldridge. Mary Sue was the oldest daughter of three children.

Mary Sue had a long career beginning as a drafting engineer working in Newland, NC, then moved to Wilkesboro, NC. She transferred to Raleigh in 1990 and began work as an Engineer Technician for the NC Department of Transportation. She continued working with them for 30 years, becoming a Transportation Engineering Supervisor, Division of Highways at NC Department of Transportation, until she retired in February of 2016.

Mary Sue loved cooking, gardening, traveling, reading, collecting depression glass, doll houses and above all, her beloved puppies and kitties with too many to name over the years.

The Nature Conservancy was also very important to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Dillard Aldridge. Mary Sue is survived by her sister, Carol Ann Aldridge of Blowing Rock, NC and also numerous aunts and cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Please consider making a contribution to The Nature Conservancy in her name.

Judy Haire Criss

October 19, 2024

Mrs. Judy Haire Criss, age 67, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Eugene Criss; sister, Jeane Delacruz; two nephews; one niece, and seventeen great nieces and nephews.

She led an amazing and adventurous life working in tourism. She loved wildlife, whale watching, scuba diving, her dogs and most of all, the beach.

Services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2024 at 3:00 PM at Midway Baptist church, 1670 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694

The family suggests memorials go to Disaster Relief for either NC Baptist on Mission or Samaritan’s Purse.

Mable Christine (Townsend) Jones

June 27, 1945 ~ October 19, 2024

Mrs. Mable Townsend Jones, age 79, of Nellis Townsend Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab. Born June 27, 1945 in Avery County, she was a daughter of Nellis James and Lona Victoria Townsend. Mable was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She was employed as a cashier for a brief time at the A&P then retired after nearly 40 years at the Winn-Dixie. Mable love her family dearly and especially loved and enjoyed all of her grand babies. She hand crafted quilts for all of her children and stitched a special one for each grandchild. For as long as she was physically able, each year she planted and tended the family vegetable garden.

Mable is survived by her daughter, Teresa Ann Teague of Mountain City, Tennessee, and sons, Terry Franklin Jones and wife Teresa of Vilas, and Tony Lee Jones of Boone; her sister, Shirley Icenhour and husband, David, of Jonesville; six grandchildren, Kristy Ann West and husband John, Chasity Lynn Teague, Tracy Dawn Teague, Jamie Jones, Richard Lee Jones and wife, Tiffany, and MacKenzie Lois Jones; eight great grandchildren and two great granddaughters on the way. Many nieces and nephews and friend, Lois Isaacs also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Franklin Jones, and her sister, Barbara Townsend Greene.

Funeral services for Mable Jones will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2024 at 1 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. David Icenhour. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Those attending graveside services will meet at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, 521 Old East King Street in Boone at 2:15 PM.

The family suggests memorials to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, 336 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Earl Eston Proffit

October 26, 1948 ~ October 21, 2024

Earl Eston Proffit, age 75 of Todd, passed away Monday, October 21, 2024. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Marvin and Helen Stevens Proffit.

If you knew Earl, you knew what a man is supposed to be. Earl lived as close to Exodus 21:5 as possible. He kept life simple. He was a Veteran, husband, father, grandfather and pops to Janie. He loved God first and he showed that by being a faithful church member and deacon to his church that he bragged on and invited people to even in his last days of life.

Second you knew Earl by his best friend and the love of his life, they were such an example of what marriage truly is and have passed down the love and happiness to their children and grandchildren.

Third came his children who he spent all his extra time after work with, whether it was them waiting at the door to go outside and play ball or kneeling at their family alter every night before bed. Earl was sold out to them until the end. Then came Gracie and Lily. Paws girls that he cheered for on the ball field, taught to drive, took them to the sale and bought every animal possible but most of all he encouraged them in the Lord always. After that Logan and Ellie came and he loved them and taught Logan how to work outside and as Logan says, was “The best example he has ever had.” As for Ellie they joked and picked at each other and never failed to pray together at night before bed. And his latest blessing was hearing about his soon to come great-granddaughter Miss Tinsley Grace, as he told Nana, that’s so good. She will know exactly who her Paw Earl was and what he was all about. It is safe to say we all agree that toward the end of his sickness, he was still making us laugh, think and love more and more every day. What more could you ask for out of such a wonderful Man of God? Nothing.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Pitts; and a brother Harold Proffit.

Earl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Iva Dean Proffit; a son Eric Proffit and wife Kelly; grandchildren Gracie Silvers and husband Dakota, Lily Proffit, Logan and Ellie Jane Harral; sister-in-law Janie Beach and husband Tim; brother-in-law Toney Kincaid and wife Cathy.

The family wishes to thank Amorem Hospice for all of the love and care that they provided.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private in the family cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, prior to the services, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the donors own church in the form of tithes.

Corrie Reinhart

August 27, 1953 ~ October 24, 2024

Corrie L. Reinhart, 71, of Boone, NC, died October 24, 2024, at home under hospice care due to

complications of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.



Corrie Lee Reinhart was born August 27, 1953, in Sioux Falls, SD and was adopted by Lloyd and

Pernella (Penny) Reinhart in September of the same year. He grew up in the Vienna, SD, area and

graduated from Hazel High School in 1971. He attended South Dakota State University from 1971 to

1975. He was united in marriage to Rosalie (Rose) King on October 21, 1978, in Brookings, SD. He was

blessed with 2 children, Gregory in 1981, and Meghan in 1985.



Corrie spent over 30 years as the Business Manager of General Motors automobile dealerships in Mitchell and Yankton, SD. He was a proud member of the General Motors Accounting Circle of Excellence and was recognized for his silver award of 25 years of excellence from General Motors. He retired in 2002 due to poor health and moved to Pittsburgh, PA where Rose was working. He subsequently moved to Boone, NC, in 2009, when Rose’s employment brought them to the High Country.



In his retirement he enjoyed genealogy, especially his Reinhart family. He also spent time traveling to Rose’s places of employment in Lima, OH; New Wilmington, PA; and North Manchester, IN.



Corrie is survived by his wife, Rose; his son, Greg and daughter, Meghan, all of Boone, NC; a special

sister, Darla (Dale) Lindner of Watertown, SD; a sister-in-law, Rhonda King (Emily Baxter) of Mitchell, SD; special nieces Jody (Darin) Larson of Garretson, SD, Kari (Matt) Thill of Florence, SD, and special nephew Dalles (Thesa) Lindner of Watertown, SD and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Pernella (Penny) Reinhart; his paternal

grandparents, Levi and Lucy Reinhart; his maternal grandparents, Inga and Einer Jordeth; his maternal grandfather Peter Solbak, his in-laws, Donald and Mildred King; his special parents, Obert and Vivian Williams, his special friend, Jordan Dog Reinhart; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to UNC Health – Appalachian, especially Drs. Dan Goble and Kevin Wolfe; AppFamily Medicine, especially Drs. Zach Lindsey and David Brendle; Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, especially Dr. Khurram Tariq; Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, especially Larry Stout and Delilah Villanueva; Amorem Palliative and Hospice Care, especially Donna Tate, Ally Postlethwaite and Rev. Dr. Billy Norris; Centerwell Home Health especially Richard Fulton; Watauga Medics, and Meat Camp volunteers for their care and support during Corrie’s illnesses.

Stephen Franklin Limbacher

August 22, 1968 – October 13, 2024

Stephen Franklin Limbacher age 56 of Blowing Rock passed away October 13, 2024.

He was born August 22, 1968, in Canton, Ohio. A son of the late Ronald and Geraldine Moody Limbacher. He was employed with Winkler Knives and was a previous volunteer firefighter and a dispatcher for the Blowing Rock Police Department.

He is survived by one brother, Chris Limbacher of Boone.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one brother Tim Limbacher.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Shirley Anne Ray

November 12, 1951 – September 29, 2024

Shirley Anne Ray, age 72, passed away at her home in Clyde, North Carolina, on September 29, 2024. Born in Boone on November 12, 1951, she was the cherished only daughter of the late J.E. Ray and Clara Tester Ray.

A graduate of Watauga High School in Boone, Shirley earned her Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts and a Master of Arts in Industrial Arts and Technology from Appalachian State University, with additional studies at Western Carolina University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Clemson University. She was a member of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Elk Bugle Corps in Cataloochee Valley for 13 years.

Shirley began her career as a mechanical drafting teacher at Gaffney Senior High School in South Carolina, later serving as Chairman of the Engineering Division of Mitchell Community College in Statesville. Her contributions extended to serving on the N.C. Trade and Industrial Education Advisory Committee and judging at the State VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) Conference in Raleigh.

In her later career, Shirley retired from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, where she excelled as a trade and industrial education consultant and as the western regional coordinator for career-technical education. Her commitment to supporting local education directors in the western school district was exemplary, ensuring that students in career-technical courses had the best possible experiences. Colleagues regarded her as family.

After retiring, Shirley embraced life with enthusiasm, dedicating her time to travel and community service. She volunteered with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service and created lasting memories with her friends in the Women of a Certain Attitude (WOCA), enjoying adventures on cruises and a special trip to Italy. Her compassion extended to local animal rescue shelters, where she devoted herself to the welfare of all animals, particularly cats. An avid supporter of education, wildlife and antiques, she enjoyed participating at flea markets, connecting with vendors and collectors alike.

Her cheerful, compassionate nature made her a fiercely loyal friend and she maintained ties with her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends across the country. She will be remembered for her dedication to education, her love for animals and her unwavering kindness.

Graveside and burial services will be conducted by Hampton Funeral & Cremation Service on Saturday, November 16th, at 1:00 pm in the Ray Family Cemetery located within Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, in Boone, North Carolina, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer and Dr. Nelson Granade.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hunger and Health Coalition, Inc., P.O. Box 1837, Boone, NC, 28607 (hungerhealthcoalition.com); the Clara & Shirley Ray Scholarship Fund (payable to Appalachian State University Foundation, Inc.), Advancement Services, P.O. Box 32014, Boone, NC, 28608-2014; or to the charity of your choice.

Holly Alexandra Ward

September 5, 2007 – October 16, 2024

Holly Alexandra Ward, born September 5th, 2007 went home to be with the Lord on October 16th 2024 at the age of 17. Holly, was strong in faith, a beautiful soul, a loving daughter and sister. She brought sunshine to our lives and had a laugh to light up the room. She had a quiet, sweet, gentle and joyful spirit that cared deeply for others. She was a loyal friend and had a kind heart. She was so smart and had an incredible work ethic. She was creative, artistic and could sing like an angel. She loved stuffed animals, funny things, playing games, talking with her brother, friends, music, drawing, swinging, animals and all things soft, fuzzy and warm. She was active at church singing and was on the Missions Team. She was a Girl Scout for 11 years, earning the bronze award, silver award and was working towards her gold award. She was so loved by those around her. Though she faced so many trials, she didn’t complain and loved life through it all. She was the bravest and strongest person we know. Words fail to describe just how special and precious she was because the gift of having her in our lives is immeasurable. She is resting now in heaven with the eternal love and presence of Jesus. Our time with her was short, but we got to watch her grow up into a beautiful young lady and we’ll meet her there someday.



Holly is survived by mother, Annette Ward, father Gregory Ward and brother, Taylor Ward of the home. Grandparents, Alton and Shirley Taylor of Boone and Gene and Betty Ward of Bethel. Aunts and uncles, Steve and Amanda Ward of Zionville, Sandra Muller of Hickory and George and Kimberly Shroyer of Chatham Illinois.

Services will be held on Sunday, October 20th at Bethel Baptist Church located at 123 Mountain Dale Rd, Vilas NC. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 with funeral service to follow at 4:00.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Online donations can be made in memory of Holly through Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mail in donations can be sent to either of our local chapter offices listed below or the main Gift Processing Center in AZ listed on the form. A form is not required if mailing in a donation provided there is a note referencing “in memory of Holly Ward CWNC Chapter” Triad Office Address: 6522 Airport Center Drive, Greensboro, NC 27409 or Charlotte Office Address: 6324 Fairview Rd, Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28210.

Juanita Ruth Cornett

October 3, 1931 – October 16, 2024

Juanita Ruth Cornett, age 93 of Boone passed away Wednesday October 16, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Richard John Gray

August 20, 1931 – October 19, 2024

Richard John (Masin) Gray, a beloved member of the community and a dedicated banking professional, passed away on October 19, 2024, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was 93 years old.

Born on August 20, 1931, in Sayville, New York, Richard’s journey began in a small town where he developed a strong work ethic and a passion for serving others. He embarked on his career in banking in 1949 as an Office Boy/Junior Clerk at the Bowery Savings Bank. Over the next 60 years, Richard’s commitment and expertise propelled him to remarkable heights, culminating in his roles as President and Chief Operating Officer, and later as President and Chief Executive Officer of various banks in Long Island and Florida.

Richard was not only a leader in the banking industry but also a mentor and friend to many. His dedication to community banking and his belief in the importance of personal relationships in business left a lasting impact on those he worked with.

In addition to his banking career, Richard proudly served his country for over 30 years in the Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His dedication to service extended beyond his professional life, as he was a pillar of strength and support for his family and community.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Carole; his sons Scott and Todd, and David (that preceded his death), stepchildren Ashley and Keith Keyes; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering love for his family.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday November 2, 2024, at St. Mary Of The Hill’s Episcopal Church. Reverend Andrew Hege will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Richard’s commitment to service.

He will be deeply missed but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Glenda Baird Vance

March 25, 1944 – October 20, 2024

Glenda Baird Vance, age 80, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

Glenda was born on March 25, 1944, in Banner Elk, NC to the late William Floyd Baird, Sr. and Chana Della McGuire Baird.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, “Phil” Hale Vance, Jr., and her oldest sister, Dot Baird. Glenda was also preceded in death by a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Glenda was employed at Appalachian State University for a number of years, then helped her husband at his business until his death.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Boone for many years and enjoyed the fellowship of her Sunday School Class group. Glenda was very proud of her family and where she came from. She loved nature, especially flowers, plants, and animals. She was a supporter of many charities. She loved to walk every day and continued doing so during her time at Deerfield Ridge.

Glenda is survived by one sister, Estelle B. Coffey and husband, Dan of Tulsa, OK; and one brother, William “Bill” Floyd, Baird Jr. and wife, Nancy of Boone, NC.

She is also survived by two nieces, Karen C. Woodrich and husband Mark of Broken Arrow, OK; and Chana Baird and her fiancé, David Reed and his daughter, Bethany of Boone, grandnieces; Lindsay Walton of Arkansas and Olivia Woodrich of Broken Arrow, OK. Three stepsons, Dr. Richard Vance and wife, Marguerite, Dr. John Vance and wife, Mary, Chuck Vance and wife, Candace, and their families.

The family would like to thank all her friends and caretakers at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living for taking such good care of Glenda during her time there. Also, to George and Nellie Wellington of Boone for being such good friends to Glenda over the years.

The family respectfully requests no food, but flowers are appreciated, or donations can be made to the donor’s choice. The family can be reached at 828 – 262–5883.

A funeral service will be held for Glenda at 2:00 O’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, October 24th.

Visitation will be at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 – 2:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Beverly Jean Tomlinson Watts

February 20, 1948 – October 22, 2024

Beverly Jean Tomlinson Watts age 76 of Zionville passed away Tuesday October 22, 2024.

She was born February 20, 1948, in Mocksville, North Carolina. A daughter of the late Gordon and Myrtle Tomlinson. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Danny Watts of Zionville, son Andy Watts and wife Debbie of Mountain City, Tennessee, and seven grandchildren, Trysten, Jordyn, Jaidyn, Emma, Collin, Joyanna and Andrew.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by a brother Chuck Tomlinson.

A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday October 25, 2024, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Allan Perry and Reverend David Luster will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Barbara Holder Hines

October 31, 1942 – October 23, 2024

Barbara Holder Hines, aged 81, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Born on Halloween in 1942, Barbara Holder Hines was the daughter of the late Paul and Coleen Holder of Statesville, North Carolina. From the beginning, she was a vivacious soul– a quality of hers we’re thankful never faded. Everyone knew her to be a witty woman; even though her dirty jokes often raised eyebrows at the dinner table, she had a talent and passion for bringing laughter to her family. Her funny expressions and humor are woven throughout all of us, which she’d be immensely proud of. When she wasn’t busy cracking jokes, Barbara spent a lot of her life cooking and crafting. Instilled with a deep love for cooking by her father, there was not a single recipe in the world she was scared to try. Likewise, she found joy in sewing outfits for her kids and grandkids. Her craftiness did not stop there; it also carried into beautiful flower arrangements, wreaths, and quilts, each craft a testament to her creative spirit.

She was a great storyteller who could have easily spent hours and hours telling you whatever you wanted to hear. She’d often talk fondly of her time spent in Germany as a young woman before her children were born, but that is just one small glimpse into her cherished stories. She would also always tell us about what she was watching, even if they were the most predictable Hallmark movies or the latest updates from Fox News. Though we often teased her about her fondness for Hallmark films, it’s hard to blame her for only gravitating towards movies with happy endings.

Barbara embraced every holiday with infectious warmth, evident in the flags on her porch or sweaters she’d collected over the years. It’d be an understatement to say Halloween was her absolute favorite; it coinciding with her birthday was something she was excited and proud to tell anyone. It was these seemingly small traits that illuminated her passion for life.

Despite her other stories and accomplishments, she spoke of her role as a Granny with the deepest pride. She considered herself very fortunate to live near and watch her Bakken grandchildren grow up in Boone. Words cannot fully capture her essence; she was so much more than what this obituary reflects. Her jokes, recipes, and cherished stories will remain in our hearts forever. Though we will deeply miss our Granny, we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace with the Lord.

She is survived by her daughters, Tiffani Bakken and her husband Brett Bakken of Boone, and Kendall Fredricks and her husband Roy Fredricks of Matthews, as well as her son Michael Marshall and his wife Elizabeth Marshall of Denver.

Also among her survivors is her brother, Bill Holder, and his wife Shirley Holder from Beech Mountain.

Barbara cherished her role as Granny and is survived by her grandchildren: Landon Bakken, Madison Bakken, Chandler Bakken and his wife Savannah Bakken, Marshall Bakken, Braeden Bakken, Peyton Bakken, Zachary Marshall, Alexandra Marshall Anderson and her husband Lofton Anderson, Victoria Marshall Buchanan and her husband Jacob Buchanan, and Caroline Marshall.

Her great-grandchildren, Grayson Bakken, Lillian Marshall, and Collins Anderson, also survive her.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her two cherished dogs, Mark and Luke.

The family expresses gratitude to the Emergency Room staff at Johnson City Medical Center, Watauga Medics, Foscoe Fire Department, and Highlands Air Rescue for their care.The family will hold a private memorial service to honor Barbara “Granny” Holder Hines.

In lieu of flowers, they kindly request that donations be made to Hurricane Helene relief efforts for the High Country.

Joe Lee Walker

March 22, 1925 – October 25, 2024

Joe Lee Walker age 99 of Vilas passed away Friday October 25, 2024, at his home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Charles Curtis Eggers

November 17, 1941 – October 25, 2024

Charles Curtis Eggers age 82 of Boone passed away Friday October 25, 2024, at his home.

He was born November 17, 1941, in Trade, Tennessee. A son of the late Edgar Eggers and Hester Reece Eggers.

He is survived by his wife Lucy Miller Eggers of the home, one daughter Loretta Cornett and husband Shawn of Boone, one son Charles Eggers and wife Janice of Statesville, four grandchildren Jessica Hedrick and husband John of Todd, Christopher Genzardi and wife Michele of Austin, Texas, Tyler Moose of Statesville and Crystal Brown and husband Matt of Vilas, five great-grandchildren McKenzie Hedrick, Augustus Genzardi, Aristotle Genzardi, Kasteel Genzardi and Darryle Moose, two brothers Norman Ray Eggers of Trade and Donald Eggers of Beaver Dam, five sisters, Lucille Cress of Mountain City, Joelle Leonard and husband Roger of Mountain City, Cara Johnson and husband Bernard of Boone, Louise Moorefield of Abingdon, Virginia and Juanita Eggers of Mountain City and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Eggers.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday October 28, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Dwayne Tester will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Ella Jean Harris

July 19, 1950 – October 27, 2024

Ella Jean Harris age 74 of North Wilkesboro went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday October 27, 2024, at Wilkesboro Health and Rehab.

She was born July 19, 1950 in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Lorenzo Dow Guy and Josephine Glenn Guy. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by one son William Harris and wife Denise of Ferguson, one sister, Billie Greene of Ashe County and nine grandchildren and nine Great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Reverend Vinson Stanley Harris, one daughter, Ella “Sissy” Harris Hamby, and one son Scott Harris.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Brian Miller will officiate. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Camdyn Reed Corum

Jul 29, 2009 – Oct 14, 2024

Camdyn Reed Corum, age 15, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2024 at his residence.



He was born on July 29, 2009 in Avery County a son of Jody Corum and Tracie Reed. Camdyn was a student at Avery County High School who loved computers and built his own computer at 8 years old, video games and was extremely intelligent. He studied the Bible, including many bibles in Greek and Hebrew. Talked online to unbelievers and brought many to Jesus, and he had a special Cat that he loved dearly named Joby.



Camdyn’s maternal side includes his mom:Tracie Reed Cable of Elk Park NC; Siblings: Chelsie Cable of Marion, NC, Cody Cable of Newland NC, Caroline Reed of the home; Grandparents: Carolyn Reed and the late Fred Reed of Newland NC, the late Clarence and Kathleen Wright of Minneapolis NC, Aunt and Uncle: Darlene Wright of Boone NC, Tommy and Dana Reed of Newland NC; Cousins: Ashley and Liz Thompson, Ally Wright, Lindsey Reed, Landon Reed, Leah and Daniel Cantrell; Nephew: Oaklen and Nieces: Harper and Harlow



On Camdyn’s paternal side he is survived by his father, Jody C. Corum. His loving brother, Clay Corum of Ranlo, NC. Other survivors include his paternal grandparents, Georgia (“Bill”) and Gene Potter of Zionville. Uncle T Corum of Zionville, Aunt Pam and Uncle Larry Greer of Zionville. Cousins include GiGi Manzini, Dash and Shawn Corum and Mahala Greer. We all loved Camdyn.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Corum. Also by his maternal great grandparents, George and Ann Trivette and Mary Mahala Trivette.



Our short time with Camdyn made wonderful memories. We enjoyed going swimming, fishing, playing with remote control toys, and watching movies.



The family will receive friends from 12:45 pm until 1:45 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland. Following the visitation a gravside service will take place in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery with Bro. Dave Atkins officiating.



Nancy Greene Dolan

Apr 7, 1933 – Oct 16, 2024

Nancy Greene Dolan, age 91, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC, following a brief illness.



Nancy was born on April 7, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Robert Floyd Greene and the late Lorena Garland Greene.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Floyd Greene; mother, Lorena Greene; first husband, Charles Carrol Blalock; second husband, Howard Arthur Dolan; two sisters, Rose Crump, Stella Roshoult; four brothers, Howard Greene, Tommy Greene, Fred Greene, Robert Greene.



Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Robert (Deborah) Blalock of Montezuma, NC; two grandchildren, Shea (Eddie) Anderson of Robbinsville, NC, Jodie Blalock of Robbinsville, NC; great-grandchild, Lucy Marie Walker.



Services for Nancy Greene Dolan will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm in the Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma with Rev. Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Caregivers and Staff of Life Care Center of Banner Elk.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Aaron Baptist Church Montezuma, NC 28653

